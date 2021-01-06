Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview "Hope People Will Get To Watch Movies in Theatres", Says Anil Kapoor
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead Story

“Hope People Will Get To Watch Movies in Theatres”, Says Anil Kapoor

Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's historical drama "Takht", the comedy-drama "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" and Sandeep Vanga Reddy's crime drama "Animal"

0
Anil Kapoor
Kapoor is currently garbnering good response and reviews for his role in "AK Vs AK", which released digitally and co-stars Anurag Kashyap. Pinterest

Actor Anil Kapoor, who has projects across genres lined up in 2021, hopes the year ahead is good for all, including the film fraternity.

Kapoor is currently garnering good responses and reviews for his role in “AK Vs AK”, which released digitally and co-stars Anurag Kashyap.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook For More Information!

Talking about the response to the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial, Kapoor told IANS: “When people like your film and your performance, you feel good. So, I am glad that people liked the film.”

Anil Kapoor
Actor Anil Kapoor, who has projects across genres lined up in 2021, hopes the year ahead is good for all, including the film fraternity. Pinterest

On the industry gradually opening up, he added: “There are few films that are made for the big screen only. There are a few films of mine that are going to be released this year, so I hope audiences watch those films in theatres. I am sure about that because people are eager to watch films in theatres. There are few films that give you the same joy on big screen and on OTT platforms, and ‘AK Vs AK’ is one of those films.”

“Now that vaccine has also been approved by the government, so I pray that theatres will reopen with the same capacity as they used to. I hope this year people watch films in theatres. I have a positive approach to life and, God willing, everything will be fine. I definitely feel 2021 will be a great year for everyone including the film fraternity,” he added.

ALSO READ: Here Is Why Routine Eye Check-Up Is Important For Older Adults

Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s historical drama “Takht”, the comedy-drama “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” and Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s crime drama “Animal”. (IANS)

Previous articleSurvey: With 2 Vaccines On Ground, 69% People Hesitate To Take Vaccine
Next articleSelf-Controlled Children Become Healthy Middle-Aged Adults: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Novel Form of Drug May Be Used To Treat Calcium-Related Issues in The Body, Says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a novel form of a drug used to treat osteoporosis that comes with the potential for fewer side effects may...
Read more
finance

Here Is Why, Higher Bank Credit May Not Always Lead To Higher Investment

NewsGram Desk - 0
An increase in credit from banks may not always lead to a rise in investments as largely anticipated, said an RBI working paper. The...
Read more
Entertainment

A List Of The Exciting Bollywood Sequels Releasing This Year

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood filmmakers are going big on taking a hit story forward this year. While actors like John Abraham and Salman Khan return in sequels...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Novel Form of Drug May Be Used To Treat Calcium-Related Issues in The Body, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a novel form of a drug used to treat osteoporosis that comes with the potential for fewer side effects may...
Read more

Here Is Why, Higher Bank Credit May Not Always Lead To Higher Investment

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
An increase in credit from banks may not always lead to a rise in investments as largely anticipated, said an RBI working paper. The...
Read more

A List Of The Exciting Bollywood Sequels Releasing This Year

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood filmmakers are going big on taking a hit story forward this year. While actors like John Abraham and Salman Khan return in sequels...
Read more

Samsung Electronics To Support 21 Homegrown Startups In CSE 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday that it will support 21 homegrown startups' participation in the world's largest tech expo CES 2021 next week as...
Read more

India Suffered The Longest Internet Shutdowns In 2020

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India suffered the longest internet shutdowns in 2020 for the second year running globally, bearing the biggest economic impact of $2.8 billion and 8,927...
Read more

Self-Controlled Children Become Healthy Middle-Aged Adults: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents, take note. If your child is self-controlled, there are chances that they may be a healthier middle-aged adult, a new study suggests. The study,...
Read more

“Hope People Will Get To Watch Movies in Theatres”, Says Anil Kapoor

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Anil Kapoor, who has projects across genres lined up in 2021, hopes the year ahead is good for all, including the film fraternity. Kapoor...
Read more

Survey: With 2 Vaccines On Ground, 69% People Hesitate To Take Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as India gears up for the mass-vaccination drive which is slated to begin within a few days, about 69 percent are still hesitant...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada