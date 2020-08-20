Thursday, August 20, 2020
Ileana D’Cruz Advices to ‘Work hard, chill harder’

Ileana DCruz will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production titled "The Big Bull"

Ileana keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her workout pictures and videos on social media. Pinterest

Work hard and chill harder is the mantra actress Ileana DCruz follows.

Ileana, who keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her workout pictures and videos on social media, took to actress, and shared a stunning picture of her toned legs. The backdrop has a view of the sky.

She captioned the picture: “Work hard, chill harder.”

The actress recently drew a hilarious comparison between expectation and reality in her post.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the multi-starrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee. Pinterest

She shared a video and a picture. The video is taken from a song featuring the actress, where she is seen dancing in a thigh high slit dress. The second is a picture in which Ileana lies in the bed and yawns.

Also Read: We must Recognize Connection Between Population and Development: Vice Prez

“Weekend mood: Expectations vs Reality,” she wrote.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the multi-starrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production titled “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan. (IANS)

Previous articleWe must Recognize Connection Between Population and Development: Vice Prez
Next articleTourists Return to Mount Abu Post Pandemic

