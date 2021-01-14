How and Where Covid Vax Will Set Up in Delhi

The robust preparations ahead the D-day when the world’s biggest immunisation exercise against Covid-19 starts are underway in full swing in the national capital of Delhi.
The Delhi government has designated 75 hospitals where the inoculation of Covid vaccines would be initiated from January 16 onwards.
In total, 38 private and 37 government hospitals have been finalised where the Covid immunisation drive would inaugurate in the city. However, the vaccination points will be scaled-up in the coming weeks as the vaccination drive progresses.
These centres will start the drive with immunising around 2.25 lakh healthcare workers in the capital as decided in the phase I of the vaccination exercise. The vaccination will include the frontline and other priority groups decided by the Centre in the further stages.
The government will provide a staff of 7-8 people at each vaccination site. The staff includes security personnel, nurses, paramedics and a doctor. Three rooms are designated for the vaccination at each site, divided into a waiting area, inoculation room and observation area post vaccination.
A reception desk will be set up before the rooms for the registration and verification of the beneficiaries who would be called via the Co-WIN app.
The 75 vaccination sites are spread across the eleven districts of the capital city. North East Delhi has received the lowest number of vaccination centres (2) followed by East Delhi (5).
IANS has furnished the complete list of vaccination centres divided as per the districts.
Central Delhi:
1. Lok Nayak Hospital
2. St. Stephen’s Hospital
3. GB Pant Hospital
4. B.L. Kapoor Hospital
5. Ganga Ram Hospital
6. Dr. NC Joshi Hospital
7. Tirath Ram Shah Hospital
8. Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital
9. Burari Hospital
East Delhi
10. Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital
11. Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya
12. Max Patparganj
13. Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital
14. Metro Hospital
New Delhi
15. NDMC Charak Palika Hospital
16. Delhi Cantonment General Hospital
17. Primus Super Specialty Hospital
18. Northern Railway Central Hospital
19. Kalawati Saran Children Hospital
20. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
21. Indian Spinal Injuries Centre
North Delhi
22. Maharishi Valmiki Hospital
23. Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital
24. Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital
25. Maha Durga Charitable Trust
North East Delhi
26. JPC Hospital
27. Panchsheel Hospital
North West Delhi
28. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital
29. Sanjay Gandhi Hospital
30. Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital
31. Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital
32. Shree Agrasen International Hospital
33. Fortis Hospital
34. Max Hospital
35. Jaipur Golden Hospital
36. Saroj Super Specialty Hospital
Shahdara
37. Doctor Hegdewar Arogya Sansthan
38. Delhi State Cancer Institute
39. Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital
40. Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Tahirpur
41. IG ESI Hospital
42. Shanti Mukand Hospital
South Delhi
43. Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Hospital
44. Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital
45. PSRI Hospital
46. AIIMS
47. ILBS Hospital
48. Sitaram Bhartia Hospital
49. Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital
50. Safdarjung Hospital
South East Delhi
51. Batra Hospital And Medical Research Centre
52. Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital
53. ESI Hospital Okhla
54. Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital
55. Fortis Escorts Heart Institute
56. National Heart Institute
57. VIMHANS Hospital
58. Holy Family Hospital
59. Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals
South West Delhi
60. Aakash Hospital
61. Manipal Hospital
62. Ayushman Hospital
63. Venkateshwar Hospital
64. Maharaja Agrasen Hospital
65. RTRM Hospital
66. Dada Dev Hospital
West Delhi
67. Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital
68. Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital
69. Guru Gobind Singh Govt Hospital
70. Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital
71. Super Speciality Hospital C 2B Janakpuri
72. Action Cancer Hospital
73. Maharaja Agrasen Hospital
74. Mata Chanan Devi Hospital
75. Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute (IANS)