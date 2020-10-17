Saturday, October 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Immigrant Population in US Witnesses Decline of 2.6% Amid Pandemic
Lead StoryUSA

Immigrant Population in US Witnesses Decline of 2.6% Amid Pandemic

The study conducted by the University of California Merced Community and Labor Centre and released on Friday made the conclusion based on an analysis of the US Census Bureau data

0
US immigrant population decline highest in 20 yrs: Study
Immigrant population in the US has witnessed a sharp decline by 2.6 per cent in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Unsplash

Immigrant population in the US has witnessed a sharp decline by 2.6 per cent in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the highest in the last 20 years, according to a study.

The study conducted by the University of California Merced Community and Labor Centre and released on Friday made the conclusion based on an analysis of the US Census Bureau data, which has monthly population survey of 60,000 American households, Xinhua news agency reported.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The figures include naturalized citizens and non-citizens, including those living in the country both legally and illegally.

“The decline in the US immigrant population in 2020 (-2.6 per cent) is unprecedented in recent decades, even surpassing that during the Great Recession of 2008-2009 (-1.6 per cent),”

the study said.

California’s immigrant population of 10.3 million in 2019 fell by 642,200, or 6.2 per cent, during the first five months of the pandemic, from March to July, said the analysis.

It added that many immigrants in the Golden State chose to return to their home countries or go to other US states since the local economy is suffering a lot from the pandemic.

US immigrant population decline highest in 20 yrs: Study
California’s immigrant population of 10.3 million in 2019 fell by 6.2 per cent, during the first five months of the pandemic. Unsplash

“While some immigrants form the backbone of the workforce in essential industries such as agriculture or meatpacking, others have been displaced by the economic slowdown in service sector industries.” the study said.

“Several of California’s industries had been hit particularly hard, such as the arts and entertainment, recreation, hotel and accommodations, and food services industries, where more than four in 10 jobs were lost.”

Also Read: The 2020-21 National Budgets in Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname

The research warned that states with a greater loss of immigrants and the working-age population will face greater challenges in filling jobs necessary to stimulate an economic recovery in future.

As of Saturday morning, the country’s total number of cases stood at 8,045,090 and the fatalities increased to 218,529, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The two tallies account for the world’s highest, making the US the worst-hit country. (IANS)

Previous articleThe 2020-21 National Budgets in Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname
Next articleScientists Develop New Blood Test to Predict Which Covid-19 Patients at Severe Risk

RELATED ARTICLES

India

State Tourism Policy to Make Goa the Safest Destination

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the backdrop of a perception that tourists, especially foreigners, are unsafe in the coastal state, the Goa Tourism Policy 2020 aims to make...
Read more
Environment

Deadline for Installing Pollution Reducing Equipment is Delayed

NewsGram Desk - 0
The environment and forestry ministry are likely to relax the deadline for the installation of pollution-reducing equipment by thermal power plants by up to...
Read more
Lead Story

This Ultra-Fast Camera is Capable of Taking up to 100 Billion Frames per Second

NewsGram Desk - 0
As 3D technology becomes popular, a team of US researchers has developed an ultra-fast camera that is capable of taking up to 100 billion...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

State Tourism Policy to Make Goa the Safest Destination

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In the backdrop of a perception that tourists, especially foreigners, are unsafe in the coastal state, the Goa Tourism Policy 2020 aims to make...
Read more

Deadline for Installing Pollution Reducing Equipment is Delayed

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The environment and forestry ministry are likely to relax the deadline for the installation of pollution-reducing equipment by thermal power plants by up to...
Read more

This Ultra-Fast Camera is Capable of Taking up to 100 Billion Frames per Second

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As 3D technology becomes popular, a team of US researchers has developed an ultra-fast camera that is capable of taking up to 100 billion...
Read more

Stimulation of Designs from Nature and Culture

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Veteran designers Varun Bahl and Neeta Lulla launched their collections on Day 3 of the ongoing digital Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, Spring Summer...
Read more

Visionary Current Trends of Restaurants for Dine-in Services

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
COVID-19 has impacted the F&B industry like never before in the history of mankind. Restaurants are struggling to get back to their feet by...
Read more

Maltreated Girls Show Higher Levels of Inflammation at an Early Age

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Girls who are maltreated show higher levels of inflammation at an early age than boys who are maltreated or children who have not experienced...
Read more

‘Sputnik V’ COVID Vaccine Gets Approval for Clinical Trials in India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted approval to Dr. Reddy's, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, to conduct phase 2...
Read more

Antibodies Fade Quickly In Covid-19 Recovering Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now claimed that antibody levels in the blood of Covid-19 patients drop rapidly during the weeks after their bodies have cleared the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada