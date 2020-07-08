Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India 'HotShots', TikTok-like Short Video App by Ganna
IndiaLead StoryLife StyleScience & Technology

‘HotShots’, TikTok-like Short Video App by Ganna

A race to replace TikTok has began

0
Now Gaana unveils TikTok-like short video app HotShots
TikTok Got banned in India along with 58 other apps. Pixabay

Joining the short-video making app race, music streaming service Gaana on Wednesday launched HotShots – a platform to create and share short viral videos and stories with its more than 150 million audience base.

Follow us on Twitter for more news from us!!

According to the company, HotShots offers emerging and established Influencers an opportunity to migrate to a robust Indian platform and build their own success stories.

“Our app is ready to serve as the country’s go-to destination for entertainment across music, podcasts, short viral videos, and buzz, offering aspiring Indians the power to become influencers in their own right with Gaana’s world-class live streaming and short video capabilities,” Prashan Agarwal, CEO, Gaana said in a statement.

Now Gaana unveils TikTok-like short video app HotShots
Gaana launched a Vertical Video platform last year to allow celebrities/singers to connect with its audience through short videos. Pixabay

With a host of ‘HotShot Challenges’ in the performing arts like music, comedy, dance by HotShot influencers, celebs and international artists, the app would offer both the scale and the infrastructure to audiences who thrive on digital entertainment.

Gaana launched a Vertical Video platform last year to allow celebrities/singers to connect with its audience through short videos.

Also Read: Here’s How Remdesivir Can Save Lives in Nations with Lower Hospital Capacity

“Today we are building upon that expertise by unveiling the ultimate short video creation and consumption platform ‘Gaana Hotshots’,” said Agarwal. (IANS)

Previous articleFoods that will Help Improve Your Sleep

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Foods that will Help Improve Your Sleep

NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a strong correlation between sleep quality and dietary patterns. High intake of confectionary and noodles was associated with poor sleep quality, whereas...
Read more
Lead Story

Here’s How Remdesivir Can Save Lives in Nations with Lower Hospital Capacity

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid news that the US has bought up virtually the entire global supply of remdesivir, a new study outlines how the drug could save...
Read more
India

Instagram brings TikTok-like Feature to India

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the ban on TikTok creating a huge vacuum for the 15-second videos in the Indian Internet space, Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday announced the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

‘HotShots’, TikTok-like Short Video App by Ganna

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Joining the short-video making app race, music streaming service Gaana on Wednesday launched HotShots - a platform to create and share short viral videos...
Read more

Foods that will Help Improve Your Sleep

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a strong correlation between sleep quality and dietary patterns. High intake of confectionary and noodles was associated with poor sleep quality, whereas...
Read more

Here’s How Remdesivir Can Save Lives in Nations with Lower Hospital Capacity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid news that the US has bought up virtually the entire global supply of remdesivir, a new study outlines how the drug could save...
Read more

Instagram brings TikTok-like Feature to India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With the ban on TikTok creating a huge vacuum for the 15-second videos in the Indian Internet space, Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday announced the...
Read more

Smartphones not a Barrier to Parenting: Research

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents may worry that spending time on their smartphones has a negative impact on their relationships with their children, however, a new study found...
Read more

Meditation Increases Immunity, says Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Heartfulness meditation improves immunity against infections and cancer and is an effective adjunct in the treatment of several autoimmune disorders, a study said. In the...
Read more

Here Are Some Precautions to Take While Dining Out Amid Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is some risk, but health officials say there are precautions you can take to minimize the chances you'll be exposed to the virus. Ordering...
Read more

High BP Medications May Also Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now claimed that medications commonly prescribed to treat high blood pressure may also reduce patients' colorectal cancer risk. Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor (ACE-i)...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada