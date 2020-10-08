Thursday, October 8, 2020
H&M Member: Brand Completes 5 Years in India, Launches Loyalty Programme

H&M opened its first store in 2015 in New Delhi

H&M is all set to launch its beloved global loyalty program in India, to mark the brands completion of five successful years in the country. Unsplash

Fashion addicts love high street brands and H&M tops the list. The international retailer is all set to launch its beloved global loyalty program, today, the 8th of October in India to mark the brands completion of five successful years in the country.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

H&M opened its first store opening in 2015 in New Delhi and drives forward across the globe with a growing focus on sustainability in 23 countries. The membership programme, H&M Member, is designed on the principle of relationship-building while focusing on the need for personalisation. Online or in-store shoppers who join the will enjoy exclusive benefits and rewards, special member promotions; as well as early access notifications to selected sales, events, experiences and special surprises. The membership is digital, free, and available to everyone,18 years and over.

H&M drives forward across the globe with a growing focus on sustainability in 23 countries. Unsplash

“The Member program comes to India as we complete five successful years in the country. As we adapt to new ways of living whether it is working from home or stepping out responsibly, H&M makes browsing and shopping online as well as in-stores, even more exciting. A step in this direction is creating unique experiences and services for our members that complement and strengthen H&M’s core mission: To make it possible for everyone to look and feel good,” says Mr. Janne Einola, Country Manager for India.

Also Read: Parenthood 101: Protecting Your Child’s Present and Future With Life Insurance

In celebration of the program launch, customers who sign up between October 8th through October 18th, will receive a one-time offer of 15 percent off their entire purchase. The two-tiered program, features Member and ‘Member Plus’ status; once a member accumulates 800 points they are upgraded into the ‘Member Plus’ status which unlocks free shipping, unique events and rewards. This bi-level approach helps to drive a more personal, inspiring and seamless digital shopping experience. H&M Member will be accessible via the H&M app; or at hm. com. (IANS)

