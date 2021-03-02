Tuesday, March 2, 2021
This Hindu Temple in Dubai Will Virtually Celebrate The Mahashivratri Festival

In view of the situation, the temple has arranged a virtual 'darshan' on the day!

Lord Shiva
Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of the god Shiva. Pexels

The Hindu temple in Dubai will virtually celebrate the upcoming Mahashivratri festival virtually this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the premises will be closed to prevent the spread of the virus, according to a media report.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the management of the Gurudarbar Sindhi Temple said that it has decided to keep the temple doors closed on Mahashivratri which falls on March 12, in line with the Covid-19 protocols, Gulf News reported.

“We don’t want thousands of people to gather and cause concerns about the spread of the virus. Hence, we decided to close the temple for celebrations by the public as a precautionary measure from our side to ensure safety and security of the community,” a temple trustee told Gulf News.

In view of the situation, the temple has arranged a virtual ‘darshan’ on the day.

Devotees can visit the ‘Hindu Temple Dubai’ YouTube channel to watch the live streaming of the festival.

According to the trustee, currently “the temple opens for half an hour in the morning and half an hour in the evening for conducting puja”.

Before the pandemic, some 50,000 to 60,000 worshippers thronged the temple during Mahashivratri. (IANS/KR)

