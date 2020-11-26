Thursday, November 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness High Blood Pressure In Elderly Age Is More Linked To Extensive Brain...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

High Blood Pressure In Elderly Age Is More Linked To Extensive Brain Damage

High Blood Pressure at an early age is dangerous

0
brain
Early high blood pressure can provide brain damage in later life. Pixabay

Researchers have revealed that higher than normal blood pressure (BP) is linked to more extensive brain damage in the elderly, suggesting that it is important to control blood pressure long-term.

The study, published in the journal European Heart Journal, found that there was a strong association between diastolic blood pressure (the blood pressure between heartbeats) before the age of 50 and brain damage in later life, even if the diastolic blood pressure was within what is normally considered to be a healthy range.

The findings come from a study of 37,041 participants enrolled in the UK Biobank, a large group of people recruited from the general population aged between 40 and 69 years, and for whom medical information, including MRI brain scans was available.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The research, carried out by the University of Oxford in the UK, looked for damage in the brain called “white matter hyperintensities” (WMH).

These show up on MRI brain scans as brighter regions and they indicate damage to the small blood vessels in the brain that increases with age and blood pressure. WMH are associated with an increased risk of stroke, dementia, physical disabilities, depression, and a decline in thinking abilities.

brain
A higher load of WMH was strongly associated with current systolic blood pressure. Pixabay

“Not all people develop these changes as they age, but they are present in more than 50 percent of patients over the age of 65 and most people over the age of 80 even without high blood pressure, but it is more likely to develop with higher blood pressure and more likely to become severe,” the study authors wrote.

The researchers adjusted the information to take account of factors such as age, sex, risk factors such as smoking and diabetes, and diastolic as well as systolic blood pressure. Systolic blood pressure is the maximum blood pressure reached each time the heart beats and is the top number in blood pressure measurements.

ALSO READ: Effective Ways To Reduce Stress And Accomplish Day-To-Day Mental Health

“To compare the volume of white matter hyperintensities between people and to adjust the analysis for the fact that people’s brains vary slightly in size, the team divided the volume of WMH by the total volume of white matter in the brain.

In that way, they could analyze the WMH load, which is the proportion of the WMH volume to the total volume of white matter.

The researchers found that a higher load of WMH was strongly associated with current systolic blood pressure, but the strongest association was for past diastolic blood pressure, particularly when under the age of 50. (IANS)

Previous articleAn Exhibition Dedicated To Explore Sikh Heritage, Culture

RELATED ARTICLES

India

An Exhibition Dedicated To Explore Sikh Heritage, Culture

NewsGram Desk - 0
Revealing vignettes of Sikh heritage founded in its distinctive socio-cultural and visual identity and manifesting a lived faith pictorially, a series of works of...
Read more
Lead Story

Outdoor Activities To Explore In Mammoth Lakes Of California

NewsGram Desk - 0
Call it a safety precaution or your chance to finally have some "me time" in the pandemic, solo travel is unquestionably one thing that...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Effective Ways To Reduce Stress And Accomplish Day-To-Day Mental Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
You were possibly trained at a young age about ways to improve your physical health, however, mental health and self-care might have taken a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

High Blood Pressure In Elderly Age Is More Linked To Extensive Brain Damage

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that higher than normal blood pressure (BP) is linked to more extensive brain damage in the elderly, suggesting that it is...
Read more

An Exhibition Dedicated To Explore Sikh Heritage, Culture

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Revealing vignettes of Sikh heritage founded in its distinctive socio-cultural and visual identity and manifesting a lived faith pictorially, a series of works of...
Read more

Outdoor Activities To Explore In Mammoth Lakes Of California

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Call it a safety precaution or your chance to finally have some "me time" in the pandemic, solo travel is unquestionably one thing that...
Read more

Effective Ways To Reduce Stress And Accomplish Day-To-Day Mental Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
You were possibly trained at a young age about ways to improve your physical health, however, mental health and self-care might have taken a...
Read more

Beat The Winter Gloominess By Tweaking Your Home Decor

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Winters are truly magical as it brings along the joy of sipping a hot cup of tea, the ease of snuggling in your blanket,...
Read more

Reasons To Buy Texas Flag

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Cathy Carter Most Texans tend to get nostalgic and emotional when they plan to Buy Texas Flag because of the sense of patriotism it...
Read more

5 Things To Do Before Applying For Your First Internship Or Job

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Finding a job has become challenging during times of coronavirus as a lot of people are unemployed and vacancies are less. The crisis...
Read more

How To Get An Internship At Uber India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Uber – the business that started when two young men had trouble finding a cab on a snowy evening. What began as just...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada