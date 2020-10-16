Hockey India Conducts Online Coaching Courses

Hockey India on Friday announced they will conduct the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level ‘Basic’ Coaching Course (online) through the virtual medium.

This is the first-time Hockey India has called for applications of interested and aspiring coaches to apply through an open forum and only 60 slots will be available for the online course. Candidates will be chosen on a first-cum-first-serve basis and minimum criteria to apply requires an applicant to have coached either a district, school, or university hockey team for at least three years or he/she should have played national level/all India university level for at least three years.

The Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway, which was launched in March last year, is a simplified education structure that consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based assessment process which helps the coaches in progressing to higher levels.

Candidates who successfully pass the course would become eligible to attend the Hockey India Level ‘1’ Coaching Course in the future. Only those candidates who successfully complete the Level ‘1’ course will be provided the necessary certification.

“Since the launch of Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway in 2019, over 700 coaches from across India have benefitted from the program and we are pleased to be conducting this program again in 2020 to continue to provide a well-designed platform to young coaches from across the country and help them in being well-versed with the modern hockey environment,” stated Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India.

The Pathway is divided into seven levels: Hockey India Level ‘Basic’, Hockey India Level ‘1’, Hockey India Level ‘2’, FIH Level 1, FIH Level 2, FIH Level 3, and FIH High Performance. The course aims to help in developing coaches from the grassroots level into world-class coaches of the high performance/international level.

Once a candidate progresses from the Hockey India Levels, they are then eligible to enroll for the FIH Academy Level 1 Course, and so on. (IANS)