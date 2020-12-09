Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business How To Contribute To Yad Eliezer With Hargrave Ministries
BusinessLead Story

How To Contribute To Yad Eliezer With Hargrave Ministries

Right now, the organization’s 20+ aid programs impact tens of thousands of individuals on a regular basis

0
Yad Eliezer
Yad Eliezer helps bridge Israel’s poverty gap. Pinterest

By Jamie Cartwright

Since the 1980s, Yad Eliezer has worked relentlessly to help bridge Israel’s poverty gap by providing struggling families with the food, resources, and tools they need to survive with dignity. What started as a single-family initiative operating out of the Wiesel family’s kitchen has expanded over the decades to become one of Israel’s leading and largest support initiatives. Right now, the organization’s 20+ aid programs impact tens of thousands of individuals on a regular basis.

Yad Eliezer’s impressive scope of impact is made possible through its many volunteers and overseas contributors, such as Hargrave Ministries, who is currently facilitating a support campaign to raise money to further Yad Eliezer programs. As highlighted by Hargrave Ministries founder Gary Hargrave, the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted the globally impoverished—Israel’s struggling families are unfortunately no exception.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Over the last several months, Yad Eliezer has struggled to meet community needs. In a bid to minimize the nation’s growing poverty gap and help Yad Eliezer support impoverished families through these difficult times, Hargrave Ministries will be accepting donations through the month of December. If you’re curious about contributing, here’s what you’ll want to know beforehand.

How Yad Eliezer Supports Change

Each monetary donation received by Yad Eliezer (whether contributed through an outreach organization like Hargrave Ministries or an individual) goes directly towards providing real and tangible relief to impoverished Jewish families. Without these contributions, Yad Eliezer would be left unable to care for struggling families, leaving many of the country’s most vulnerable residents without help or support.

When you donate to Yad Eliezer either directly or through Hargrave Ministries, you’re directly funding programs that deliver food boxes, baby formula, essential household items, hot meals, and more to the country’s needy. Most importantly, Yad Eliezer’s programs go beyond providing immediate relief and seek to sustainably bridge the wealth inequality gap by helping struggling Israelis climb out of poverty. Rather than seeking temporary solutions to a widespread systemic problem, Yad Eliezer is dedicated to ending the poverty cycle entirely.

Yad Eliezer
Yad Eliezer has struggled to meet community needs. Pinterest

Yad Eliezer’s Leading Aid Programs

Currently, Yad Eliezer operates around 20 relief programs with the help of more than 10,000 volunteers annually. A few of the most prominent include the association’s Food Box Program, their new Corona Relief Campaign, the Feed a Baby Program, Meals on Wheels, and the Bread and Milk Program. In its own way, each seeks to deliver aid to Israel’s most needy.

While Yad Eliezer does also provide career and education enrichment programs as well as mentoring initiatives, most of their programs are food-based. Given that around one million children go to bed hungry in Israel each day, it’s apparent that the nation’s poverty crisis manifests particularly in the realm of nutrition and diet. In providing struggling individuals with the food they need to survive, Yad Eliezer also provides security and peace of mind.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: आज़ादी के बाद पहली बार भारत ने इस तरह की तकनीकी मंदी में किया प्रवेश 

Any Amount Helps

When it comes to enacting real change, Hargrave Ministries founder Gary Hargrave reminds contributors that any amount helps. Unlike many charity organizations, Yad Eliezer has worked diligently to keep overhead costs phenomenally low. According to the association’s website, 96% of each dollar donated goes towards supporting the nation’s thousands of suffering families. This means your donations are not squandered on bloated operating methods or administration fees—they go directly towards enacting real change.

To contextualize the claim, it takes just $1 per day to feed a baby through Yad Eliezer’s Feed a Baby program. For just $7 per week, a mother in Israel will rest assured knowing that her infant will receive the nutrition he or she needs to support healthy physical and mental growth during crucial developmental periods.

For a similarly accessible donation amount, Yad Eliezer’s Food Box Program can feed an entire family. Choose between a one-time donation or a regular monthly contribution. Either way, an entire impoverished family in Israel can be fed for just $54 per month through the Food Box program, which ensures that struggling households have the fresh produce and household essentials they need to feed themselves and their children. Best of all, each box is delivered in discreet packaging, which reflects Yad Eliezer’s firm belief that every Jewish family has a right to their dignity and self-sufficiency.

ALSO READ: New Zealand Helps Turn 2020 Disappointments Into Hope

How to Donate

Right now, one of the best ways for overseas donors to contribute to Yad Eliezer’s mission and help end poverty in Israel is to contribute with monetary support. One of the organization’s most prominent help initiatives is its many food programs, which deliver baby food, holiday meals, and boxes of essentials to struggling families. Of the food donated by Eliezer each year, 50% is reportedly sourced through wholesale routes using funds provided by committed overseas donors such as Hargrave Ministries.

If you’re moved to help end Israel’s poverty cycle and provide support to the nation’s many vulnerable families, you can donate to Yad Eliezer either directly through the organization’s website or through the Hargrave Ministries support campaign, which will be accepting contributions through the month of December. Visit the Hargrave Ministries website to discover more about how Yad Eliezer’s poverty relief initiatives and how your contributions will impact the nation’s many impoverished families. 100% of your donation through Hargrave Ministries goes directly to support their programs.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleChuck Yeager, The First Person To Fly At The Speed Of Sound Passed Away
Next articleIndian-Origin Couple To Become The First To Receive The Vaccine In UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Indian-Origin Couple To Become The First To Receive The Vaccine In UK

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the UK began one of the largest vaccination drives, an Indian-origin couple in their 80s became one of the first few people to...
Read more
Lead Story

Chuck Yeager, The First Person To Fly At The Speed Of Sound Passed Away

NewsGram Desk - 0
Chuck Yeager, the first person to travel at a speed faster than the speed of sound, has passed away at the age of 97....
Read more
Education

Penguin To Publish A Book On Former Prime Minister-“VAJPAYEE: The Years that Changed India”

NewsGram Desk - 0
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an understated and a singular politician of the kind rarely seen in contemporary times. His patriotism was...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Indian-Origin Couple To Become The First To Receive The Vaccine In UK

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the UK began one of the largest vaccination drives, an Indian-origin couple in their 80s became one of the first few people to...
Read more

How To Contribute To Yad Eliezer With Hargrave Ministries

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jamie Cartwright Since the 1980s, Yad Eliezer has worked relentlessly to help bridge Israel’s poverty gap by providing struggling families with the food, resources,...
Read more

Chuck Yeager, The First Person To Fly At The Speed Of Sound Passed Away

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Chuck Yeager, the first person to travel at a speed faster than the speed of sound, has passed away at the age of 97....
Read more

Penguin To Publish A Book On Former Prime Minister-“VAJPAYEE: The Years that Changed India”

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an understated and a singular politician of the kind rarely seen in contemporary times. His patriotism was...
Read more

Jack Daniel’s Recommends Recipes For Your Go-To Winter Drink

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Warm your spirits and have yourself a happy holiday season by creating some classic winter drinks in the comfort of your own home. Jack...
Read more

The Growth Of The Sports Betting Market

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
For more than a decade the sports betting market has increased exponentially. The market seems to grow and grow both in net size and...
Read more

New Zealand Helps Turn 2020 Disappointments Into Hope

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
It's been a tough year, with cancellations, postponements, and missed weddings, graduations, birthdays, and celebrations. As the first country in the world to welcome...
Read more

Study To Delve Deeper Into The Mindset Of Indian Women Towards Matchmaking

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Matchmaking is deep-rooted in India's culture, whether it is a distant relative or the neighborhood aunty, everyone is trying to find the perfect match...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada