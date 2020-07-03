Friday, July 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Hospital Staff Beats Patient to Death for not Paying Hospital Bill
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Hospital Staff Beats Patient to Death for not Paying Hospital Bill

The attack was caught on a CCTV camera of the hospital

0
A daily wage labourer was allegedly beaten to death by the hospital staff
The victim, Sultan Khan, was allegedly attacked with sticks by the staff of the hospital. Pixabay

A daily wage labourer was allegedly beaten to death by the hospital staff following an argument over payment of bills on Thursday.

The brazen attack was caught on a CCTV camera and the police are probing the incident.

The victim, Sultan Khan, was allegedly attacked with sticks by the staff of the hospital in Quarsi bypass area on Thursday.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Khan had come to the hospital as he was facing difficulty in passing urine for the last several days. He was accompanied by his nephew Chaman.

Chaman asked for the treatment cost from the hospital staff before admission.

“The hospital staff told me that they would tell the treatment cost after conducting an ultrasound but the hospital gave me a bill of Rs 5,000 for medicines without conducting an ultrasound. We paid the money,” he said.

The hospital staff later told them that per day charges of the hospital would be around Rs 4,000-5,000.

A daily wage labourer was allegedly beaten to death by the hospital staff
The CCTV footage of the incident has been recovered by the police. Pixabay

“As we were unable to pay this amount, we asked the hospital to discharge him. When we came out of the hospital after making the payment of Rs 5,000, a staff approached us and demanded that we pay them Rs 4,000 more,” Chaman said.

He said he pleaded with the staff to let them go but they started beating the victim.

Dr Danish Ali of the medical organisation, meanwhile, said that the patient had refused to pay the amount of Rs 4,000. “They attacked our staffer on this issue,” he said.

]Also Read: Is Coronavirus a Bioweapon?

The CCTV footage of the incident has been recovered by the police. The video footage purportedly shows that the staffer is going inside the hospital after clashing with the patient’s relative and coming out with other workers armed with sticks.

It also shows the attack on the patient, Khan.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

“No FIR has been registered so far. We are probing the case,” said inspector Chote Lal from Quarsi police station. (IANS)

Previous articleIs Coronavirus a Bioweapon?
Next article‘Arogyautsav’ to Take Place Instead of Ganeshotsav in Lalbaug This Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Beauty Tips

Skincare Essentials Everyone Should Have This Monsoon

NewsGram Desk - 0
Monsoon takes a toll on your skin and hair. Frizzy hair, lackluster skin, and chapped lips are all a result of the humidity. Whether...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Indian Origin Cardiologist Agrees to Pay $400K to Settle False Allegations

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Arul Louis An Indian origin cardiologist and the administrator of her company have agreed to pay $400,000 to settle allegations that they submitted irregular...
Read more
Lead Story

Early Marriage is Found to be Unhappy, Says Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
Want to get married at a very young age? Kindly take note. Researchers have found that early marriage may lead to unsafe drinking behavior...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Skincare Essentials Everyone Should Have This Monsoon

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Monsoon takes a toll on your skin and hair. Frizzy hair, lackluster skin, and chapped lips are all a result of the humidity. Whether...
Read more

Indian Origin Cardiologist Agrees to Pay $400K to Settle False Allegations

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Arul Louis An Indian origin cardiologist and the administrator of her company have agreed to pay $400,000 to settle allegations that they submitted irregular...
Read more

Early Marriage is Found to be Unhappy, Says Research

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Want to get married at a very young age? Kindly take note. Researchers have found that early marriage may lead to unsafe drinking behavior...
Read more

Essential Facts and Details about the Vedas

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Vedas have influenced ancient Indian society greatly and have become a crucial part in the forming of the Hindu dharma. Although the knowledge the...
Read more

PETA Starts Campaign to Stop Sacrifice of Goats on Bakra Eid

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A month before the festival of Bakra Eid, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has started a campaign to stop...
Read more

‘Arogyautsav’ to Take Place Instead of Ganeshotsav in Lalbaug This Year

India NewsGram Desk - 0
First time in its 86-year history, the famed and iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol will not be established during the upcoming 11-day Ganeshotsav, officials...
Read more

Hospital Staff Beats Patient to Death for not Paying Hospital Bill

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A daily wage labourer was allegedly beaten to death by the hospital staff following an argument over payment of bills on Thursday. The brazen attack...
Read more

Is Coronavirus a Bioweapon?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Amin Bagheri In late December, the World Health Organization reported a pneumonia-like disease in Wuhan, China. A few days after a report was revealed...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada