Monday, June 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness How Physical Activity In Children Affects School Performance
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

How Physical Activity In Children Affects School Performance

A study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control shows that most American children are physically unfit

0
children
The World Health Organization recommends that children between the ages of five and 17 should do at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day. Pixabay

Numerous studies show children across the world are becoming less fit, the results in a spike in obesity, diabetes, and other related diseases. That’s why schools across the U.S., such as Lincoln Elementary in Redondo Beach, California, have instituted programs like the “walking school bus,” in which kids carry a large cardboard cutout of a school bus and join other kids along the way.

Parents see it as a way to get the kids exercising in the morning, while kids see it as a way to have fun and talk to their friends on the way to school. Experts say parents and schools have to find ways to keep kids active, even if they are participating in interactive exercise programs, like the WII Fit jogging program. The World Health Organization recommends that children between the ages of five and 17 should do at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

A study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control shows that most American children are physically unfit. Yet studies on children and exercise show that fitness contributes to more than good physical health. Researchers at the U.S. Institute of Medicine looked at children’s exercise programs and found they actually help students academically. University of Texas epidemiology professor Harold Kohl led the study.

ALSO READ: Study Reveals That Rewarding Children With Screen Time Is As Bad As Sugary Treats

“The evidence is really emerging in the last five or six years,” he said. “Both cognitive studies, brain imaging studies, and other [studies] show the acute effects that a bout or two of physical activity has on blood profusion in the brain — in the centers that really help children learn to recall things faster and think faster,” Kohl says that overall, physically active kids are more likely to achieve their full academic potential compared to children who are not physically active.

Another study from the University of Illinois shows similar results, according to Community Health Professor Charles Hillman. “We find that following a bout of walking, children have higher academic achievement scores in reading and mathematics,” he said. Hillman says children in his study who had regular physical activity improved academically, but he also says when teachers build physical activity into the classroom or get children to exercise before class, they are then at their peak for learning. (VOA/JC)

Previous articleCaloric Restriction: Key To Better Health, Longer Life?
Next articleAyodhya Mosque To Be Named After Freedom Fighter Maulvi Faizabadi

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

About 90% Of People Use Inhaler In A Wrong Manner

NewsGram Desk - 0
Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Monday announced the launch of its Digital Asthma Educator platform. The platform guides asthma patients on the...
Read more
Lead Story

7 Million Bodies Are Buried In This World’s Biggest Grave: Paris Catacombs

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Paris is well-known as the 'City of Love' and one of the world's cultural metropolises. But there is much about Paris that...
Read more
Environment

Is Planting Bamboo Viable Option For Regreening This Former Firing Range?

NewsGram Desk - 0
A special pilot project is underway in Bhanderwah valley in Jammu's Doda district. It is often celebrated as 'mini Kashmir' for its lush-green meadows,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

About 90% Of People Use Inhaler In A Wrong Manner

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Monday announced the launch of its Digital Asthma Educator platform. The platform guides asthma patients on the...
Read more

7 Million Bodies Are Buried In This World’s Biggest Grave: Paris Catacombs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Paris is well-known as the 'City of Love' and one of the world's cultural metropolises. But there is much about Paris that...
Read more

Is Planting Bamboo Viable Option For Regreening This Former Firing Range?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A special pilot project is underway in Bhanderwah valley in Jammu's Doda district. It is often celebrated as 'mini Kashmir' for its lush-green meadows,...
Read more

Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH:                                                       Ashtottaram 54: OṀ (AUM) -BRAAH-MAṆA-POO-JA-NA- BHOO- MYAI—NA-MA-HA        ॐ ब्राह्मणपूजनभूम्यै नमः (Brāhmaṇa: One who knows Brahman or the Vedās; Pūjana: Worship) A...
Read more

Pandemic: A Great Lesson For Govts To Redefine The Idea Of Development

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From dentistry to animation to promoting environmental issues through illustrations and cartoons, the world has come full circle for Rohan Chakravarty, whose new book...
Read more

West Bengal Man Who Discovered The Origin Of SARS-Cov-2

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
He prefers to be called 'The Seeker'. To protect his anonymity, he communicates through Twitter handle '@TheSeeker268', with the logo of a little-known tribal...
Read more

Easy Refreshing Summer Cocktails

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Just like we move turtleneck sweaters to the back of the closet, it's time we retire liquor and bring on clear spirits, fruit juices,...
Read more

Is Ayodhya The Maternal Home Of South Koreans?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Ayodhya, well known as the birthplace of Lord Rama, has a special meaning for certain Korean people, as numerous people believe they...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada