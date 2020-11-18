How To Alleviate Pain After Knee Surgery

By Bijoy Hembram

Knee surgery is an unfortunate necessity for too many people, especially older adults.

The reason being is that many suffer from a condition known as osteoarthritis, in which their knees suffer from a slow and painful deteriorating process that requires surgery to be reversed. In almost all cases, the surgery will require some segments of the knee to be replaced with either a metal or plastic fixture.

Since this is such a common surgery, the good news is that doctors are well-versed with the procedure and the success rate is extremely high! However, knee surgery pain is something that the majority of patients experience, no matter how experienced the surgeon is.

The recovery process to knee surgery is pretty standard for most patients—meaning that there are some straightforward tactics you can implement to help alleviate pain and speed up the healing process.

Here are some top tips from experts to ensure your knee surgery recovery is as pain-free as possible.

1. Invest in a quality cushion

Especially during the first few weeks of the recovery process, you will want to ensure that you have the optimum support to allow your knee to recover. This means that investing in a high-quality knee cushion or wheelchair will ensure that you are as comfortable as possible, as studies have shown that the better the cushion the less irritating pressure points will be.

2. Stay hydrated

Your body will be putting a lot of energy into helping your knee recover, so ensuring your body is properly hydrated is key. Even if you are bed-ridden for a while, your body is working around the clock to hasten the recovery process So fueling your body with water is paramount to giving it what it needs to keep functioning correctly to minimize side effects like discomfort.

3. Sign up for physical therapy

One of the biggest keys to preventing long term knee discomfort is learning to move your knee again. If your knee remains stiff for too long, your muscle flexibility in that area will decrease—making even the slightest of movements painful! Physical therapy can create a recovery plan for you that you can do either at their clinic or on your own at home. These exercises are designed to strengthen your knee so that the pain is minimized and the protection is maximized.

4. Maintain a healthy routine

When your body is under the extra stress of carrying excess weight, your knees often take the brunt of the work. With an extra sensitive knee after surgery, the worst thing you can do for pain is making it carry an even bigger load of weight going forward. Look for low-impact ways like swimming or cycling to keep your body healthy, your weight at a manageable level, and your knees pain-free!

5. Wear compression tights

Many medical professionals suggest that wearing compression tights that cover your knee is a great way to manage the swelling and reduce any aching pains from developing. In addition, elevating your leg keeps the blood flow steady and further reduces any symptoms of swelling from taking place.

6. Apply topical creams

Sometimes your knee may need an extra little boost of support to keep the swelling down. There is a range of topical creams that you can apply to your knee that will soothe any pain and make it much more bearable to get through the recovery process!

While having to undergo knee surgery may feel like a daunting thing, the recovery process does not have to be! With a range of strategies you can take to alleviate pain during the recovery period, you can speed up the healing processes and have a knee that is pain-free!

