Sunday, July 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

Replace your tea addiction with these immunity-boosting drinks

0
immunity
Make refreshing pineapple ginger lemonade with pineapple tidbits, mint leaves, water, grated ginger, fresh lemon juice, and ice-cubes; you can even have it the first thing in the morning. IANS

A balanced diet plays an important part in strengthening your immunity. During such unprecedented times, make sure you are not missing out on essential vitamins and nutrients. A good start could be by replacing your morning cuppa with healthy juice and tonics.

Here are a few immunities boosting juices to refresh you and keep you ongoing. Start your morning with these drinks and note the changes yourself.

Follow us on Twitter to get the latest news updates!!

Lemonade

Having a glass of warm lemon water daily is a great way to rev up your metabolism and boost immunity. You can have cool lemonade anytime trough the day to quench your thirst, as well as to fight against the Coronavirus! Make refreshing pineapple ginger lemonade with pineapple tidbits, mint leaves, water, grated ginger, fresh lemon juice, and ice-cubes; you can even have it the first thing in the morning.

Aloe Vera Juice

Beat the COVID-19 scare and with Aloe Vera juice which provides natural support to the immune system. Drinking one glass of Aloe Vera juice early in the morning can help in keeping the body immune to infections and diseases.

immunity
Beat the COVID-19 scare and with Aloe Vera juice which provides natural support to the immune system. IANS

ACE Juice

A 100 percent mixed fruit juice fortified with Vitamins A-C-E filled with anti-oxidants that will help you boost your immunity. Vitamin A enables in the normal functioning of the Immune system, C protects you from infections and Vitamin E helps blood cells to function efficiently. Del Monte’s ACE juice can be consumed by the whole family.

Beetroot and carrot juice

Also Read: Binge-watching Can Cause Hearing Problems: Research

A combination of carrot and beetroot is a powerhouse of vitamins A, C, and E with a good dose of iron and calcium. This juice will help boost immunity and fight inflammation as well. Start your day with a glass of beetroot and carrot juice to keep you energetic throughout the day!

Watermelon juice

Watermelon juice is a very healthy fruit drink. Not only does it help your immune system but it also releases muscle soreness. Make a delicious and healthy smoothie with fresh watermelon chunks, bananas, ripe mangoes, and Del Monte cranberries, enjoy it as a breakfast smoothie or snack! (IANS)

Previous articleBhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic
Next articleBollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Most Liked Posts Are Not The Most-Viewed On Facebook

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you think that Facebook posts that are most liked are also most viewed by the users on the platform, you are mistaken. According...
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed...
Read more
Entertainment

Bhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation. Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,975FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Most Liked Posts Are Not The Most-Viewed On Facebook

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you think that Facebook posts that are most liked are also most viewed by the users on the platform, you are mistaken. According...
Read more

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed...
Read more

Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A balanced diet plays an important part in strengthening your immunity. During such unprecedented times, make sure you are not missing out on essential...
Read more

Bhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation. Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get...
Read more

Binge-watching Can Cause Hearing Problems: Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It's not just your eyes that are vulnerable to damage when exposed to audio-visual stimuli for too long. Binging on television and online shows...
Read more

Mass Science: Fitbit Devices to Digitally Detect Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against novel coronavirus, the researchers have developed a free mobile app which will allow scientists to investigate the use of wearable...
Read more

Make Eating Fun and Healthy Experience for Your Kid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Nutrition for kids plays a vital role in their lives. With the rise of snacking nowadays thanks to the lockdown, kids today...
Read more

Heart Transplants Declining Sharply Amid Pandemic: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the number of heart transplants is declining sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic, even in areas with lower infection rates. The study,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,975FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada