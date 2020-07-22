Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here's If Cannabis Leads To Head and Neck Cancer
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Here’s If Cannabis Leads To Head and Neck Cancer

Does Marijuana lead to cancer?

0
Does Cannabis lead to head and neck cancer?
There is data to show marijuana use at a frequency of fewer than three times per week or at least once monthly is associated with oropharyngeal and HPV-related cancers. Pixabay

Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as marijuana, is one of the most commonly used illicit drugs in the world. Today there is growing public support for marijuana law reform than ever before; around the globe, a lot of countries are in favor of legalizing marijuana.

In India, marijuana use is deeply rooted in popular culture as well as in religious activities. With growing consumptions of weed, pot, or joints (as cannabis is known popularly), what is being evaluated is what are the harms and benefits of cannabis.

Follow us on Instagram for regular news updates from us!!

The AIIMS Delhi study found that in India, there are around 7.2 million users of marijuana and the prevalence of lifetime marijuana use is very high.

Epidemiologic evidence for an association between cannabis and head and neck cancer (HNC) is limited and conflicting. Few case reports and case series have suggested a causative role for cannabis in cancers at different sites including the lip, tongue, nasopharynx, pyriform fossa, tonsillar fossa, pharynx, and larynx.

Some of the cases have been striking due to the patient’s young age and lack of other risk factors, suggesting that cannabis may be an early initiator of head and neck cancers. There have been 3 case-control studies of cannabis and cancers of the oral cavity and 2 case-control studies of head and neck cancer. In only one of these five case-control studies was there a statistically significant association reported between cannabis use and cancer.

Does Cannabis lead to head and neck cancer?
Epidemiologic evidence for an association between cannabis and head and neck cancer (HNC) is limited and conflicting. Pixabay

There is a tangible gap within current literature in understanding the role of cannabis in causing cancer. Several studies have shown precancerous histologic and genetic abnormalities in the respiratory tracts of cannabis smokers, and carcinogenic effects of cannabis smoke have been shown in-vitro and indifferent in vivo animal models.

An increased risk of lung cancer with cannabis smoking has also been reported. Studies have revealed that smoking marijuana has many of the same harmful substances as tobacco, and often more of them. Among them, hazardous are Benzo(a)pyrene, Benz(a)anthracene, Phenols, Vinyl chlorides, Nitrosamines, Reactive oxygen species.

To understand what is going on, we need to distinguish between two elements found in marijuana plants: Tetra Hydro Cannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). CBD presents the benefits of marijuana, without making a person ‘high’, whereas, THC is the psychoactive ingredient that gives the person a high.

The carcinogenicity of delta9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is not clear, but according to laboratory studies, it appears to have antitumor properties such as apoptosis as well as tumor-promoting properties such as limiting immune function and increasing reactive oxygen species.

Tar that is present in Marijuana is similar carcinogens to that of tar from tobacco cigarettes, However, each marijuana cigarette may be more harmful than a tobacco cigarette since more tar is inhaled and retained when smoking marijuana. Smoking Marijuana involves inhaling approximately three times the amount of tar and retention of one-third more the amount of tar in the respiratory tract when compared with tobacco smoking.

Does Cannabis lead to head and neck cancer?
It appears to have antitumor properties such as apoptosis as well as tumor-promoting properties such as limiting immune function and increasing reactive oxygen species. Pixabay

More molecular alterations have been observed in bronchial mucosa specimens of marijuana smokers compared to nonsmokers. The field cancerization effect may occur on the bronchial epithelium due to marijuana smoking exposure. One study also found cancers at the oropharyngeal subsite are most associated with marijuana.

The entire aero-respiratory mucosal layer field has an increased risk of getting cancer due to this. Several case studies have shown an association of marijuana smoking with head and neck cancers and oral lesions. However, in a cohort study with 8 years of follow-up, marijuana use was not associated with increased risks of all cancers or smoking-related cancers. Molecular mechanism activated by the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the bloodstream, accelerates cancer growth in patients with human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Also Read: Cultivate These Oral Health Habits From an Early Age in Your Child

Unlike smoking and alcohol, marijuana has not been concretely established as a risk factor for Head and Neck Cancer (HNC) and there is no validated clinically significant cut-off for marijuana frequency/use.

Within the setting of HNC, there is data to show marijuana use at a frequency of fewer than three times per week or at least once monthly is associated with oropharyngeal and HPV-related cancers. Patients were found to have predominantly HPV positive oropharynx cancer and more likely to be single (not married) with statistically significant less tobacco use. When the relationship was assessed for cannabis use up to 5 years before diagnosis, it was found the magnitude of the risk was increased for both head and neck cancers and lung cancer to 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively. (IANS)

Previous articleWe Owe Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family an Apology: Swara Bhasker
Next articleLearn About NASA’s New ‘Robot Hotel’

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Learn About NASA’s New ‘Robot Hotel’

NewsGram Desk - 0
Two NASA astronauts have installed a tools storage unit, dubbed robot hotel, to the outside of the International Space Station, freeing up living space...
Read more
Entertainment

We Owe Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family an Apology: Swara Bhasker

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into...
Read more
Entertainment

Raftaar Says He Has Grown Amidst Chaos, Competition and Crisis

NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular rapper Raftaar says he has grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis. Asked if the pandemic has made him reassess his life, Raftaar told IANS:...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Learn About NASA’s New ‘Robot Hotel’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Two NASA astronauts have installed a tools storage unit, dubbed robot hotel, to the outside of the International Space Station, freeing up living space...
Read more

Here’s If Cannabis Leads To Head and Neck Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as marijuana, is one of the most commonly used illicit drugs in the world. Today there is growing public support...
Read more

We Owe Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family an Apology: Swara Bhasker

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into...
Read more

Raftaar Says He Has Grown Amidst Chaos, Competition and Crisis

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular rapper Raftaar says he has grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis. Asked if the pandemic has made him reassess his life, Raftaar told IANS:...
Read more

Only 66% People Aware of Typhoid Vaccination: Survey

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta With 2.2 million cases of typhoid being recorded in India alone in 2016, typhoid fever poses a serious disease burden in the...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Personalise Your Lamborghini Virtually

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In COVID-19 times, you might have ordered that sports car like Lamborghini which you know will be delivered at your doorstep, but how do...
Read more

Uber to Install Safety Screens in 20,000 Premier Sedans

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber on Wednesday announced the installation of safety screens or safety cockpit in 20,000 premier sedans for the safety of riders and...
Read more

Cultivate These Oral Health Habits From an Early Age in Your Child

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The common saying 'A stitch in time saves nine' is applicable to almost everything in life, including our health. When it comes to oral...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada