Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business IBM Revenue Declines For 3 Straight Quarters
BusinessLead Story

IBM Revenue Declines For 3 Straight Quarters

global technology services revenues hit $6.5 billion, down by four percent

0
IBM REVENUE
IBM has posted $17.6 billion in revenue in the third quarter of this year. Flickr

Reporting sales declines for three straight quarters, IBM has posted $17.6 billion in revenue in the third quarter of this year, compared to $18 billion for the same period last year.

The company’s shares fell 2.7 percent in extended trading on Monday after third-quarter results were announced.

However, its Cloud and cognitive software revenue rose seven percent in the quarter.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

For the third quarter, total cloud revenue reached $6 billion, an increase of 19 percent.

“The strong performance of our cloud business, led by Red Hat, underscores the growing client adoption of our open hybrid cloud platform,” IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said in a statement.

IBM REVENUE- CEO
Arvind Krishna is an Indian-American business executive working as a CEO in IBM from April 2020. Twitter

IBM acquired enterprise software company Red Hat last year for $34 billion.

Red Hat revenue for the quarter increased 17 percent, said IBM which earlier this month announced that it will separate its managed infrastructure services unit of its global technology services division into a new public company.

“Separating the managed infrastructure services business creates a market-leading standalone company and further sharpens our focus on IBM’s open hybrid cloud platform and AI capabilities,” the IBM CEO said.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: ग्लोबल पीपीई हब बनने के रास्ते पर भारत

“This will accelerate our growth strategy and better position IBM to seize the $1 trillion hybrid-cloud opportunities,” he added.

The company’s third-quarter results showed that global business services which include consulting, application management, and global process services posted revenues of $4 billion, down five percent driven by declines in application management and consulting.

Its global technology services revenues hit $6.5 billion, down four percent, the company said.

ALSO READ: Samsung Announces E-Catalog For Enhanced Buying Experience

“In the third quarter we continued to deliver strong gross profit margin expansion, generated solid free cash flow, and maintained a sound capital structure with ample liquidity,” said James Kavanaugh, IBM Senior Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer.

“We have the necessary financial flexibility to increase our investments in hybrid cloud and AI technology innovation and skills, while remaining committed to our long-standing dividend policy.” (IANS)

Previous articleDDLJ Gets Special Twitter Emoji As It Completes 25 Years
Next articleLarsen & Toubro Rise On Hopes Of Contract For Bullet Train Project

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Higher Mortality Risk for COVID Patients with Kidney Diseases

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that there is a much higher risk of mortality faced by COVID-19 patients in intensive care, who...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Air Pollution May Increase the Risk of Neurological Disorders

NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that air pollution is significantly associated with an increased risk of hospital admissions for several...
Read more
Lead Story

Milky Way Galaxy Surrounded By Gases Ejected from Stars

NewsGram Desk - 0
Observations made by a small spacecraft called HaloSat have shown that the Milky Way galaxy is surrounded by a clumpy halo of hot gases...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Higher Mortality Risk for COVID Patients with Kidney Diseases

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that there is a much higher risk of mortality faced by COVID-19 patients in intensive care, who...
Read more

Air Pollution May Increase the Risk of Neurological Disorders

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that air pollution is significantly associated with an increased risk of hospital admissions for several...
Read more

Milky Way Galaxy Surrounded By Gases Ejected from Stars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Observations made by a small spacecraft called HaloSat have shown that the Milky Way galaxy is surrounded by a clumpy halo of hot gases...
Read more

Larsen & Toubro Rise On Hopes Of Contract For Bullet Train Project

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose over three percent in the hopes of bagging the contract for constructing the 237 km length of...
Read more

IBM Revenue Declines For 3 Straight Quarters

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Reporting sales declines for three straight quarters, IBM has posted $17.6 billion in revenue in the third quarter of this year, compared to $18...
Read more

DDLJ Gets Special Twitter Emoji As It Completes 25 Years

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) turned 25 on Tuesday, and a special emoji has been launched on Twitter to celebrate the...
Read more

Google Introduces Dark Mode And Multiple Account Support

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google on Monday introduced dark mode and multiple account support for its Assistant-powered smart displays like Nest Hub. If users have separate personal and work...
Read more

Oral Antiseptics Have Ability To Inactivate Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against the novel coronavirus, scientists have found that certain oral antiseptics and mouthwashes may have the ability to inactivate human coronaviruses. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada