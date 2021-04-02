Friday, April 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness World Autism Day 2021: Here's How Probiotics Can Benefit Children With Autism
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

World Autism Day 2021: Here’s How Probiotics Can Benefit Children With Autism

Autism researchers believe there is a strong link between the functioning of the brain and the gut. They claim that several types of diets and probiotics can help treat children with autism

0
Autism
Autism spectrum disorder is a medical and social concern around the world because of its increasing incidence among children. Pixabay

Probiotic foods can help children suffering from Autism by improving the digestive system, develop the gut-brain axis for good and treat any form of disorders, said doctors on the eve of World Autism Day.

According to them, children with autism are often not able to express abdominal discomfort properly and thus gastrointestinal symptoms are sometimes shadowed by the resulting aggression. This could sometimes lead to people wrongly equating with behavioral characteristics of autism among these children. Chronic diarrhea and constipation tend to increase with the severity of autism, and this at times results in societal stigma, social withdrawal, and anxiety.

Doctors said there are foods which help improve gut health, and these could relieve major pain point. Yogurts/curds and other probiotic foods help improve the digestive system, develop the gut-brain axis for good, and treat any form of disorders.

Yogurt
Yogurts/curds and other probiotic foods help improve the digestive system and develop the gut-brain axis for good. Pixabay

“Patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) show different compositions of gut microbiota. Specifically, the severity of Gastrointestinal symptoms in patients with ASD has been linked to the derangement of the gut microbiota. Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria that are ingested as food or pills. These beneficial bacteria, when added in sufficient amounts, can correct dysbiosis. Because probiotics have shown success in treating irritable bowel syndrome, it is likely to help reduce the behavioral symptoms of ASD as well,” Dr. Daljeet Kaur, Consultant Psychiatrist, Continental Hospitals told IANS.

“Probiotics are safe to consume and have minimal side effects, like bloating that usually goes away after a few days of use. Rarely, probiotics can cause an allergic reaction or diarrhea, or infection, and probiotics are a great tool for kids with autism, especially those experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms. Certain tests and recommendations from clinicians would help identify the right option to ensure a child has a healthy diet at the foundation that makes a world of difference in gut health,” said Dr. Anusha Karra, Internal Medicine, Western Plains Hospital, Dodge City, USA.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Sreeja Reddy Saripalli, Founder and Clinical Nutritionist, Dietetics, Pinnacle Blooms Network (PBN), feels that how gut bacteria can influence the brain and behavior so profoundly is ‘absolutely unthinkable’. PBN, which claims to have conducted over seven lakh therapy programs, has a free national helpline 9100181181 to share details.

“Autism spectrum disorder is a medical and social concern around the world because of its increasing incidence among children. Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder with multifactorial etiologic (genetic and environment) and varied presentation, early diagnosis is crucial to the implementation of early treatment, which can lead to immense improvement in the behavioral as well as cognitive functions of their child,” said Dr. Suma Kandukuri, Consultant Neurologist, SLG Hospitals.

ALSO READ: Here’s Why Autism Spectrum Disorder More Common in Boys

The manifestation and severity of symptoms of ASD differ widely, and treatments include a range of behavioral, psychosocial, educational, medical, and complementary approaches that vary by a child’s age and developmental status.

The goals of treatment for ASD typically focus on improving core deficits in communication, social interactions, or restricted behaviors, as changing these fundamental deficits may help children develop greater functional skills and independence.

According to doctors, individual goals for treatment vary for different children and may include combinations of approaches such as behavioral, communication, educative, and medical therapies. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleA 430,000-Year-Old Asteroid Strike Discovered In Antarctica
Next articleIISc Is Working On Artificial Enzymes To Prevent HIV Reactivation

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Food Insecurity: More Than 1.4 Million Kenyans Are At Risk Of Hunger

NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 1.4 million Kenyans are at risk of hunger, starvation and potentially face acute food insecurity, a government official warned on Thursday. Cyrus...
Read more
Business

Report: 6 in 10 Workers Concerned About Their Job Loss Due To Machines

NewsGram Desk - 0
Close to 40 percent of workers worldwide think their job could disappear in five years, six in 10 are worried that machines would take...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Specially Formulated Nutrition To Improve Quality Of Life In HIV Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
Malnutrition and HIV/AIDs are known to complement each other. Malnutrition compromises the immune system and reduces the capacity of the body to fight HIV...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Food Insecurity: More Than 1.4 Million Kenyans Are At Risk Of Hunger

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 1.4 million Kenyans are at risk of hunger, starvation and potentially face acute food insecurity, a government official warned on Thursday. Cyrus...
Read more

Report: 6 in 10 Workers Concerned About Their Job Loss Due To Machines

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Close to 40 percent of workers worldwide think their job could disappear in five years, six in 10 are worried that machines would take...
Read more

Specially Formulated Nutrition To Improve Quality Of Life In HIV Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Malnutrition and HIV/AIDs are known to complement each other. Malnutrition compromises the immune system and reduces the capacity of the body to fight HIV...
Read more

Practicing Mindfulness In Daily Life

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Jaya Choudhary The other day I was driving to work and had a moment of thought where I felt my presence and realized I am...
Read more

COVID-19 And Freedom From Arbitrary Arrest/Detention

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Anil Kumar Due to the global pandemic, there is the ongoing issue of the unlawful, arbitrary arrest and detention of individuals based on faulty...
Read more

Make Your Partner’s Birthday Memorable With These 5 Incredible Digital Gifts

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sabrina Rozer We understand that it can very stressful sometimes to find a perfect gift to make your partner bloom with happiness and joy....
Read more

Keep Yourself Secure – Learn How To Make A Password Unbreakable

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sabrina Rozer Not everyone has done an ethical hacking course, therefore, not everyone knows how hackers can manipulate technology to find out user credentials in...
Read more

India Records 200% Hike In Time Spent On Lock Screens

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
There has been a 200 percent increase in the time spent on mobile lock screens in the past year while an average user spends...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada