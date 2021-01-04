Tuesday, January 5, 2021
How To Properly Use HP Printers
Lead Story

How To Properly Use HP Printers

Some simple tips that you can implement so that you get the absolute best from HP Printers

HP Printers
Get the absolute best from your machine and your HP ink. Pinterest

If you own an HP printer or are thinking of getting one then you are probably excited by the prospect of owning a quality machine that will last for many years. However, many people don’t use their printer properly and end up either having to replace it sooner than they would have expected or not getting the full capabilities from it because they are not aware of what it does.

We have put together some simple tips that you can implement so that you get the absolute best from your machine and your HP ink. Take a look below at how easy they are and look forward to the best printing possible.

Use Greyscale

One great tip to best use your printer is to take advantage of the greyscale printing option. Many people avoid using this because they think that their printing will be too faint or hard to read when in reality, greyscale was created as a way to print draft copies of your documents quickly without using too much ink.

When it is time to print a document, choose the greyscale choice in the color options, and then watch as your document prints at speed. We love greyscale for drafts that need to be worked on and also any documents that are not official and do not need to look bright and colorful.

Keep It Maintained

Another important part of using an HP printer properly is to keep it well maintained and clean at all times. This does not need to be difficult because HP offers a printer head cleaning program that can be run once every few months to keep the internal workings in good condition.

HP Printers
Use some of the great additional features that come with the HP Printers. Pinterest

In addition to the internal maintenance, it is essential that you clean the outside of your printer every week to stop dust building up and clogging the machine. Do not ever reach into the machine with a cloth as you may risk damaging it, just stick to the easy to reach areas. It’s also vital that you do not store things on or around the printer so that it can work without interruption.

Install High-Quality Ink

Many HP owners believe that to use their machines properly they must only ever buy genuine ink replacements. However, cartridges for HP printers are expensive, and finding a cheaper and more suitable alternative is often important.

Choosing an ink replacement service like Smart Ink will give you access to high-quality ink without the expensive price tag. That means that your 952 XL ink or similar could be over 50% cheaper than you normally pay, resulting in you enjoying more printing for your money every time.

Print Their Worksheets

Our final tip for using your HP printer properly is to use some of the great additional features that come with it. There is a wide range of pre-designed worksheets and print-outs that you can use to play games, organize things, or get the right type of paper for your child’s homework.

If your HP printer offers this service, you will find it in the menu area and can choose how many to print, which style you want, and whether you want to print in greyscale or not. It’s a great feature that is underused because consumers don’t tend to know about it.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

