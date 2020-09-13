Sunday, September 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Hidden Gems That Are Waiting To Be Explored In New Zealand
EnvironmentLead StoryLife StyleTravel

Hidden Gems That Are Waiting To Be Explored In New Zealand

Six places in New Zealand you never knew existed

0
New Zealand
New Zealand is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. It comprises two main landmasses—the North Island and the South Island —and around 600 smaller islands, covering a total area of 268,021 square kilometres. Unsplash

Recognised for its clean and green environment, New Zealand is made up of many beautiful landscapes – from vast mountain chains to grand volcanoes, from flowing rivers and contemporary museums to expansive caves, fiords, lush rainforests, grassy plains and rich thermal areas.

Get off the beaten track to find lots of hidden gems that are waiting to be explored:

The Ohaupo TreeChurch

With a passion for church architecture and the natural beauty of trees, dairy farmer Barry Cox decided that the gardens he was creating in the central North Island town of Ohaupo, “needed a church”. So he built one from trees. He engineered the iron framework from a vision in his head, then planted trees to grow over it.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter for more updates.

The result is a luscious natural space full of light and warmth. The marble altar comes from the Catholic church where he was an altar boy.

New Zealand
New Zealand is famous the world over for its incredible scenery, ranging from sweeping mountains to vast underground cave systems, gigantic glaciers to boiling hot springs, golden-sand beaches to rugged coastline. IANS

The TreeChurch is set at the heart of more than a hectare of sculpted gardens that Barry created himself. Initially a private property Barry was persuaded to open it to the public in 2015. With capacity for 120 guests the TreeChurch hosts many weddings.

Pelorus Mail Boat

Joining a mail run to deliver the post and supplies to the isolated locals of the Pelorus Sound/Te Hoiere is perhaps the most authentic way to discover the Marlborough Sounds. With local Bindy Taylor at the helm, the Pelorus Mail Boat gives an intimate view of the remote area and a personal insight into its history.

The boat is often escorted by the region’s diverse wildlife, including bottlenose dolphins, as it makes its deliveries along the intricate coastline. A born and bred Marlburian, Bindy’s favourite part of the job is the people she gets to meet, as well as their precious cargo – it’s not uncommon for goats, pigs and sheep to make the trip. Having seen every nook and cranny of the coastline, Bindy’s favourite spot is Tawero Point, where a number of the Sounds come together.

Hokonui Moonshine Museum

Once branded criminals for their famed bootlegging operation, the McRae family have since become Southland folk heroes. Widow Mary McRae arrived in the Hokonui district in 1872 from Scotland with her seven children and a whisky still. Drawing on her family’s generations of distilling, her product quickly became famous for its quality. When prohibition arrived in the region in 1894, Mary would disguise a small barrel of whisky from the police under her “voluminous” skirt. She lived to 93 – crediting that longevity to her daily ï¿½dram’.

Gore’s Hokonui Moonshine Museum opened in 2000 to preserve the region’s colourful history of illicit whiskey making and consumption. In 2021 the museum will open its first operating distillery to produce Old Hokonui Moonshine – made to the original recipe – on site. Using third generation local grain growers to harvest barley and a bespoke ï¿½art still’ commissioned especially for the project, the region’s reputation for unique moonshine continues.

Barrytown Hall

Perched on the edge of the West Coast between Punakaiki and Greymouth, the Barrytown Hall is an iconic destination for local and international touring musicians in New Zealand. Built in 1929 the hall began hosting gigs in about 1972 and is a focal point of the dispersed Coastie communities. The remote destination has hosted many international acts including Townes Van Zandt, and US rock bands Shellac and Dead Moon. Fugazi was scheduled to play the Barrytown Hall but the drummer broke his leg and the New Zealand tour was cancelled – the poster for the gig still remains on the wall.

In 2017, the hall was forced to stop hosting concerts after a noise complaint. At the end of 2019 Barrytown Hall won the dispute and were given the green light to continue holding live gigs after a crowdfunding campaign to soundproof the venue.

NEW ZEALAND
It’s also packed with cool cities, hidden spots, wonderful wildlife, and more. Unsplash

During the campaign a sign at the hall read: “When leaving, please remind our neighbours that drunk people have loudly been leaving this establishment long before they decided to buy houses next door.”

