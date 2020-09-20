Sunday, September 20, 2020
We Are Here to Serve Our Farmers: PM Modi

"We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations," PM Modi tweeted

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday again sought to assure the opposition on minimum support price (MSP) and to allay the fears of farmers after the two agriculture Bills were passed by Parliament. Pinterest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday again sought to assure the opposition on minimum support price (MSP) and to allay the fears of farmers after the two agriculture Bills were passed by Parliament with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod.

“I said it earlier and I say it once again: System of MSP will remain. Government procurement will continue,”

Modi tweeted.

“We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the upper house, as opposition MPs continued to shout slogans. Some lawmakers even staged a walkout in protest.

After the Bills were passed, many opposition parties protested inside the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha has already passed these bills. (IANS)

