Saturday, August 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness High Blood Pressure Can be Treated Without Ruining Sexual Experiences: Researchers
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

High Blood Pressure Can be Treated Without Ruining Sexual Experiences: Researchers

Hypertension (high blood pressure) affects more than one billion people worldwide and is the leading cause of premature death

0
High BP can be treated without ruining sex life: Research
For men with untreated hypertension, older BP medications (beta blockers and diuretics) are not ideal and should be used only if absolutely indicated. Pixabay

People who have normal or near-normal blood pressure (pre-hypertension) can ruin their sex life by taking BP medicines as the drugs can hamper penile blood flow and trigger erectile dysfunction, warn researchers.

For men with untreated hypertension, older BP medications (beta blockers and diuretics) are not ideal and should be used only if absolutely indicated, said Professor Charalambos Vlachopoulos of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece.

Men with untreated high blood pressure have poorer penile blood flow than those with normal blood pressure, according to a research at the ESC Congress 2020 Conference on Friday.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“The results imply that hypertensive patients already have significant structural damage in the penile arteries and adding antihypertensive drugs does not further reduce penile blood flow.”

“But in men with normal or high-normal blood pressure, the penile arteries have minimal structural damage and medications could have a negative impact on penile blood flow,” Vlachopoulos suggested.

High BP can be treated without ruining sex life: Research
Men with hypertension were almost twice as likely to have impaired penile blood flow and erectile dysfunction compared to men with normal blood pressure. Pixabay

Hypertension (high blood pressure) affects more than one billion people worldwide and is the leading cause of premature death.

Men with hypertension were almost twice as likely to have impaired penile blood flow and erectile dysfunction compared to men with normal blood pressure, increasing their risk of heart diseases and death.

High blood pressure damages artery walls causing them to harden and narrow and reduces blood flow to the penis. Erectile dysfunction is an early warning sign of damaged blood vessels.

However, previous studies have shown that erectile dysfunction is more common in treated than untreated men with high BP.

Certain antihypertensive drugs — notably diuretics and beta blockers — have been linked with deterioration in sexual function.

This study examined the association between blood pressure level and penile blood flow and whether blood pressure-lowering medication had an effect on the relationship.

High BP can be treated without ruining sex life: Research
In the high-normal (prehypertension) category, treated men had worse penile blood flow than untreated men. Pexels

The study included 356 men with erectile dysfunction and no history of diabetes or cardiovascular diseases. The cohort was divided into three categories according to blood pressure — normal, high-normal and hypertension. As many as 164 (nearly 46 per cent) patients were being treated with antihypertensive medications.

Among men not receiving antihypertensive medication, penile blood flow velocity progressively decreased with rising blood pressure — blood flow was fastest in those with normal blood pressure, slower in those with high-normal blood pressure and slowest in those with hypertension.

In contrast, among men taking antihypertension therapy, there was no difference in penile blood flow velocity between the three blood pressure categories.

“The progressive decrease in penile blood flow velocity across the three blood pressure categories in men not taking antihypertensive medication indicates significant structural changes in the penile blood vessels from longstanding hypertension,” Vlachopoulos said.

High BP can be treated without ruining sex life: Research
Among men not receiving antihypertensive medication, penile blood flow velocity progressively decreased with rising blood pressure. Pixabay

The blood flow differences across the three blood pressure categories disappeared with treatment suggesting a medication effect.

An additional analysis compared treated and untreated men within each blood pressure group.

In the hypertension category, treated and untreated patients had similar penile blood flow velocities.

Also Read: Rijiju Pays Tribute to Dhyan Chand on his 115th Birth Anniversary

However, in the high-normal (prehypertension) category, treated men had worse penile blood flow than untreated men.

Similarly in the normal blood pressure category, treated men had worse penile blood flow than untreated men.

“Our study shows that high blood pressure can be treated without causing erectile dysfunction. Patients and doctors need to have open discussions to find the best treatment option,” the authors said. (IANS)

Previous articleEstrogen May Lessen Severity of Covid-19 Symptoms in Women: Study
Next articleFeeling Angry These Days? Answer Lies in Your Sleeping Pattern

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

This Smart-Tracker Uniform Will Help in Finding Missing Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vivek Tripathi Amid the increasing incidents of kidnapping of children, students of Ashoka Institute of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, have created...
Read more
Lead Story

Caffeine-Nap Could Help You Stay Alert on Night Jobs

NewsGram Desk - 0
A simple coffee and a quick short sleep afterwards (called caffeine-nap) could be the cure to stay alert on night jobs as a new...
Read more
Entertainment

Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Hilarious Post on Working From Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a hilarious post on working from home. In a new Instagram picture, Siddhant sits on a couch, dressed in crisp...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,087FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

This Smart-Tracker Uniform Will Help in Finding Missing Children

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vivek Tripathi Amid the increasing incidents of kidnapping of children, students of Ashoka Institute of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, have created...
Read more

Caffeine-Nap Could Help You Stay Alert on Night Jobs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A simple coffee and a quick short sleep afterwards (called caffeine-nap) could be the cure to stay alert on night jobs as a new...
Read more

Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Hilarious Post on Working From Home

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a hilarious post on working from home. In a new Instagram picture, Siddhant sits on a couch, dressed in crisp...
Read more

Diabetes Pills Can Reduce Risk Of Heart Attacks By Half: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with diabetes can reduce their risk for heart attacks in half, simply by taking medications designed to prevent them, say researchers. People with type...
Read more

Algorithm That Identifies Misogynist Content On Twitter

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has developed a sophisticated algorithm to detect harmful and abusive posts against women on Twitter that cuts through the rabble...
Read more

Elon Musk Reveals Human Brain-Machine Interface Using ‘Fitbit’ Device

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has revealed his human brain-machine interface in greater details, this time in pigs who had prototypes of chips surgically implanted...
Read more

Zika Virus Infection Increases Risk Of Dengue

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the zika virus infection can enhance the risk of severe dengue disease. The study, published in the journal Science, has important...
Read more

PM Modi: Agriculture Plays a Key Role In Atmanirbhar Bharat

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on the need for the country to be self-reliant in agriculture. He said this while inaugurating an academic...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,087FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x