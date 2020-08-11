Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Heavy Cigarette Smoking Leads To Complex Health Issues: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Heavy Cigarette Smoking Leads To Complex Health Issues: Study

The researchers found the risk of suffering respiratory diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases increased with each cigarette smoked per day

0
Cigarette
Tobacco smoking is the leading preventable cause of death worldwide and smokers typically die 10 years earlier than non-smokers. Pinterest

Each cigarette smoked a day by heavy smokers increases the risk of contracting several diseases by more than 30 per cent, warn researchers.

The study, which links heavy smoking with 28 separate health conditions, revealed a 17-fold increase in emphysema (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), an 8-fold increase in atherosclerosis (clogged arteries) and a 6.5-fold higher incidence of lung cancer.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“Tobacco smoking is the leading preventable cause of death worldwide and smokers typically die 10 years earlier than non-smokers,” said study researcher Elina Hypponen from the University of South Australia. “Despite a global decline in smoking over the last 20 years, an estimated 20 per cent of the world’s population aged over 15 years are still smoking tobacco,” Hypponen added.

In the US alone, smokers number 40 million, with 16 million of those living with a disease caused by smoking. This costs their economy more than $300 billion per annum.

According to the researchers, the most recent statistics from Australia show that about 13.8 per cent of its adult population (2.6 million people) are daily smokers. Despite a 10 per cent reduction since 1995, smoking is estimated to kill 19,000 Australians a year, accounting for nine per cent of the total burden of disease and $137 billion in annual medical costs.

For the findings, published in EClinicalMedicine, the research team analysed hospital data and mortality statistics from more than 152,483 smokers in the UK Biobank to look at how heavy smoking affects disease risks.

Smoking
Each cigarette smoked a day by heavy smokers increases the risk of contracting several diseases by more than 30 per cent, warn researchers. Pinterest

The researchers found the risk of suffering respiratory diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases increased with each cigarette smoked per day.

The link between heavy smoking and emphysema, heart disease, pneumonia and respiratory cancers was particularly high. The study also found associations with many other respiratory diseases, renal failure, septicaemia, eye disorders and complications of surgery or medical procedures.

ALSO READ: Boost Immunity This Monsoon: The Tasty Way

Several known smoking outcomes, including stroke, were not identified in the study. “We only looked at how heavy smoking further affects disease risk in a group of people who are all at least past smokers, so compared to never smokers the health effects are going to be even more notable,” Hypponen said.

Other factors, including when people start smoking or how long they have smoked, may also affect the health consequences arising from smoking. “Our study shows that each additional cigarette smoked matters, notably increasing the risks of cancer, respiratory, circulatory and many other diseases,” the study author wrote. (IANS)

Previous article“I Believe in Repeating Clothes”, Says B-Town Actress Bhumi Pednekar
Next articleThis Survey Reveals India’s “Consciousness” Towards Diet and Nutrition

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

This Survey Reveals India’s “Consciousness” Towards Diet and Nutrition

Image Gallery - 0
As many as 97 percent Indians are aware of the essential nutrients and micro-nutrients required for their body, of which 60 percent 'rarely' or...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

“I Believe in Repeating Clothes”, Says B-Town Actress Bhumi Pednekar

Image Gallery - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar believes in repeating her clothes. She adds that she also believes in sharing her wardrobe with her sister. "I believe in repeating...
Read more
Entertainment

Reliving The Life Of Abanindranath Tagore

NewsGram Desk - 0
A founding artist of the Bengal school of art, Abanindranath Tagore (1871-1951) has had a profound impact on modern Indian art as we know...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,960FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

This Survey Reveals India’s “Consciousness” Towards Diet and Nutrition

Health & Fitness Image Gallery - 0
As many as 97 percent Indians are aware of the essential nutrients and micro-nutrients required for their body, of which 60 percent 'rarely' or...
Read more

Heavy Cigarette Smoking Leads To Complex Health Issues: Study

Health & Fitness Image Gallery - 0
Each cigarette smoked a day by heavy smokers increases the risk of contracting several diseases by more than 30 per cent, warn researchers. The study,...
Read more

“I Believe in Repeating Clothes”, Says B-Town Actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood Interview Image Gallery - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar believes in repeating her clothes. She adds that she also believes in sharing her wardrobe with her sister. "I believe in repeating...
Read more

Reliving The Life Of Abanindranath Tagore

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
A founding artist of the Bengal school of art, Abanindranath Tagore (1871-1951) has had a profound impact on modern Indian art as we know...
Read more

Boost Immunity This Monsoon: The Tasty Way

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
2020 is unlike any year we have seen and in parts of the country this monsoon is unlike any we have seen. Staying healthy is...
Read more

Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni Among Most Popular Cricketers Worldwide: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India skipper Virat Kohli's popularity knows no bounds and once again it has been re-affirmed by a study which has revealed that the 31-year-old...
Read more

I Have Always been a Hands-on Mom: Raveena Tandon

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta A hands-on mom, Raveena Tandon has not just portrayed impactful and memorable characters in her career spanning over two decades but has...
Read more

Know South Africa’s Indigenous Cuisine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Food is invariably a universal connector - however, experiencing and sharing-in the food of a different land is a very personal experience. As...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

18,960FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada