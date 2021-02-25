Thursday, February 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India How Delhi Police Reunited a Divyang Person With His Family Based on...
IndiaLead Story

How Delhi Police Reunited a Divyang Person With His Family Based on Just One Word “Hospital”

Following the word 'hospital', the police started a search in Fatehpur Beri and adjoining areas of Gurugram and Faridabad but couldn't find anything relevant

0
Hospital
The police conducted systematic counselling sessions where he repeatedly spoke 'Hospital' but could't reveal any other details. Pexels

The Delhi Police reunited a 30-year-old divyang person with his family following a lead based on just one word – Hospital.

On the intervening night of Feb 23 and 24, the Delhi Police found a person abandoned in Sultanpur village while patrolling. He told his name as Gaurav but was not able to disclose other information regarding his family and residence.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

The police conducted systematic counselling sessions where he repeatedly spoke ‘Hospital’ but could’t reveal any other details.

Following the word ‘hospital’, the police started a search in Fatehpur Beri and adjoining areas of Gurugram and Faridabad but couldn’t find anything relevant.

A pyschiatrist of a local hospital and another doctored conducted another counselling session of the person in which he disclosed the name of the hospital as Kalawati Hospital.

Hospital
The Delhi Police reunited a 30-year-old divyang person with his family following a lead based on just one word – Hospital. IANS

The police team reached Kalawati Hospital but no one recognised the person after which the team also contacted the Mandir Marg police station and searched for the missing complaints.

ALSO READ: Number Of Digitally Skilled Workers To Grow 9X In India By 2025

“While we looking for missing complaints, we found that an entry was lodged vide GD No. 44A dated July 11, 2020 regarding missing of Gaurav (30), a resident of Patwa Chowk, Shastri Park, Delhi. Through that complaint we found his family and his mother identified him,” said DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur.

During further enquiry it was revealed that her mother brought him to Kalawati Hospital on July 11, 2020 for a check-up after. He went missing from there and hence remembered just one word ‘hospital’. (IANS)

Previous articleCOVID Lockdown Lead To Increase in The Cases of Domestic Violence: Study
Next articleB-Town Producers Don’t Have Investment, Talent as OTT Platforms Have: Abhay Deol

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

B-Town Producers Don’t Have Investment, Talent as OTT Platforms Have: Abhay Deol

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood producers neither have the money nor talent to cater to audiences who want something beyond the popular and the mainstream, claims actor Abhay...
Read more
Lead Story

COVID Lockdown Lead To Increase in The Cases of Domestic Violence: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
While Covid-19 related lockdowns may have decreased the spread of a deadly virus, they appear to have created an environment for increased domestic violence,...
Read more
Business

Number Of Digitally Skilled Workers To Grow 9X In India By 2025

NewsGram Desk - 0
The number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025, and the average worker will need to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

B-Town Producers Don’t Have Investment, Talent as OTT Platforms Have: Abhay Deol

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood producers neither have the money nor talent to cater to audiences who want something beyond the popular and the mainstream, claims actor Abhay...
Read more

How Delhi Police Reunited a Divyang Person With His Family Based on Just One Word “Hospital”

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Delhi Police reunited a 30-year-old divyang person with his family following a lead based on just one word - Hospital. On the intervening night...
Read more

COVID Lockdown Lead To Increase in The Cases of Domestic Violence: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While Covid-19 related lockdowns may have decreased the spread of a deadly virus, they appear to have created an environment for increased domestic violence,...
Read more

Number Of Digitally Skilled Workers To Grow 9X In India By 2025

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025, and the average worker will need to...
Read more

The Union Government Releases New Guidelines For Social Media, OTT

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Union Government on Thursday came up with new stringent guidelines for social media platforms along with a code of ethics for over-the-top (OTT)...
Read more

Businesses In India To Implement Robotic Process Automation By 2024

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly half of all businesses in India will implement robotic process automation (RPA) by 2024, said an IDC study on Wednesday. The study commissioned...
Read more

Google APL To Help Organizations Fight Child Abuse Online

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In its effort to fight child sexual abuse online, Google helped its partners classify more than 2 billion images in 2020, thus identifying the...
Read more

Green Spaces in Prison Linked To Reduced Self-Harm, Violence Among Prisoners: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Adding more trees, lawns and shrubbery in prisons may decrease the levels of violence and self-harm among prisoners, says a new study. The study indicated...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

vapinger on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harris172.webyazilimdestek.com/57.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
jones546.skbizness.com/2020/12/30/3-techniques-for-e-cigarette-you-can-use-today/ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Shop on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Novo 2 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harrison532.elsokhnaonline.com/2020/12/5-recommendations-on-e-cigarette-you-need-to-use-today.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada