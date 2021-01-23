Saturday, January 23, 2021
How Financial Institutions Assess Your Financial Health And What You Can Do To Improve It

Follow the tips mentioned below and keep an eye on your long-term goals when making decisions for a brighter financial future

Financial health
Self-imposed rules for financial development can be excellent ways of improving your financial health.

Everyone works hard to make the right financial decisions in their lives. Doing so involves adopting practices like saving money and making secure investments. However, it’s always essential that you keep track of your financial health from time to time. In comparative terms, this is similar to what you would be doing if you were working on your physique. Once you have started making the hard yard, you will eventually take a look back to see whether or not your body is in better shape.

This article is a guide on how financial institutions assess your financial health, and what you can do to improve it over time.

Factors Taken Into Account by Financial Institutions While Assessing Your Financial Health

1. Net Worth

Evaluating the net worth is the most convenient way to find out about an individual’s financial health. Bankers and financial regulators most commonly practice it. Calculating your net worth is a straightforward process that saves a great deal of time. The bankers add up all of your assets while ticking off the liabilities to determine your net worth.

You can count on all that you think are your assets, e.g., cash, properties, a car, and much more. Similarly, you must consider all your loans and mortgage dues as your liabilities. If your net worth continues to increase despite any liabilities, financial companies and banks will perceive you as reliable. But in the opposite case, your financial health becomes a cause for concern.

Additionally, net worth does not discriminate among asset types – if you have limited funds in the bank, but own expensive houses or cars, it might project you as a financially healthy individual on paper. However, this isn’t always the case, as sometimes, financial institutions could view this as a concern.

2. Evaluating Savings Rate

Your savings rate can also reveal your financial standing at a given point in time. The specific portion of the monthly salary you save in your bank account constitutes your savings rate. While it is possible to calculate the savings rate by your gross or net income, opting for the former is less complicated if there is any pre-tax subtraction.

Bankers monitor your savings rate as an indication of your financial health. However,  you don’t have to completely cut yourself off any expenses; the key here is to save at least 20% of your monthly income every month.

3. Maintaining Debt to Income Ratio

The debt to income (DTI) ratio is particularly relevant when you apply for debt consolidation loans bad credit. You can also figure out your DTI ratio by dividing all your monthly debt payments with your gross income. The rule of thumb is that an individual’s debt can be manageable if the DTI ratio is less than 30%.

Additionally, other policies need to be closely studied before setting out to determine the DTI ratio, such as:

  1. The debt type becomes a deciding factor while calculating an individual’s DTI ratio. Bankers will deem a DTI ratio of 25% to be excellent if it features a mortgage. However, if the ratio features credit card debts, the opposite will hold true.
  2. The overall amount of each debt is essential, despite the DTI ratio being calculated with monthly payment amounts. Specific debts that require low monthly payments can impact you negatively due to the interest accrued on them.

Financial health
Keep track of your financial health from time to time.

Different Ways to Improve Your Credit Score or Financial Wealth

Despite your credit score not being the ultimate gauge of one’s financial health, it does reflect your credit history. It becomes crucial when you’re applying for a loan or a credit card. Unlike all other methods listed above, the average individual cannot calculate their credit scores; this is done by specific financial regulators.

Payday loans direct lenders will rely on the credit score calculated by these financial regulators to determine your creditworthiness.

While we have spoken in detail about how financial institutions evaluate your financial health, we now discuss how to improve it.

1. Keeping an Eye on Your Income

Bankers will also pay keen attention to your income status despite this not being as instrumental as the other methods. However, steady progress on your income rate will reflect positively on your profile.

2. Conservative Spending

One of the most familiar and straightforward ways of improving your financial situation is by spending wisely. Regardless of how much you earn, you must make ends meet within your limits. Overextending yourself beyond your means can negatively affect your credit score.

3. Budget Allotment

Effective budgeting can identify all your monthly expenses, which can further help you spend wisely. You can create such a budget depending on how much you earn. Remember, a good rule to stick to is the 50/30/20.

4. Making Credit Card Payments on Time

Neglecting your credit card payments negatively impacts your credit profile. Delayed payments also tend to be more expensive, as banks require you to pay interest on the amount due.

5. A Savings Plan is Crucial

One of the most effective methods of improving your financial health is with your savings. The best thing you can do is budget your monthly expenses such that you manage to save at least 20% of your income. This will go a long way in improving your credit profile, while also keeping you financially secure in the future.

6. Make Investments Every Year

If you’ve managed to save a sufficient amount from your savings, but want to increase your financial resources, you could consider investment plans. While it might take a while to understand how they work with respect to fluctuations in the market, they can be a great way to improve your credit score if done right. You can also consider consulting a financial advisor to navigate this process and increase your chances of making a profit.

The Bottom Line

Evaluating your efforts can help you make room for improvements in improving your credit score. And much like you, financial institutions assess their clients’ financial health when deciding whether or not they should give you access to loans or other forms of credit.

Hence, self-imposed rules for financial development can be excellent ways of improving your financial health, bringing you a step closer to a world of financial benefits. Follow the tips mentioned above and keep an eye on your long-term goals when making decisions for a brighter financial future.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored hence, promotes some commercial links)
