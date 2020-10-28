Hotel Occupancy Increased in India by 10-12% in September

The hospitality segment which was brought to a grinding halt by the pandemic is slowly witnessing an improvement in demand as hotel occupancy in the country improved 10-12 percent in September compared to that in August, according to a report by HVS India and Anarock.

The ‘HVS-ANAROCK Hotels & Hospitality Overview – October 2020’ showed that last month, average occupancy stood at 24-26 percent.

“The hotel sector is showing early signs of recovery with occupancy improving M-o-M across most major markets driven by the gradual revival of domestic leisure travel in the country,” the report said.

It noted that leisure destinations such as Goa and Jaipur have been witnessing a noticeable improvement in occupancy as people started traveling for a change of pace, albeit to destinations closer to their cities.

With the growth in demand, revenue per available room (RevPAR) also improved 12-14 percent to Rs 815-935, showed the data.

The average daily rate (ADR) of Indian hotels stood at Rs 3,400-3,600, 2-4 percent higher on a month-on-month basis. (IANS)