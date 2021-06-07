Monday, June 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Impact Of Covid-19 On Mental Health Of Adolescent Girls
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Impact Of Covid-19 On Mental Health Of Adolescent Girls

The study revealed a decline in cigarette smoking, e-cigarette usage, and alcohol intoxication among 15-to 18-year-old adolescents during the pandemic

0
Mental health
A team of Icelandic and North American behavioral and social scientists analyzed over 59,000 Icelandic adolescents. Pixabay

Covid-19 has had a significant, detrimental impact on adolescent mental health, especially in girls, according to a large study published in The Lancet Psychiatry. A team of Icelandic and North American behavioral and social scientists analyzed over 59,000 Icelandic adolescents. The study found that negative mental health outcomes were disproportionately reported by girls and older adolescents (13-18-year-olds), compared to same-age peers prior to the pandemic.

At the same time, it revealed a decline in cigarette smoking, e-cigarette usage, and alcohol intoxication among 15-18-year-old adolescents during the pandemic. “The decrease observed in substance use during the pandemic may be an unintended benefit of the isolation that so many adolescents have endured during quarantine,” said John Allegrante, Professor of Sociomedical Sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The study represents a “landmark contribution to what we now know about just how psychologically devastating being socially isolated from peers and friends during the ongoing pandemic has been for young people”, added Thorhildur Halldorsdottir, a clinical psychologist and Assistant Professor of Psychology at Reykjavik University in Iceland. The study compared current data with several pre-pandemic time points, which enabled the researchers to separate the effect of Covid-19 from other recent, downward trends in adolescent mental health.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 Patients Share Stories Of Survival And Hope

“Isolation during the pandemic has been universal and it is global, and it is having a clinically important, negative impact on young people who have not been in school during the pandemic,” Allegrante observed. “Whether an adolescent was an Icelander in Reykjavik who had been at home for most of the last year or an American in New York City, living under the same circumstances – being at home, engaged in remote learning and separated from friends — the consequences of not going to school not only set back their learning but also negatively affected their mental health. What we don’t know is by how much,” he said. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleIt’s Crucial To Protect Children By Vaccination
Next articleImpact Of Prayers On Heart Patients As Per Scientists

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian History & Culture

Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH:                                                       Ashtottaram 54: OṀ (AUM) -BRAAH-MAṆA-POO-JA-NA- BHOO- MYAI—NA-MA-HA        ॐ ब्राह्मणपूजनभूम्यै नमः (Brāhmaṇa: One who knows Brahman or the Vedās; Pūjana: Worship) A...
Read more
Lead Story

Pandemic: A Great Lesson For Govts To Redefine The Idea Of Development

NewsGram Desk - 0
From dentistry to animation to promoting environmental issues through illustrations and cartoons, the world has come full circle for Rohan Chakravarty, whose new book...
Read more
Lead Story

West Bengal Man Who Discovered The Origin Of SARS-Cov-2

NewsGram Desk - 0
He prefers to be called 'The Seeker'. To protect his anonymity, he communicates through Twitter handle '@TheSeeker268', with the logo of a little-known tribal...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH:                                                       Ashtottaram 54: OṀ (AUM) -BRAAH-MAṆA-POO-JA-NA- BHOO- MYAI—NA-MA-HA        ॐ ब्राह्मणपूजनभूम्यै नमः (Brāhmaṇa: One who knows Brahman or the Vedās; Pūjana: Worship) A...
Read more

Pandemic: A Great Lesson For Govts To Redefine The Idea Of Development

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From dentistry to animation to promoting environmental issues through illustrations and cartoons, the world has come full circle for Rohan Chakravarty, whose new book...
Read more

West Bengal Man Who Discovered The Origin Of SARS-Cov-2

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
He prefers to be called 'The Seeker'. To protect his anonymity, he communicates through Twitter handle '@TheSeeker268', with the logo of a little-known tribal...
Read more

Easy Refreshing Summer Cocktails

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Just like we move turtleneck sweaters to the back of the closet, it's time we retire liquor and bring on clear spirits, fruit juices,...
Read more

Is Ayodhya The Maternal Home Of South Koreans?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Ayodhya, well known as the birthplace of Lord Rama, has a special meaning for certain Korean people, as numerous people believe they...
Read more

Your Skin Care Essentials: Neem And Aloe Vera

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Tired of investing in expensive skin and body care products that assure results but fail to give any? Your answer lies in simple, inexpensive...
Read more

Is APP Up In Arms Against The Integrity Of The Nation?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali While COVID patients were gasping for oxygen in Delhi, the advertisement featuring CM Arvind Kejriwal on various TV Channels was too disgusting....
Read more

50% Smartphones To Support 5G By 2022-End Globally

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With the average selling prices (ASP) likely to continue declining by double-digits in the near future, it is expected that one out of every...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada