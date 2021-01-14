Thursday, January 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Naukri. Com: Hiring Is Set To Bounce Back In 2021
BusinessLead Story

Naukri. Com: Hiring Is Set To Bounce Back In 2021

A total of 38 percent of recruiters have opted to offer increments

0
Hiring
Hiring process is set to increase this year. Pixabay

Hiring is set to bounce back as most organizations have lifted the freeze in hiring, according to a Naukri.com survey released on Thursday. The survey revealed that only 11 percent of recruiters said that hiring is on hold in their respective organizations, while half of them had confirmed the same in the first wave of the survey (done in April 2020). Furthermore, 35 percent of recruiters agreed that hiring is happening as usual against 13 percent who confirmed so in the first wave of the survey.

On asked when they anticipate hiring to go back to pre-Covid levels in the second wave of the survey, 21 percent of recruiters said it will resume in 3 months, 26 percent predicted 3-6 months, and 34 percent said it would take their organizations 6 months to 1 year to start hiring like in providing days. The survey also revealed that in the first wave of the survey, 44 percent of recruiters had confirmed deferred joining. However, in the second phase, that has declined to only 12 percent.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

While 32 percent of recruiters confirmed that increments have already been rolled out in the second wave of the survey, another 34 percent will be extending salary hikes in the coming months. A total of 38 percent of recruiters have opted to offer increments in the range of 5 percent to 10 percent, whereas one-fifth have voted for the 15 percent to 20 percent increment bracket.

ALSO READ: Scope Of Learning Android App Development In 2021

The survey was rolled-out to 1,300 recruiters. The first wave of the recruiters’ survey was done in April 2020 and the second wave was conducted in October 2020. Interestingly, as per a recent Naukri.com survey done with over 4,000 job seekers, the majority of them (59 percent) preferred a hybrid model of working. A significant 76 percent of employees confirmed that work from home was equally or more productive than an office. (IANS)

Previous articleBimagrumab: A Safe And Effective Treatment For Obesity, Diabetes
Next articleEmerging Trends in Bollywood: Superhero Movies

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Emerging Trends in Bollywood: Superhero Movies

NewsGram Desk - 0
When the going gets tough, Bollywood thinks big. Reeling under the twin effect of the pandemic and OTT influx, which have dented business, Bollywood...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Bimagrumab: A Safe And Effective Treatment For Obesity, Diabetes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that treatment with Bimagrumab is safe and effective for treating excess adiposity and metabolic disturbances of adult patients with obesity and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

If Chill In Plains Runs Down Your Spine, Head For Sunny Hills

NewsGram Desk - 0
If the chill in the plains of northern India runs down your spine these days, travel to the hills in Himachal Pradesh where the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Emerging Trends in Bollywood: Superhero Movies

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
When the going gets tough, Bollywood thinks big. Reeling under the twin effect of the pandemic and OTT influx, which have dented business, Bollywood...
Read more

Naukri. Com: Hiring Is Set To Bounce Back In 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Hiring is set to bounce back as most organizations have lifted the freeze in hiring, according to a Naukri.com survey released on Thursday. The...
Read more

Bimagrumab: A Safe And Effective Treatment For Obesity, Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that treatment with Bimagrumab is safe and effective for treating excess adiposity and metabolic disturbances of adult patients with obesity and...
Read more

If Chill In Plains Runs Down Your Spine, Head For Sunny Hills

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If the chill in the plains of northern India runs down your spine these days, travel to the hills in Himachal Pradesh where the...
Read more

CMAM Association: Rise In Severe Acute Malnutrition In Children A Major Worry

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The results of Phase 1 of the 5th National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently, show...
Read more

Here’s How SARS-CoV-2 Can Directly Put an Effect on Brain Cells

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered that SARS-CoV-2 can directly infect the central nervous system and have begun to unravel some of the virus's effects on brain...
Read more

Higher Work Addiction May Lead To Risk Of Developing Depression

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are a workaholic, then there are chances you may suffer negative mental and physical health outcomes such as depression, anxiety, or sleep...
Read more

Short Term Low-Carb Diet Linked To Remission For Type-2 Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients with Type-2 diabetes who follow a strict low carbohydrate diet for six months may experience greater rates of remission compared with other recommended...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada