Sunday, May 30, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story How Do Cyclones Get Their Names?
Lead StoryWorld

How Do Cyclones Get Their Names?

The names on the list must be brief, unique, and relevant to the cultural and geographic locations in order for people to remember them

0
Cyclones
Tropical storms and hurricanes were tracked by year and the sequence in which they occurred until the early 1950s. Pixabay

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

What is a cyclone

The term ‘Cyclone’ is derived from the Greek word ‘Cyclos,’ which meaning ‘Snake coiling.’ Cyclones are formed by atmospheric disturbances around a low-pressure region and are typically accompanied by powerful storms and severe weather conditions. A tropical cyclone is essentially a deep low-pressure area.

History of naming cyclones

Tropical storms and hurricanes were tracked by year and the sequence in which they occurred until the early 1950s. It was discovered through time that using short, easily remembered names in both written and spoken communications saves time and decreases confusion when two or more tropical storms occur at the same time. Confusion and false rumors had already ensued when storm advisories aired from radio stations were misinterpreted as warnings for an altogether other storm hundreds of miles away.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

 

The US meteorological service formally embraced the concept in 1953, creating a new phonetic alphabet (international) of women’s names from A through W, excluding Q, U, X, Y, and Z. Following protests by women’s liberation organizations in the 1960s and 1970s aided in changing the naming procedure for the storms to include male names in 1978.

cyclone
If a cyclone has a speed of greater than 34 nautical miles per hour, it must be given a specific name. Pixabay

So how are names picked today? 

If a cyclone has a speed of greater than 34 nautical miles per hour, it must be given a specific name. If the storm’s speed reaches or exceeds 74 mph, it is categorized as a hurricane/cyclone/typhoon. The names on the list must be brief, unique, and relevant to the cultural and geographic locations in order for people to remember them. The Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) identify cyclones that originate in any ocean basin across the world (TCWCs). There are six RSMCs in the globe, one of which is the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the year 2000, a group of nations known as WMO/ESCAP (World Meteorological Organization/United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific), which included Bangladesh, India, the Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, decided to begin naming cyclones in the region. In 2018, the WMO/ESCAP extended to include five more countries: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

ALSO READ: Aftereffects Of Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclones emerging across the north Indian Ocean, encompassing the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, are named by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It also gives alerts on the development of cyclones and storms to 12 other nations in the region.IMD issued a list of 169 cyclone names in April 2020. The aforementioned WMO/ESCAP member states submitted 13 ideas.

Cyclone
For the Atlantic basin, there are six alphabetical lists of 21 names each and the lists cycle annually. Pixabay

For the Atlantic basin, there are six alphabetical lists of 21 names each and the lists cycle annually. So, for example, several of the names on the 2018 list, which begins with Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, and Ernesto, are quite likely to reappear in 2024. Because there aren’t enough available names, the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z aren’t used. If a hurricane or typhoon causes significant damage, its name is removed from the list. Katrina (2005), Sandy (2012), Haiyan (2013), Meranti (2016), Harvey (2017), Irma (2017), and Michael (2018) are among the famous names that have been decommissioned.

Previous articleTop 3 DIY Tips For Eco-Friendly Home Decor

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Top 3 DIY Tips For Eco-Friendly Home Decor

NewsGram Desk - 0
This World Environment Day, let's vouch to focus on sustainability and make environment-friendly changes to our interiors decor. Worried that it will cause a...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Moonsoon Skincare Tips

NewsGram Desk - 0
While the monsoon might be enjoyable for a lot of us, curling up with a good book and cup of tea while it pours...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Scientists Identify Gene Linked To Thinness

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers say they have identified a gene that either keeps people thin or makes them obese. They say the gene is present in all...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,497FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Do Cyclones Get Their Names?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY What is a cyclone The term 'Cyclone' is derived from the Greek word 'Cyclos,' which meaning 'Snake coiling.' Cyclones are formed by atmospheric...
Read more

Top 3 DIY Tips For Eco-Friendly Home Decor

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
This World Environment Day, let's vouch to focus on sustainability and make environment-friendly changes to our interiors decor. Worried that it will cause a...
Read more

Moonsoon Skincare Tips

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
While the monsoon might be enjoyable for a lot of us, curling up with a good book and cup of tea while it pours...
Read more

Scientists Identify Gene Linked To Thinness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers say they have identified a gene that either keeps people thin or makes them obese. They say the gene is present in all...
Read more

Mental Health Is Being Neglected Globally: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A report by a team of international medical researchers says mental health is being neglected across the world, but more so in developing countries....
Read more

Food Experts Say Fermented Mushrooms Slash The Bitterness In Cocoa

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An upstart U.S. food technology company has developed a unique fermentation process using mushrooms to reduce bitterness in cocoa beans that it believes will...
Read more

Here’s Why ISIS Is Proving So Hard to Defeat

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Islamic State extremists have been bombed, strafed, derided, and pushed back, yet they fight on.“For ISIS, in very plain English, they don’t give as---...
Read more

Aftereffects Of Cyclone Tauktae

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Twelve days after the devastating Cyclone Tauktae grounded a barge near Palghar coast, fresh concerns have cropped up following an oil spill reported from...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,497FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada