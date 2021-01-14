Naukri. Com: Hiring Is Set To Bounce Back In 2021

Hiring is set to bounce back as most organizations have lifted the freeze in hiring, according to a Naukri.com survey released on Thursday. The survey revealed that only 11 percent of recruiters said that hiring is on hold in their respective organizations, while half of them had confirmed the same in the first wave of the survey (done in April 2020). Furthermore, 35 percent of recruiters agreed that hiring is happening as usual against 13 percent who confirmed so in the first wave of the survey.

On asked when they anticipate hiring to go back to pre-Covid levels in the second wave of the survey, 21 percent of recruiters said it will resume in 3 months, 26 percent predicted 3-6 months, and 34 percent said it would take their organizations 6 months to 1 year to start hiring like in providing days. The survey also revealed that in the first wave of the survey, 44 percent of recruiters had confirmed deferred joining. However, in the second phase, that has declined to only 12 percent.

While 32 percent of recruiters confirmed that increments have already been rolled out in the second wave of the survey, another 34 percent will be extending salary hikes in the coming months. A total of 38 percent of recruiters have opted to offer increments in the range of 5 percent to 10 percent, whereas one-fifth have voted for the 15 percent to 20 percent increment bracket.

The survey was rolled-out to 1,300 recruiters. The first wave of the recruiters’ survey was done in April 2020 and the second wave was conducted in October 2020. Interestingly, as per a recent Naukri.com survey done with over 4,000 job seekers, the majority of them (59 percent) preferred a hybrid model of working. A significant 76 percent of employees confirmed that work from home was equally or more productive than an office. (IANS)