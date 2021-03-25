Thursday, March 25, 2021
Indian festivals
Indian festivals

Here’s How Holi Rituals Act As The Perfect Body-Rejuvenation Therapy

Holi stresses the need to get rid of the impassive winters, long nights and dry skin, and lackluster hair

Holi
Wellness benefits of Holi. Unsplash

A festival celebrated joyously all over India Holi is a day of colors, where people of all ages and ethnicities have fun dousing each other in dyes and colored water. Holi festival is based on one of the famous legends of killing evil demoness Holika. Another one of the famous legends is the one Lord Krishna complaining to mother Yashodha about Radha being fairer as compared to him. Mother Yashodha suggests that Krishna should color Radha, in the color of his choice. The mischievous Krishna is said to have colored his beloved in a hue of colors thereafter. A tradition that is thereby we have been following.

Associated with the color white, Holi symbolizes the end of one phase and the beginning of a new tomorrow. As Holi nears us, we celebrate the return of colors on the trees, in the sunsets, the arrival of spring, the end of winter. Holi stresses the need to get rid of the impassive winters, long nights and dry skin, and lackluster hair. Interestingly, traditional Holi rituals and customs step in as the perfect body-rejuvenation therapy.

Colors and the mind

Colors, as we all know, are vital for a healthy body. While immersed in the vibrant colors of Holi, our mind and body experience myriads of benefits. Bright colors like red tend to stimulate the heartbeat & breathing. Colors like Yellow and Blue don’t just bring in a calming effect on our senses but also surround us with a sense of joy and happiness.

Advantages of Holika Dhahan

Holi, like many other festivals, falls on the cusp of winters and spring. This season also exposes us to a number of bacteria and pollution in the air around us. The mutation period of winter and spring induces the growth of bacteria in the atmosphere as well as in the body Hence, the burning of Holika, the day before Holi, where many lights a bonfire that symbolizes the burning of evil, follows the tradition of walking around the fire deodorizing our environment and cleansing the body from the bacteria.

Holi
Bright colors like red tend to stimulate the heartbeat & breathing. Unsplash

Natural and organic colors

Traditionally the Holi colors were created with naturally helpful ingredients like hibiscus flowers, henna leaves, Kesar, sandalwood, and more. These natural colors are not just good for your skin, hair, and eyes but even cleanse and clear the dead skin. Ingredients such as these are used in Ayurveda for rejuvenating the body and giving it a healthy glow. The red color is energizing and stimulates heart functions and breathing. Yellow has a soothing effect on organs especially the intestines and blue has a calming and tranquilizing effect on our body and senses.

Cool, energizing drinks

Wake up from our chilling winter slumber, our body needs more than just a cold shower. Renowned Holi drinks like Thandai and Kaanji act as great coolants and are an excellent source of anti-oxidants. Thandai, comprising of delicious milk flavor, has the goodness of almonds, watermelon seeds, fennel seeds, and rose petals. While Kanji, a traditional North Indian drink is fermented and packed with rich nutrients and fiber.

The festival of Holi also promotes good health in the southern regions of India. The morning after the burning of Holika, people put ash (Vibhuti) on their forehead. Along with that, they also mix Chandan (sandalwood paste) with the leaves and flowers from the Mango tree and consume it. (IANS/SP)