The Museum of Natural Mystery, Dunedin

Bruce Mahalski lives among the dead of the New Zealand- quite literally. The front rooms of his home, a 19th century villa in central Dunedin, are the final resting place for hundreds of animals, their bones arrayed neatly on shelves, in cabinets and around the walls. While some come from exotic overseas animals, most of Mahalski’s collection are the (ethically sourced) remains of the creatures New Zealanders are surrounded by every day: cats and dogs, native birds, and local pests like rabbits, possums and stoats.

While it may seem macabre, Mahalski sees his collection as a celebration of life and the interconnectedness of all beings, a concept he explores in the intricate bone sculptures he makes and displays in the final room of the museum. Also on display are Mahalski’s collections of cultural ephemera, strange vintage books, and other curiosities, many sourced from the Otago region.

Also Read: Nothing More Real And Humbling Than Creation Of Life In You: Actress Anushka Sharma

Underhill Valley

Set in Waikato, New Zealand, the home of the magical Waitomo glow worm caves and Hobbiton movie set, the Underhill Valley earth house is a fairy-tale experience. Classified as “glamping” Underhill Valley is both simple and luxurious. The earth house is carved into the side of the hill and feels like a romantic hobbit hole. The giant timber doors open to a pond and private paths that lead around its landscaped grounds. A stay at Underhill Valley is a rare opportunity to disconnect from the world and embrace the peace of the beautiful property.

Underhill Valley is owned and hosted by Jessie and Craig Moon, who live on the property along with their young children. The earth house was created by Jessie’s father over many years. Every element was hand-crafted – down to the iron-hinges on the large wooden doors. Jessie spent her childhood planning what this little house would look like with her dad. A fairy-tale come true, Underhill Valley is a very special place for the family and its guests. (IANS)

Previous articleNothing More Real And Humbling Than Creation Of Life In You: Actress Anushka Sharma
Next articleCybercriminals Inability To Converse In English Has Limited Their Reach To Hindi-Speaking Belt

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Cybercriminals Inability To Converse In English Has Limited Their Reach To Hindi-Speaking Belt

NewsGram Desk - 0
Online fraudsters might have mastered the art of duping people with various new stratagems but their inability to communicate fluently in English has limited...
Read more
Entertainment

Nothing More Real And Humbling Than Creation Of Life In You: Actress Anushka Sharma

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress and mum-to-be Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby bump on social media and said that nothing is more real and...
Read more
Environment

New Fossil Suggests T. Rex Spent 20 Million Years Getting Smart

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Kevin Enochs Tyrannosaurus rex — the rock star of dinosaurs, the apex predator that beats them all — it turns out was descended from...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,156FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cybercriminals Inability To Converse In English Has Limited Their Reach To Hindi-Speaking Belt

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Online fraudsters might have mastered the art of duping people with various new stratagems but their inability to communicate fluently in English has limited...
Read more

Hidden Gems That Are Waiting To Be Explored In New Zealand

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Recognised for its clean and green environment, New Zealand is made up of many beautiful landscapes - from vast mountain chains to grand volcanoes,...
Read more

Nothing More Real And Humbling Than Creation Of Life In You: Actress Anushka Sharma

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress and mum-to-be Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby bump on social media and said that nothing is more real and...
Read more

New Fossil Suggests T. Rex Spent 20 Million Years Getting Smart

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Kevin Enochs Tyrannosaurus rex — the rock star of dinosaurs, the apex predator that beats them all — it turns out was descended from...
Read more

We Need To Rethink The Way We Treat Our Women: Actress Dia Mirza

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor and environmentalist Dia Mirza feels we need to rethink the way we treat our women and female characters in films.Talking to IANSlife, she...
Read more

Terrorism, Pandemic Trigger Depression and Stress: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Marissa Melton This September 11 is different. Every year, Americans have remembered the largest terrorist attack on American soil by coming together – to...
Read more

Skincare Tips For Brides

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The wedding season is upon us, and every bride wants to get that glowing flawless skin for her special day. Especially when face masks...
Read more

Attain A Blue Mind!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
According to USA Today the term 'blue mind' means "the mildly meditative state we fall into when near, in, on or under water. It's...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,156FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x