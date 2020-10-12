Monday, October 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Homoeopathy Can Do Wonders in Cases of Skin Diseases, Says AYUSH
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Homoeopathy Can Do Wonders in Cases of Skin Diseases, Says AYUSH

Homoeopathy can do wonders in cases of skin related viral diseases

0
Homoeopathy can do wonders for skin diseases: AYUSH
Skin diseases are numerous and frequently occurring health problems affecting all ages, not only India, but globally also. Unsplash

There are many who certify that Homoeopathy can do wonders in cases of skin related viral diseases, Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) said on Monday.

A case study published recently in AYUHOM, the Research Journal of the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy, Shillong illustrates this point, mentioned AYUSH.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

The case study has been authored by Sangita Saha, Reader, Department of Organon of Medicine and Mahakas Mandal, Post Graduate Trainee, Department of Practice of Medicine, the Calcutta Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital along with Koushik Bhar, Post Graduate Trainee, and the National Institute of Homoeopathy, Kolkata.

Treatment of five patients suffering with five different skin diseases with Homoeopathy has given notable results which give a boost to the conviction of the positive effects of Homoeopathic medicine on such skin disorders.

Homoeopathy can do wonders for skin diseases: AYUSH
The Global Burden of Disease project has shown that the skin diseases continue to be the fourth leading cause of non-fatal disease burden worldwide. Unsplash

Skin diseases are numerous and frequently occurring health problems affecting all ages, not only India, but globally also.

The Global Burden of Disease project has shown that the skin diseases continue to be the fourth leading cause of non-fatal disease burden worldwide.

Experts engaged with Homoeopathy treatment opine that Homeopathic approach to common viral skin diseases can be a game changer in offering affordable and effective solutions to a large number of people.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: श्रीकांत दातार बने हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के डीन

The case study was done on five patients with Wart, Herpes Zoster and Molluscan Contagiosum. Skin warts are benign tumours caused by infection of keratinocytes. Herpes Zoster results from reactivation of varicella-zoster virus (that also causes chickenpox). On the other hand, Molluscan contagiosum is a viral skin infection caused by closely related types of Pox Virus, and is common with children worldwide, especially in warm climates.

“It is known that Homoeopathy treats the patient, not the disease. Thus, the skin manifestations were treated by the means of internal medication following the principles of Homoeopathy, in these cases. And the results are extremely encouraging,” the Ministry said.

Homoeopathy can do wonders for skin diseases: AYUSH
Experts engaged with Homoeopathy treatment opine that Homeopathic approach to common viral skin diseases can be a game changer in offering affordable and effective solutions to a large number of people. (Representational Image). Unsplash

After applying the indicated medicines as per the guidelines of Organon of Medicine and in different phases as per the susceptibility of each individual patient, it has come out that the medicines were able to not only remove the skin lesion efficiently, but also to provide relief to the associated symptoms of the patient.

Also Read: India Witnesses 24% Growth in Hiring Activity in September: Naukri.com

“Not only that, none of the patients complained about any adverse effect during the treatment.”

The case studies can be considered as a pilot project, said the Ministry, adding randomised controlled trials with larger sample size can be taken up in the next stage so that conclusive evidence on the healing power of Homoeopathy for viral skin diseases can be generated. (IANS)

Previous articleDigital Media Trends To Work Into Your Marketing Strategy For 2021
Next articleCovid19 Can Remain Infectious On Surfaces For Long Periods Of Time: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Survey Reveals that 68% Youth Struggle to Share Relationship Issues with Parents

NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 49 percent of the youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 percent of them struggle the most with...
Read more
Lead Story

Printing Sensors Directly into Human Skin Without Heat

NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has taken the evolution of wearable electronics further by printing sensors directly on the human skin without the use...
Read more
Environment

Droughts are Drying The Global Wetlands, says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have shown how droughts are threatening the health of wetlands globally. Published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, the study highlights...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Survey Reveals that 68% Youth Struggle to Share Relationship Issues with Parents

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 49 percent of the youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 percent of them struggle the most with...
Read more

Printing Sensors Directly into Human Skin Without Heat

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has taken the evolution of wearable electronics further by printing sensors directly on the human skin without the use...
Read more

Droughts are Drying The Global Wetlands, says Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have shown how droughts are threatening the health of wetlands globally. Published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, the study highlights...
Read more

Women 3 Times More Likely to Suffer From Constipation During Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women are two-three times more likely to suffer from constipation during pregnancy and right after childbirth than at any other time in their life,...
Read more

You Shouldn’t Get Paranoid About Covid-19 on Bank Notes, Here’s Why

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As new research claiming that Covid-19 can survive longer on bank notes -- up to 28 days at 20 degree Celsius along with humidity...
Read more

Arthritis Patients in India Suffer Due to Fewer Rheumatologists

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India needs more than 20,000 rheumatologists as lakhs of patients are suffering due to the non-availability of rheumatology services in most of the hospitals...
Read more

Alien Species’ Introductions to Increase Globally by 36% by 2050

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Asher Jones Asian kudzu vines smothering the southern United States. Pacific lionfish devouring Caribbean sealife. South American cane toads killing their way across Australia. As...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan to Lend Voice-Over For a Show on Lord Buddha

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will now provide a voice-over for a light-and-sound show to be held in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the life and ideology...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada