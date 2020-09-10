Thursday, September 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Hunger May Lead to Global Deaths of 10,000 Children Every Month: WHO...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryWorld

Hunger May Lead to Global Deaths of 10,000 Children Every Month: WHO Chief

0
Nearly 10,000 children may die of hunger every month: WHO chief
"Due to school closure, some 368 million school children have missed out on school meals", told Ghebreyesus. Wikimedia Commons

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Wednesday that growing hunger can result in an estimated global death of as many as 10,000 children every month.

Ghebreyesus was speaking at the ‘Laureates & Leaders for Children Summit’ organised by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

“Due to school closure, some 368 million school children have missed out on school meals. The increased hunger due to the pandemic could lead to the death of an estimated 10,000 children every month,”

warned Ghebreyesus.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

As a solution, he demanded availability and access to essential services. Immunisation, nutrition, sexual and reproductive health, breast feeding, mental health and psycho-social support are the prerequisite to begin with, he said. The WHO chief also cautioned nations which reopened schools to take adequate measures to prevent the spread of the virus. He highlighted the issue of stigmatisation of those who may have been detected with Covid-19.

He also asked all the nations to ensure that children are safe from abuse and maltreatment. “We cannot continue to fail our young global citizens,” he said.

Nearly 10,000 children may die of hunger every month: WHO chief
The WHO chief also cautioned nations which reopened schools to take adequate measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Pinterest

Ghebreyesus also said that children should be the focus of the post Covid recovery. Addressing the summit, the Dalai Lama cited the growing inequality between the rich and the poor which he said is a matter of concern even as he declared himself as a ‘socialist’.

Also Read: I See a Healthy Competition Between Exhibitors and OTT Platforms: Producer Anand Pandit

“Children are the key generation who will create the future and make a truly peaceful world. In our social system today, the rich remain better off and the poor remain poor. Now, in that respect I am a socialist,”

he said.

The Tibetan spiritual leader gave a call to reduce the gap between the two stratas. He said whether one thinks of himself as a socialist or not, humanity should be the overpowering emotion now, given how much the have-nots are in need right now.

Earlier, Satyarthi called the current situation created by Covid-19 as a crisis of “civilisation” and “morality”. He said that the global response has been “unequal” and has “exposed” the reality. (IANS)

Previous articleI See a Healthy Competition Between Exhibitors and OTT Platforms: Producer Anand Pandit
Next articleAsha Bhosle Turns 88: I feel Like I am 40!

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Mediterranean Diet May Help Prevent Rheumatoid Arthritis: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Mediterranean diet which is high in vegetables, whole grains, fish and olive oil not only helps you live longer but may also help...
Read more
Environment

Above 100 Mammoth Skeletons Identified at Mexican Airport Site

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons in what has quickly become...
Read more
Environment

Australia to Protect Endangered Koala Bears from Urban Development

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Officials in Australia say a large housing development project could be blocked to protect endangered koala bears in one of the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,771FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Mediterranean Diet May Help Prevent Rheumatoid Arthritis: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Mediterranean diet which is high in vegetables, whole grains, fish and olive oil not only helps you live longer but may also help...
Read more

Above 100 Mammoth Skeletons Identified at Mexican Airport Site

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons in what has quickly become...
Read more

Australia to Protect Endangered Koala Bears from Urban Development

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Officials in Australia say a large housing development project could be blocked to protect endangered koala bears in one of the...
Read more

Researchers Discover First Known Case of Cancer in a Dinosaur

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Canadian researchers have discovered the first known case of cancer in a dinosaur, according to a study published in the August issue of the...
Read more

Noncommunicable Diseases May Increase COVID-19 Severity: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New studies by the World Health Organization and the United Nations show people suffering from noncommunicable diseases are more susceptible to becoming severely ill...
Read more

Asha Bhosle Turns 88: I feel Like I am 40!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Asha Bhosle is 88, but she says she feels like 40. The playback legend says she feels almost half her age because, she believes...
Read more

Hunger May Lead to Global Deaths of 10,000 Children Every Month: WHO Chief

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Wednesday that growing hunger can result in an estimated global death...
Read more

I See a Healthy Competition Between Exhibitors and OTT Platforms: Producer Anand Pandit

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain At a time when the industry is mulling the impact of OTT platforms on traditional cinema halls, 'Sarkar 3' and 'Total Dhamaal'...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,771FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x