Here’s How Gardening Can Help You Navigate Depression

Spending time gardening and enjoying nature can help us mentally de-stress by keeping us involved

Getting your hands dirty in the garden boosts your serotonin levels, according to studies. Pixabay

While it may sound weird to tell people with depression to go outside and garden, there is a considerable amount of clinical evidence which suggests that spending time with plants improves our mental health, particularly depression. Even spending time with indoor plants works wonders to alleviate both mental and physical stress in people of all ages.

Vinayak Garg, Founder, Lazy Gardener says: “Many researchers have found that gardening or ï¿½green care’ stimulates our bodies’ natural development of happy chemicals, which may help keep depression and anxiety at bay, with unexpectedly amazing results. Even during this pandemic, each nation is battling a war where the enemy is not visible nor are the weapons. In these times, along with other safety measures, why not turn to the potential benefits of gardening as a way to help in the mental and physical war against coronavirus.”

Here is some interesting and creative way to fight depression and anxiety, suggested by Garg.

Getting your hands dirty!

Getting your hands dirty in the garden boosts your serotonin levels, according to studies. Serotonin is a happy chemical that also serves as a natural antidepressant and immune system booster, lack of which is responsible for depression. When you come in contact with soil, a particular soil bacterium, Mycobacterium vaccae, causes serotonin to be released in our brain, making us feel better and happier from within. At the very least, now we understand why people prefer to garden without gloves and always enjoy the sensation of getting their hands into the dirt and compost heap.

Depression
Mycobacterium vaccae, causes serotonin to be released in our brain, making us feel better and happier from within. Pixabay

De-stress therapy at your doorstep

Gardening is an awesome diversion from our increasingly technologically driven lives. Spending time gardening and enjoying nature can help us mentally de-stress by keeping us involved. When you directly contribute to the nurturing of the buds and witness the plants grow gradually, believe me, your happiness and contentment will know no boundaries and you’ll keep coming back to it. This is a small yet very powerful exercise to even boost your self-esteem, leaving no space for stress at all.

Gardening
Gardening is an awesome diversion from our increasingly technologically driven lives.

Building your Creativity

How about simply finding out how to keep those garden pests away and improving soil quality to keep the garden healthy? How about deciding what kind and color of pot will suit your favorite plant the best? Get yourself into it once and this green care will take care of your positivity, creativity, mood upliftment, skill-building, and ultimately help you fight depression naturally and gradually.

ALSO READ: Here are Some Home Gardening Tips For You

Building your strength

Working in the garden improves dexterity and strength. Digging, raking, and mowing are especially calorie-dense activities and the aerobic exercise involved will easily burn the same amount of calories as a gym workout. During gardening, physical exercise is combined with social contact. You get exposed to nature and sunlight. Sunlight works two ways on your body: reduces blood pressure while also increasing vitamin D levels, and the fruits and vegetables are grown to have a positive effect on the diet. Sounds healthier right? (IANS/JC)

