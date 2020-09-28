Monday, September 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment High Levels of Air Pollution Leads to Increase in Electricity Consumption: Study
EnvironmentLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

High Levels of Air Pollution Leads to Increase in Electricity Consumption: Study

The researchers also examined the impact of high levels of air pollution on energy supplies, specifically solar panels

0
Air pollution leads to increase in electricity consumption: Study
High levels of air pollution are forcing people to consume more electricity. Unsplash

Researchers have found that high levels of air pollution are forcing people to consume more electricity, subsequently causing even greater environmental problems by increasing greenhouse gas emissions.

The study, published in the journal Nature Energy, has shown that the effects are seen more in lower-income families and those from ethnic minority backgrounds.

“The results should encourage decision makers to think about how policy can prevent inequality from widening in terms of both health risks and financial hardships,”

said the study authors from Cardiff University in the UK.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

For the findings, the research team examined the energy consumption of over 4,000 residential buildings and 17,000 commercial buildings in the city of Phoenix, Arizona between 2013 and 2018.

The Phoenix metropolitan area has the highest air pollution levels in the US, with pollution being generated from both natural sources, such as dust storms, and human activities such as energy generation and transport.

Air pollution leads to increase in electricity consumption: Study
Higher levels of pollution were associated with higher electricity consumption in residential buildings. Unsplash

The energy consumption data from the buildings in Phoenix was compared to levels of pollution in the area, allowing the researchers to tell whether households with distinct income levels or from various ethnic groups responded to air pollution differently.

The results showed that higher levels of pollution were associated with higher electricity consumption in residential buildings, with increases mainly happening in the daytime.

Higher pollution levels also resulted in higher electricity consumption in commercial buildings in the retail and recreation industries.

“Our results indicate that when air pollution levels are high, people tend to reduce travelling and shift to indoor activities, which leads to more electricity consumption in general,”

said study lead author Pan He.

“Lower income consumers experienced a larger increase, possibly because they have low energy efficiency in their homes and are more exposed to air pollution,” He added.

Also Read: Using Weighted Chain Blankets May Improve Sleep of Insomnia Patients

The researchers also examined the impact of high levels of air pollution on energy supplies, specifically solar panels.

The results showed that air pollution reduced the power generated by solar panels in both the residential and commercial buildings, with the latter less affected potentially because the panels are better maintained and cleaned.

“Our findings show the importance of considering the interactions and feedbacks of consumer behaviour and solar energy systems to air pollution issues,” He concluded. (IANS)

Previous articleUsing Weighted Chain Blankets May Improve Sleep of Insomnia Patients
Next articleThe Party Culture of Hindi Film Industry

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Tobacco Kills 20% of All People Who Die From Coronary Heart Disease Every Year

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports tobacco kills 1.9 million people, or 20 percent of all those who die every year from coronary heart disease....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Even Low Alcohol Consumption During Pregnancy Can Impact Child’s Brain Development

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that even low levels of alcohol consumption during pregnancy can have an impact on a child's brain development. The study, published in...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Pandemic May Cause a Global Tsunami of Mental Health Problems: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that Covid-19 pandemic will cause a global tsunami of mental health problems. Mental health problems were already a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tobacco Kills 20% of All People Who Die From Coronary Heart Disease Every Year

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports tobacco kills 1.9 million people, or 20 percent of all those who die every year from coronary heart disease....
Read more

Even Low Alcohol Consumption During Pregnancy Can Impact Child’s Brain Development

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that even low levels of alcohol consumption during pregnancy can have an impact on a child's brain development. The study, published in...
Read more

Pandemic May Cause a Global Tsunami of Mental Health Problems: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that Covid-19 pandemic will cause a global tsunami of mental health problems. Mental health problems were already a...
Read more

World Heart Day: Choreographer Ashely Lobo on Attaining Heart Health Through Dance

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Indian-Australian choreographer Ashley Lobo, who is also the founder and artistic director of Danceworx Academy and Navdhara Theatre, says that for dancers,...
Read more

Here’s Why You Should Change Your Skin & Hair Products Every Season

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta With winters approaching, your skin and hair absolutely starts to feel the difference. The change of season is always a complicated time...
Read more

The Party Culture of Hindi Film Industry

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY VINOD MIRANI The film industry was known for its party culture. The alcohol flowed freely catering to choice of all, from beer to vodka...
Read more

High Levels of Air Pollution Leads to Increase in Electricity Consumption: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that high levels of air pollution are forcing people to consume more electricity, subsequently causing even greater environmental problems by increasing...
Read more

Using Weighted Chain Blankets May Improve Sleep of Insomnia Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Using weighted chain blankets may lead to better sleep maintenance, a higher daytime activity level, and reduced symptoms of fatigue, depression and anxiety among...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada