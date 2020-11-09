Monday, November 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Himachal Pradesh Installs 1,210 Solar Pumps for Irrigation
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

Himachal Pradesh Installs 1,210 Solar Pumps for Irrigation

Himachal has a five-year target of installing 5,850 pumps

0
Solar
At present, 1,189.71 hectares have been brought under the solar scheme benefiting 2,066 farmers. Pixabay

As many as 1,210 solar pumps for irrigation have been installed across Himachal Pradesh to meet a five-year target of installing 5,850 pumps, said officials on Sunday. For this, the state has allocated a budgetary provision of Rs 200 crore.

At present, 1,189.71 hectares have been brought under the solar scheme benefiting 2,066 farmers, a government statement added.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Kangra tops among the 15 districts with the installation of 570 solar pumps, followed by Mandi 406, Una 268, Shimla 165, Chamba 144, Hamirpur 131, Sirmaur 108, Kullu 73, Lahaul-Spit 71, Bilaspur 66, Solan 51, and Kinnaur 13.

Under the Solar Irrigation scheme, infrastructure is being established to lift water by the solar pumps. 90 percent of assistance is being provided to small and marginal farmers for individually installing pumping machinery. A provision of 80 percent assistance is also made for middle or big farmers.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

However, for the installation of pumping machinery at the community level, 100 percent expenditure is being borne by the government for farmers of all categories.

Solar
A provision of 85 percent financial assistance for pumping machinery has been made for setting up solar pumps at the individual and community levels by the farmers. Pixabay

The Centre’s ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan’ (PM-KUSUM) scheme has been implemented in the state to provide irrigation facility to the farmers, enabling them to grow more cash crops for increasing their income.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: हैदराबाद के लिए यह सीजन अच्छा रहा : विलियम्सन

The scheme aims at providing reliable irrigation facilities to the farmers, especially in remote areas where there is no availability of electricity to lift water for irrigation.

Under this scheme, a provision of 85 percent financial assistance for pumping machinery has been made for setting up solar pumps at individual and community levels by the farmers.

ALSO READ: Celebrate Your Festive Season By Trying Pan-Asian Cuisine This Year

In the current fiscal Rs, 12 crores have been earmarked for the project. A target of setting up 1,000 solar pumps for this year will be met, with 50 percent expenditure borne by the Centre and 35 percent by the state. 15 percent would be borne by the beneficiary.

More than 80 percent of horticultural and agricultural activities in the hill state is rain-fed. (IANS)

Previous article9 Year Old Climate Activist Appeals Government to Declare Health Emergency in Delhi
Next articlePlastic Pollution Having Impact on Marine Environment

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Plastic Pollution Having Impact on Marine Environment

NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has found that the combined environmental threat of plastic pollution and ocean acidification is having significant impacts on species...
Read more
Environment

9 Year Old Climate Activist Appeals Government to Declare Health Emergency in Delhi

NewsGram Desk - 0
As Delhi faces another tryst with air pollution, a nine-year-old climate activist, Licypriya Kangujam has appealed to the government to declare a health emergency...
Read more
Health & Fitness

The Connection Between Back Pain And Lung Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Lung cancer is often stigmatized as 'smokers disease' but in today's time, non-smokers cannot escape the risk of having lung cancer as well. Lung cancer...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Plastic Pollution Having Impact on Marine Environment

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has found that the combined environmental threat of plastic pollution and ocean acidification is having significant impacts on species...
Read more

Himachal Pradesh Installs 1,210 Solar Pumps for Irrigation

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As many as 1,210 solar pumps for irrigation have been installed across Himachal Pradesh to meet a five-year target of installing 5,850 pumps, said...
Read more

9 Year Old Climate Activist Appeals Government to Declare Health Emergency in Delhi

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As Delhi faces another tryst with air pollution, a nine-year-old climate activist, Licypriya Kangujam has appealed to the government to declare a health emergency...
Read more

The Connection Between Back Pain And Lung Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lung cancer is often stigmatized as 'smokers disease' but in today's time, non-smokers cannot escape the risk of having lung cancer as well. Lung cancer...
Read more

Indian Cinema Celebrities Are Turning Into Authors, New Books Announced

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Along with actor Priyanka Chopra's memoir 'Unfinished', which is slated for a 2021 launch, more celebrities from the world of Indian cinema have turned...
Read more

UP Government To Charge Fine From Those Who Found Polluting Ganga

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has started taking stringent action against people and units polluting the Ganga in the state. In the biggest...
Read more

Uber Launches A PIN Dispatch Feature At IGIA, New Delhi

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
After Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the ride-hailing major Uber on Monday launched a PIN-dispatch feature at the Indira Gandhi International Airport which will give riders...
Read more

Increased Rates Of Food Insecurity Leads To Increase In Cardiovascular Death Rates

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Increasing rates of food insecurity are independently associated with an increase in cardiovascular death rates among adults between the ages of 20 and 64,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada