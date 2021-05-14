Here’s How A Man Turned Covid19 Crisis Into An Opportunity

Even as the Covid pandemic has battered many lives across India, some have turned this crisis into an opportunity. One such person is Farooq Alam of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

Two years ago, Alam was an employee at a private firm in Delhi, but today he provides self-employment to 30-35 people in his Bangra Sugauli village. Alam, 36, went to seek a job in Delhi four to five years back after he failed to secure employment in his state.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Finally, he got a job in a Delhi-based textile company, as he was skilled in both sewing and making ready-made clothes. However, Alam’s life took a u-turn last year, after the lockdown was imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Distressed after his job loss, Alam returned to his village and promised himself that he would never go to any other city in his life in search of a job. Alam told IANS: “After the outbreak of the first Covid wave and the subsequent lockdowns, I had contacted people from Ramgarhwa, Raxaul, and Harsidhi areas, who were my fellow workers in Delhi, and then we decided to turn the crisis into opportunity by making readymade garments in my village itself. They too agreed to my proposal and we started our business with five sewing machines.”

Initially, our readymade tracksuits and jackets were sold in our rural and urban areas but later the demand was from Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Gopalganj among other cities. Alam said that after this, when orders started coming from other places too, a large hall was built in the village and the work was ramped up.