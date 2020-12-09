Thursday, December 10, 2020
How To Relax Before A Big First Date

Ways to reduce stress when meeting a date in person for the first time

First Date
Meeting a date in person for the first time is by getting to know them really well beforehand. Unsplash

Meeting someone for the very first time can be a pretty stressful experience, especially if that person is your date! Thankfully, there are several strategies that you can try when you want to keep yourself as calm as possible so you can put your best foot forward and make the best first impression. 

Really Get to Know the Person First

One of the ways to reduce stress when meeting a date in person for the first time is by getting to know them really well beforehand. You might even be able to become good friends before meeting! 

If you are like a lot of people, you have probably met your potential date on social media, or you might have used a dating app to narrow down your matches to those that best suit your expectations and needs. In this case, it is easy to get to know someone by communicating with them via a text messaging platform and over the phone. Plus, you can also go a step further by video chatting with them so you can see each other’s faces. 

When you are ready to take this step, you can start online communicating to find singles that are a great match.

Exercise Before the Date

Whether your goal is to meet girls online or you want to attend a party where you can meet fellow singles, you might find yourself feeling really nervous before you even start talking to someone. One way to release any stress and tension that is in your body is by powering through a workout a few hours before your date. 

First Date
A date is supposed to be fun, so don’t let your anxiety get in the way. Unsplash

You can try doing yoga, you can do some dancing, or you can do cardio or strength training. It’s up to you! No matter what, this physical movement can help boost your confidence in how you look. And it can also help improve your mood and state of mind, making you feel more positive and uplifted. 

Choose a Date Spot That You Know Well

You might be able to release some nervous feelings before a date by simply selecting a date spot that you are already familiar with. Think about it: if you are meeting someone new and you are going to be in a totally new place that you have never been to before, it can be even more stressful! So, as you work on deciding where to go for your date, see if it is possible to spend time in a place that you know and love. 

Try Meditating

Meditation can work wonders on the mind, and it is worth trying it when you are feeling stressed or anxious. And the best part is that anyone can meditate! Even if you’ve never done it before, you can start with a basic method that involves sitting quietly, with your spine as straight as possible and your eyes closed. Focus your attention on your breath moving into and out of your nose. Or, you can focus on your belly rising and falling with each breath. When you come out of the meditation, you might find that you are more relaxed than before you did it. 

Remember, a date is supposed to be fun, so don’t let your anxiety get in the way. Enjoy yourself, and your date is sure to have a great time with you!

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

