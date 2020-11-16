Monday, November 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story IIT-G To Transform Biomass Wastes Into Valuable Chemicals
Lead StoryScience & Technology

IIT-G To Transform Biomass Wastes Into Valuable Chemicals

'Pincer catalysts' repeatedly convert large amounts of industrial waste

0
IIT-G
Reseachers from IIT-G have developed to transform Waste into valuable waste. Pinterest

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) on Monday said its researchers have formulated efficient ‘pincer’ catalytic systems that transform industrial/biomass wastes into valuable chemicals.

According to the research team, tiny amounts of these ‘pincer catalysts’ repeatedly convert large amounts of industrial waste such as glycerol into lactic acid and hydrogen.

Such catalysts also efficiently convert bioethanol, a low-energy-density fuel, into high-energy-density butanol.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Pincer catalysts are complex molecules in which, an organic moiety holds on tightly to a metal core, much like the claws of a crab,” Dr. Akshai Kumar Alape Seetharam from the Department of Chemistry and Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT-G, said in a statement.

The conversion of valuable intermediates such as glycerol and ethanol, produced during the processing of biomass, into industrially useful chemicals has elicited much interest worldwide, the IIT-G said.

IIT-G
Catalysts also efficiently convert bioethanol, a low-energy-density fuel, into high-energy-density butanol. Pixabay

Glycerol, for example, which is a by-product in biodiesel production, can be transformed into lactic acid and hydrogen, the former used extensively in food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and polymer industries, and the latter in the energy sector. Likewise, ethanol obtained from biomass can be converted into high-quality fuel.

While bioethanol has lower energy density than gasoline and corrodes engine parts when used directly, it can be transformed into higher energy butanol that is immiscible in water and non-corrosive in nature.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: हलवाइयों ने बनाई इम्यूनिटी बूस्टर मिठाई !

The conversion of glycerol and ethanol into such useful products hinges on the development of efficient catalysts that can bring about these transformations. The research team rationally designed and tested a large library of “pincer catalysts” to be used for these transformations.

The experiments were carried out under environmentally benign conditions without the use of hazardous reagents and solvents. The most efficient “pincer catalyst” was found to be one that had the least crowding around the metal center.

Such an arrangement enabled easy removal of hydrogen from the starting materials, glycerol and ethanol, and their selective conversion into lactic acid and butanol, respectively.

ALSO READ: Gauri Khan Talks About Her New Collaboration

The results of the experiments have been validated by theoretical studies. Their findings have recently appeared in the Royal Society of Chemistry journals, Chemical Communications, and Catalysis Science & Technology.

The research team plans to take these bench-scale reactions to pilot-plant scale and ultimately to the commercial level with industrial collaboration. The research team believes that the work will have a global impact on the commercial production of lactic acid/biofuels and their multi-billion dollar market worldwide. (IANS)

Previous articleAshtottaram 24: OṀ SANYĀSITVABHŨMYAI NAMAH
Next article‘Baricitinib’ Drug Can Reduce The Death Rate Among Elderly Covid-19 Infected People

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

‘Baricitinib’ Drug Can Reduce The Death Rate Among Elderly Covid-19 Infected People

NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have claimed that a type of arthritis drug called 'baricitinib' may reduce the risk of death among elderly patients infected with Covid-19. This medication...
Read more
Business

Ashtottaram 24: OṀ SANYĀSITVABHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 24 Ashtottaram 24) OṀ SANYĀSITVABHŨMYAI NAMAH:  OṀ (AUM)-SUN-YAA-SIT-VA-BHOO-MYAI–NA-MA-HA                      ॐ संन्यासित्वभूम्यै नमः            (Sanyāsam: Renunciation, dispassion) The path of Sanyasa is beset with many difficulties. But it is...
Read more
Lead Story

Gauri Khan Talks About Her New Collaboration

NewsGram Desk - 0
Gauri Khan has created a compendium of luxurious marble object darts for an International lifestyle brand, Arnaya's Festive Collection. It offers distinguished gifting options...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

‘Baricitinib’ Drug Can Reduce The Death Rate Among Elderly Covid-19 Infected People

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have claimed that a type of arthritis drug called 'baricitinib' may reduce the risk of death among elderly patients infected with Covid-19. This medication...
Read more

IIT-G To Transform Biomass Wastes Into Valuable Chemicals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) on Monday said its researchers have formulated efficient 'pincer' catalytic systems that transform industrial/biomass wastes into valuable...
Read more

Ashtottaram 24: OṀ SANYĀSITVABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 24 Ashtottaram 24) OṀ SANYĀSITVABHŨMYAI NAMAH:  OṀ (AUM)-SUN-YAA-SIT-VA-BHOO-MYAI–NA-MA-HA                      ॐ संन्यासित्वभूम्यै नमः            (Sanyāsam: Renunciation, dispassion) The path of Sanyasa is beset with many difficulties. But it is...
Read more

Gauri Khan Talks About Her New Collaboration

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Gauri Khan has created a compendium of luxurious marble object darts for an International lifestyle brand, Arnaya's Festive Collection. It offers distinguished gifting options...
Read more

Beautifully Dressed Televisions Series For Style Tips

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that there are no more red carpet occasions, extravaganzas and fashion weeks, award nights, or other star-studded events, where do we turn to...
Read more

Green Materials Can Be Useful To Power Smart Devices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has discovered that new green materials currently being developed for next-generation solar panels could be useful for indoor light-harvesting, paving...
Read more

Let Publishers Decide Whether Their Content Can Be Found In Google Search Or News

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As Australia finalizes its News Media Bargaining Code, Google has said that the new code should let publishers decide whether their content can be...
Read more

Google Launches New Updates In Web Stories For WordPress

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has introduced new updates for those who use Web Stories for WordPress across text, caption, and GIF tools. The Web Stories for WordPress 1.1...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada