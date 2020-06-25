Thursday, June 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness How Can You Avoid Liver Diseases while Drinking Alcohol?
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

How Can You Avoid Liver Diseases while Drinking Alcohol?

Consume alcohol with its effects in mind

0
liver diseases
Liver diseases can be avoided by limiting your consumption. Pixabay

Liver diseases and alcohol are connected. The liver is one of the most complex and the largest internal organ of the human body. It performs about 500 different roles, like converting food into energy, helping the body get rid of waste, and fighting infections.

And yet, you would not get to know that your liver is damaged, until things get serious. Liver damage remains unnoticed for a long time because of the regenerating and repairing capabilities of the liver. The liver can function normally even with about 80 percent damage. Often by the time liver diseases are diagnosed, the damage is irreversible. Dr. JS Bhogal, Sr. Consultant, Gastroenterology, Fortis Noida talks about liver diseases related to alcohol consumption.

Follow us on Instagram for more exciting news updates!!

Drinking alcohol can increase the risk of liver diseases. Most of the alcohol is metabolized in the liver. During the process, harmful substances are produced that can damage the liver. However, the liver can recover from mild damages thanks to its repairing capabilities. But if a person continues to drink too much alcohol, it can even lead to death.

liver diseases
Drinking alcohol can increase the risk of liver diseases. Pixabay

There are three stages of alcohol-related liver diseases (ARLD) – alcoholic fatty liver, acute alcoholic hepatitis, and cirrhosis. In the first stage (fatty liver), the fat starts accumulating around the liver. This can be cured by avoiding alcohol. During the second stage (acute hepatitis) the liver starts swelling. In this stage, too much damage can even lead to liver failure. Once in third and the most severe stage of ARLD, cirrhosis the damage cannot be reversed. It can also lead to liver failure.

What counts as drinking too much?

It is important to understand that to what level it is comparatively less risky to consume alcohol. For that people must know how much alcohol they are consuming through their alcoholic beverage. Beers generally contain 2 to 7 percent of alcohol, wines 10 percent to 15 percent, and hard liquors contain 40 – 45 percent of alcohol content. Therefore hard liquors are considered to be most harmful.

When it comes to alcohol and liver diseases, the damage caused to both men and women is different. Women are more vulnerable to liver diseases. Women are at risk if they consume half the quantity of what men are prescribed as safe.

Also Read: This is Why Women Keep Their Blood Pressure Down

In the case of men, the risk increases if they consume more than 1ï¿½ ounce of alcohol per day. 1ï¿½ ounce of alcohol means drinking approximately 3 cans of beer / 3 glasses of wine / 3 shots of hard liquor. If a man drinks more than 3 ounces of alcohol a day for 10 years, he is likely to develop cirrhosis.

As discussed before, alcohol is more harmful to women than men. The risk increases in women as their digestive system can process less alcohol, which increases the amount of alcohol that reaches the liver. For women, if they consume more than ½ ounce of alcohol per day, they are at risk of developing alcohol-related liver diseases. (IANS)

Previous articleE-commerce Shortens Distance Between You and Bridal Services
Next articleHere’s How You Can Keep Your Hair Healthy and Avoid Hair Fall This Monsoon

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Reasons Why You Should get a Classic Car Insurance Policy

NewsGram Desk - 0
The number of antique cars has significantly increased on our highways in the recent past. It only means that consumers have more disposable income,...
Read more
Entertainment

Kailash Kher And His 2 Famous Songs on Politics

NewsGram Desk - 0
(Know the story behind 2 popular political songs sung by Kailash Kher) The might of a mass public movement is very forceful: it can bring...
Read more
Business

Begin Living Your Best Life by Adopting These 5 Habits

NewsGram Desk - 0
During a pandemic, living your "best life" might seem impossible; your world has likely turned upside down. Daily tasks can feel overwhelming, not to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,005FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Reasons Why You Should get a Classic Car Insurance Policy

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The number of antique cars has significantly increased on our highways in the recent past. It only means that consumers have more disposable income,...
Read more

Kailash Kher And His 2 Famous Songs on Politics

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
(Know the story behind 2 popular political songs sung by Kailash Kher) The might of a mass public movement is very forceful: it can bring...
Read more

Begin Living Your Best Life by Adopting These 5 Habits

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
During a pandemic, living your "best life" might seem impossible; your world has likely turned upside down. Daily tasks can feel overwhelming, not to...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Keep Your Hair Healthy and Avoid Hair Fall This Monsoon

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Increased levels of humidity during the monsoon makes it difficult to manage our precious tresses. Problems such as frizzy hair, dandruff, and hair fall...
Read more

How Can You Avoid Liver Diseases while Drinking Alcohol?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Liver diseases and alcohol are connected. The liver is one of the most complex and the largest internal organ of the human body. It...
Read more

E-commerce Shortens Distance Between You and Bridal Services

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
While e-commerce has been big for over a decade now, the world is being forced into a new digital era, with offline businesses being...
Read more

Black Lives Matter: A Reminder That the World Needs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha Black lives matter movement gained its expeditious momentum due to the unfortunate death of George Floyd in police custody and now it is...
Read more

How COVID-19 Changed the Way We Do Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic had changed how businesses operate, as social distancing measures are mandatory to prevent the spread of the virus and overwhelming the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,005FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada