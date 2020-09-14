Monday, September 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India 'Himmat Hai Toh Jeet Hai' Celebrates 'Himmat' By Indians Against Covid-19
IndiaLead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

‘Himmat Hai Toh Jeet Hai’ Celebrates ‘Himmat’ By Indians Against Covid-19

New campaign on stories of India's courage amid Covid-19

0
COVID
COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Most infected people will develop mild to moderate illness and recover without hospitalization. Unsplash

Putting India’s common citizens – tailors, kirana shop owners, autorickshaw drivers, teachers and more – at its centre, a new inspirational anthem titled ‘Himmat Hai Toh Jeet Hai’ launched on Monday, kickstarting with it a two-month-long campaign to celebrate ‘himmat’ or fortitude Indians are displaying in their fight against Covid-19.

This celebration of stories of courage and hope amid Covid-19, has been launched by Population Foundation of India (PFI). As the country tries to slowly recover some semblance of normalcy even in the face of rising Covid-19 cases and an economic downturn, the campaign and anthem spotlight stories of everyday courage and hope displayed by ordinary people who rose to the occasion.

With powerful lyrics that speak of jeet (victory) over challenges faced due to the pandemic, the newly-launched anthem features a cross-section of society impacted. It reinforces the need for India to stay strong: To Win. The campaign is guided by renowned film and theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan, who is is PFI’s Creative Advisor.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn for more updates. 

According to Feroz Abbas Khan, in the worst of times the best in us must shine. “Covid is the biggest challenge humanity has faced in almost 100 years,and we are still grappling with it. We can either let the enormity overwhelm us or we decide to counter it with determination and use hope as a powerful weapon,” he told IANSlife.

Covid
You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within close proximity of someone who has COVID-19, or by touching a contaminated surface and then your eyes, nose or mouth. Unsplash

“Being a public health organisation that specialises in social and behaviour change communication, PFI has been working with the government in its emergency response to the Covid-19 pandemic since the national lockdown began. PFI supported MyGov India, a citizen engagement platform of the Government of India and multiple state governments towards carrying out emergency risk prevention communication. PFI produced, created and curated educational material on masks, steps to stay safe, myth-busters on Covid-19 and physical distancing under #TogetherAgainstCOVID. As the country is reopening, we believe it is important to reinforce people’s sense of unity and solidarity to emerge stronger together out of this pandemic. Hence the Himmat Hai Toh Jeet Hai campaign will be highlighting stories of extraordinary courage and hope in the face of challenges,” Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director of Population Foundation of India told IANSlife.

Also Read: Hidden Gems That Are Waiting To Be Explored In New Zealand

She adds, the campaign has been envisaged to encourage everyone to look ahead with hope and fortitude as life resumes within the context of the pandemic and people have to embrace the ‘new normal’. This campaign will feature true stories of everyday Indians who have overcome challenges caused by the pandemic with resilience. We will also release an anthem, with empowering lyrics and music that can become the mantra of victory – as India slowly but steadily emerges out of the pandemic.

Many of the stories featured in the campaign are from PFI’s own work, and also come out from their collaborative work with People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI), civil society organisations and development partners. (IANS)

Previous articleActor Amitabh Bachchan Creates A Voice Experience On Alexa
Next articleRe-Decorate Your House This Festival Season!

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

When Conflict Engulfs Region, Culture Takes Maximum Toll: Abhay Sopori

NewsGram Desk - 0
For someone who recorded his first song at the age of three and has been credited for introducing the concept of concept of 'Sufi...
Read more
Entertainment

TRAI Decide To Avoid Regulatory Intervention On OTT Communication

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided not to go ahead with any regulatory intervention on Over-the-Top (OTT) communication. In its recommendations for...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Creativity Is Beyond Gender: Music Director Samira Koppikar

NewsGram Desk - 0
Music director, composer and singer-songwriter Samira Koppikar feels that creativity is beyond gender. "Patriarchy does exist in various industries. Yes, I have had strange...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,154FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

When Conflict Engulfs Region, Culture Takes Maximum Toll: Abhay Sopori

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
For someone who recorded his first song at the age of three and has been credited for introducing the concept of concept of 'Sufi...
Read more

TRAI Decide To Avoid Regulatory Intervention On OTT Communication

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided not to go ahead with any regulatory intervention on Over-the-Top (OTT) communication. In its recommendations for...
Read more

Creativity Is Beyond Gender: Music Director Samira Koppikar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Music director, composer and singer-songwriter Samira Koppikar feels that creativity is beyond gender. "Patriarchy does exist in various industries. Yes, I have had strange...
Read more

Tips To Take Care Of Your Hair During Pandemic

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
With home sheltering for months on end during the lockdown, many of us have quite simply got sick of the sloppy dressing and carefree...
Read more

Re-Decorate Your House This Festival Season!

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
It's that time of the year when we used to open our doors to friends, festivities and celebrations. With the pandemic creating constraints on...
Read more

‘Himmat Hai Toh Jeet Hai’ Celebrates ‘Himmat’ By Indians Against Covid-19

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Putting India's common citizens - tailors, kirana shop owners, autorickshaw drivers, teachers and more - at its centre, a new inspirational anthem titled 'Himmat...
Read more

Actor Amitabh Bachchan Creates A Voice Experience On Alexa

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon on Monday announced a partnership with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan to create a unique voice experience for its Indian fans. The Amazon team will...
Read more

Cybercriminals Inability To Converse In English Has Limited Their Reach To Hindi-Speaking Belt

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Online fraudsters might have mastered the art of duping people with various new stratagems but their inability to communicate fluently in English has limited...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,154FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x