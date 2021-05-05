Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Home Isn't A Safe Haven In A Kashmir Lockdown: Farah Bashir
EntertainmentLead Story

Home Isn’t A Safe Haven In A Kashmir Lockdown: Farah Bashir

A freelance consultant now, who spends time between the valley and where her work takes her

0
Kashmir
Author Farah Bashir. IANS

When she sent a picture of a brooding girl, sitting atop a shikara, to Times Square, one of her editors commented that it looked too grim to be sent where it would be flashed a few thousand times its original size. Working for an international news agency in Singapore, that was the moment she knew that it was important to do something that would represent her people. A year later, in 2008, she quit her job and began to write.

Author Farah Bashir, whose debut novel ï¿½Rumours of Spring – A Girlhood in Kashmir’ (HarperCollins) hit the stands recently, which looks at her years between 1989 to 1994 spent in the valley, says, “The Kashmir conflict, as we know it, has always been reduced to binaries, so it became imperative to de-saturate home from all kinds of signs and see it as an ordinary home and the losses it suffered.”

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The first chapter of the book — ï¿½The Day I Was Dead’ documents the metamorphic hour in 1989 which changed the face of Kashmir as its residents knew it. “But even before that, I do recall endless periods of curfew during the rigging of elections in the late 80s.”

A freelance consultant now, who spends time between the valley and where her work takes her, the author says that it was an intentional decision to look at everything through her teenage years. “I borrowed a lot of courage and resilience from my teenage self and it became important to examine the kind of circumstances from then.”

Kashmir
The book is about more than just describing the conflict; it’s also about a teenage girl’s transition into a young woman. Twitter

Adding that it was important to revisit how women and children who survive wars grow up, and what kind of scars and joys inform their lives, she says that women, when threatened by external circumstances have very different coping strategies. “Looking back at those memories helped me understand and write about them. As our land and lives continue to be transformed fundamentally by a pitiless conflict, as the arc of the moral universe doesn’t seem to bend toward justice, remembering and processing the 1990s, the crucial years of my adolescence became necessary.”

For her, as a teenage girl, growing up in a conflict-stricken territory happened to be a dual struggle: To make sense of the militarisation of domestic spaces and to learn new social etiquette — informed by war — to navigate life.

The first literary work on that period (the early 1990s) to come out of Kashmir written by a woman, out of 36 chapters, nine are about the author’s childhood while fourteen are about other women associated with her. “Be it a sixty- year- old aunt of mine whose home was burnt down post an encounter and she developed a habit of saluting the paramilitary during their evening patrol or my six-year-old cousin and her coping mechanism during night patrols on the lake by the paramilitary ï¿½and how the war impacted them.”

Kashmir
Growing up in a conflict-torn region was a dual challenge for her as a young child. Twitter

Stressing that the book is not about is not only about documenting the conflict as it revolves around the transformation of a young girl into a young woman which coincides with the transformation of Kashmir as the war grinds on, the author says, “The memoir captures the juxtapositions of combat by an ordinary Kashmiri girl and her ways to try and live a normal life, escaping war briefly in her mind by writing her first love letter, imagining an ordinary future during prolonged periods of curfew, and her listening and dancing to songs from banned radio stations.”

ALSO READ: Much More Needs To Be Written On Kashmir: Ashish Kaul

Ask her if the lockdown post the abolition of Article 370 reminded her of the ï¿½curfewed days’ in the ’90s, and she asserts that the fundamental difference between a lockdown in Kashmir and elsewhere is that home does not necessarily and naturally translate into a safe space in Kashmir. “Everywhere else, being at home means taking refuge from unimaginable horrors. As I write in the book, in Kashmir, stray bullets find their way into the homes, as it happened to a friend of mine whose asthmatic grandmother was killed while opening a window. Another friend’s father was assassinated inside their home. Tear gas or PAVA (synthetic pepper spray) sprayed in the air enters homes choking you, making it painful to breathe. The two are incomparable,” says Bashir who is currently working on a group portrait of women spanning across a decade. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleDell Technologies Announces Innovative Edge Data Unlocking Solutions
Next articleSignal App Exposes How Facebook, Instagram Use Your Data For Advertising

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Signal App Exposes How Facebook, Instagram Use Your Data For Advertising

NewsGram Desk - 0
Encrypted messaging app Signal has challenged the user privacy policies of Facebook and Instagram by sharing a series of ads on Instagram to showcase...
Read more
Lead Story

Dell Technologies Announces Innovative Edge Data Unlocking Solutions

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to help customers accelerate investments in connected technology, modern networking, 5G, and analytics, Dell Technologies on Wednesday introduced new solutions and...
Read more
Lead Story

Trump Launches New Networking Site After Twitter, Facebook Ban

NewsGram Desk - 0
Banned on Facebook and Twitter, former US President Donald Trump has launched a new so-called social media platform, which is actually just a WordPress...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Signal App Exposes How Facebook, Instagram Use Your Data For Advertising

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Encrypted messaging app Signal has challenged the user privacy policies of Facebook and Instagram by sharing a series of ads on Instagram to showcase...
Read more

Home Isn’t A Safe Haven In A Kashmir Lockdown: Farah Bashir

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
When she sent a picture of a brooding girl, sitting atop a shikara, to Times Square, one of her editors commented that it looked...
Read more

Dell Technologies Announces Innovative Edge Data Unlocking Solutions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to help customers accelerate investments in connected technology, modern networking, 5G, and analytics, Dell Technologies on Wednesday introduced new solutions and...
Read more

Trump Launches New Networking Site After Twitter, Facebook Ban

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Banned on Facebook and Twitter, former US President Donald Trump has launched a new so-called social media platform, which is actually just a WordPress...
Read more

Air pollution Linked To High Blood Pressure, Heart Diseases In Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Exposure to high levels of air pollutants during childhood increases the likelihood of high blood pressure in children and adolescents, and their risk for...
Read more

Crowdfunding Breathing New Hope In Relief Efforts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In this hour of need, individuals and organizations are looking at breathing new hope in the Covid-19 battle through crowdfunding campaigns. Milaap, a crowdfunding...
Read more

Notable Revolutions In World History

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Revolutions are important in societal uprisings, and they are often aided by mass public dissent and anger. When a significant portion of...
Read more

China’s Special Recruitment Drive For Tibetans Amid Border Standoff

India NewsGram Desk - 0
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is for the first time forming exclusive military formations manned by ethnic Tibetans. India's external and military intelligence officials...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada