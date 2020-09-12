Saturday, September 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Hospital Cleaners at Higher Risk of Covid-19 Compared to ICU Clinicians: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Hospital Cleaners at Higher Risk of Covid-19 Compared to ICU Clinicians: Study

The researchers suggest that the type of personal protective equipment (PPE) worn may be key to these differences

0
Covid infection higher in hospital cleaners than ICU staff: Study
Hospital cleaners are at the higher risk of getting the Covid-19 infection, compared to intensive care unit (ICU) clinicians, say researchers. VOA

Contrary to expectations, hospital cleaners are at the higher risk of getting the Covid-19 infection, compared to intensive care unit (ICU) clinicians, say researchers.

The study, published in the journal Thorax, revealed that infection risk was highest among cleaners, acute and general medicine clinicians, and those of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

The researchers suggest that the type of personal protective equipment (PPE) worn may be key to these differences, which are likely to be relevant for any second surge in Covid-19 this winter.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“We presumed intensive care workers would be at highest risk… But workers in ICU are relatively well protected compared with other areas,”

said study author Alex Richter from the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHBFT) in the UK.

Covid infection higher in hospital cleaners than ICU staff: Study
Nearly 2.5 per cent staff with no symptoms tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Unsplash

For the findings, the research team offered to test staff with no Covid-19 symptoms for both current (throat and nose swabs to detect antigen) and previous (blood test to detect antibodies) infection.

“We recruited 545 staff in 20 hours,”

Richter commented.

They were asked to report any illnesses consistent with Covid-19 that they had had in the previous four months.

Nearly 2.5 per cent staff with no symptoms tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19 infection. Of these, 38 per cent subsequently developed Covid-19 symptoms.

Covid infection higher in hospital cleaners than ICU staff: Study
The findings showed that cleaners had the highest antibody positivity (seroprevalence). Unsplash

Around one in four for whom serum samples were available said they had previously had symptoms consistent with Covid-19 infection. The findings showed that cleaners had the highest antibody positivity (seroprevalence)– 34 per cent followed by clinicians working in acute medicine (33 per cent or general internal medicine 30 per cent.

Also Read: Here’s How Robotic-Assisted Surgeries are Helping Indian Surgeons

The lowest seroprevalence was found among staff working in intensive care medicine 15 per cent, emergency medicine 13 per cent, and general surgery 13 per cent.

“This is an observational study, and not all participants provided all the information requested. Nor is it known whether symptomless infection among staff puts hospital patients at risk,”

the study authors wrote.

“However, our data would support the assessment of widespread healthcare worker testing, including track and trace, on viral transmission during future waves of a pandemic,” they concluded. (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s How Robotic-Assisted Surgeries are Helping Indian Surgeons
Next articleHave Fat Around Your Legs? Here’s How it Can Protect You From Hypertension

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Fluctuating Heart Rate Can Indicate Depression: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
For the first time, researchers and clinicians have revealed that measuring changes in the heart rate for 24 hours can reliably indicate whether or...
Read more
Entertainment

‘United By Hope’, A Self Shot Documentary Of Life During Lockdown

NewsGram Desk - 0
A self-shot documentary capturing everyday life during lockdown, through the lens of 12 individuals from different walks of life, is a reminder of hope...
Read more
Entertainment

Words Of Wisdom About Reality And Virtuality By Varun Dhawan

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a few words of wisdom on social media talking about reality and virtuality. Varun took to his Instagram Stories, where...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,158FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Fluctuating Heart Rate Can Indicate Depression: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
For the first time, researchers and clinicians have revealed that measuring changes in the heart rate for 24 hours can reliably indicate whether or...
Read more

‘United By Hope’, A Self Shot Documentary Of Life During Lockdown

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
A self-shot documentary capturing everyday life during lockdown, through the lens of 12 individuals from different walks of life, is a reminder of hope...
Read more

Words Of Wisdom About Reality And Virtuality By Varun Dhawan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a few words of wisdom on social media talking about reality and virtuality. Varun took to his Instagram Stories, where...
Read more

Netflix has Changed the Face of Entertainment Globally: Study

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By supporting multinational production at an unprecedented scale, streaming giant Netflix has changed the face of entertainment on a global scale, says a study. Netflix...
Read more

Fathers Play an Important Role in Our Lives, says Saif Ali Khan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is expecting his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor, feels fatherhood is all about the journey of becoming...
Read more

Phone Calls Make People Feel More Connected Than Text Messages

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp users, read on. People too often prefer to send email or text messages in order to save time but a phone call, even...
Read more

Ventilators Cause Permanent Nerve Damage In Vulnerable Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Severely ill Covid-19 patients on ventilators are placed in a prone (face down) position because it's easier for them to breathe and reduces mortality....
Read more

What is Contributing to Antibiotic Resistance? Know Here

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the researchers have found that poor home hygiene is contributing to antibiotic resistance and following a risk-based approach is essential...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,158FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x