Here Are Some DIY Tips for Great Hair care

Summer has kicked in with full might, and the heat and sweat are bound to take a toll on your hair. As salons open in Unlock phase 1, a lot of us are still scared to do our weekly visits. The only way to combat the situation is by entering the kitchen and whipping up some homemade infusions for your hair.

Here are some DIY remedies to bring back the life to your hair:

Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

* Mix one-third cup of apple cidar vinegar with some war water.

* Pour as much as needed onto your hair

* Leave the mixture for 1 to 3 minutes

* Rinse with cool water.

This can be used once or twice weekly.

Coconut oil massage

* Take a small amount of coconut oil onto your palms

* Gently massage it through your hair and scalp

* Leave on for 15 minutes

* Wash off with a mild shampoo

One can use olive oil, sesame oil or almond oil in place of coconut oil depending on availability.

Avocado mask

* Mash a ripe, medium-sized avocado. Pour in 2-4 teaspoons of any oil of your choice and keep mixing until you get a mask-like consistency.

* Generously apply the mask to your hair and scalp

* Cover your hair with a shower cap or towel

* Leave the mask on for 20-30 minutes. Wash off with a mild shampoo

You can add an egg to the mask for more body to the hair. (IANS)