We Are Here to Serve Our Farmers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday again sought to assure the opposition on minimum support price (MSP) and to allay the fears of farmers after the two agriculture Bills were passed by Parliament with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“I said it earlier and I say it once again: System of MSP will remain. Government procurement will continue,”

Modi tweeted.

“We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations.”

I said it earlier and I say it once again: System of MSP will remain. Government procurement will continue. We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2020

Also Read: Climate Change Threatens Health, Future of All Children, Adolescents

Earlier on Sunday, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the upper house, as opposition MPs continued to shout slogans. Some lawmakers even staged a walkout in protest.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: विहिप ने धर्मांतरण के लिए आने वाले विदेशी चंदे पर रोक की मांग की

After the Bills were passed, many opposition parties protested inside the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha has already passed these bills. (IANS)