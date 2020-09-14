Monday, September 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Impacts Of Civil Wars On Native Mammals Are Often Indirect: Study
EnvironmentLead Story

Impacts Of Civil Wars On Native Mammals Are Often Indirect: Study

Study reveals how civil wars affect wildlife populations

0
Mammals
All mammals (apart from the duck-billed platypus) give birth to live babies, which are then fed on their mother's milk. Unsplash

Researchers have found that the main impacts of civil wars on native mammals are often indirect, ultimately arising from institutional and socio-economic changes, rather than from direct military tactics.

Published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, the study suggests that civil wars in low-governance countries can have both positive and negative impacts on native wildlife populations depending on space and time scales, but the overall trend is negative.

“Currently, 36 countries worldwide are experiencing civil wars and most of these conflicts are either fuelled or funded by international interests or began after an external intervention,” said study author Franciany Braga-Pereira from the Federal University of Paraiba (UFPB), Brazil.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter for more updates.

Mammals
Most mammals give their young more protection and training than other animals do. Unsplash

The authors warn that even during post-war peace times, wild mammal populations will fail to recover as long as rural people living in war-torn countries remain armed and wildlife management regulations cannot be enforced.

They call for robust international policies that can prevent the consequences of warfare, warning that restoring depleted wildlife populations may take many decades and require active intervention efforts. According to the team, civil wars often coincide with global biodiversity hotspots, however little is known about how they affect wildlife.

This study drew local ecological knowledge to assess for the first time the main consequences of a prolonged civil war in Southwest Africa on forest and savannah mammals, using Angola as a case study. The country is home to at least 275 species of mammals, many of them historically hunted by the local communities before, during and after the intermittent 27-year Angolan civil war (1975-2002).

Also Read: When Conflict Engulfs Region, Culture Takes Maximum Toll: Abhay Sopori

In Angola’s main protected area, Quicama National Park and Quicama Game Reserve, the abundance of 20 out of 26 wild mammal species studied was 77 per cent lower after the war compared to the pre-war baseline, particularly for large-bodied species such as elephants in open-savannah environments.

Significantly, this decline was not reversed by the end of the post-war period (2002-2017).

“There are no adequate international mechanisms to deploy peace forces to maintain the status quo of vulnerable wildlife populations in troubled parts of the world,” said study co-author Carlos Peres from University of East Anglia (UEA) in the UK. (IANS)

Previous articleWhen Conflict Engulfs Region, Culture Takes Maximum Toll: Abhay Sopori
Next articleElectroconvulsive Therapy To Reduce Suicide Risk By 84% in Bipolar Patients

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Childlike Is Easiest Way To Evolve Body Movements: Actor Vidyut Jammwal

NewsGram Desk - 0
Action star Vidyut Jammwal has launched a fitness movement using basic techniques of Kalari Freestyle. The actor says being childlike is the easiest way...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Asthma Patients Prescribed Dangerous Amounts Of Steroid Tablets: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
More than one quarter of asthma patients have been prescribed potentially dangerous amounts of steroid tablets, with researchers warning this puts them at greater...
Read more
Lead Story

When Conflict Engulfs Region, Culture Takes Maximum Toll: Abhay Sopori

NewsGram Desk - 0
For someone who recorded his first song at the age of three and has been credited for introducing the concept of concept of 'Sufi...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,154FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Childlike Is Easiest Way To Evolve Body Movements: Actor Vidyut Jammwal

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Action star Vidyut Jammwal has launched a fitness movement using basic techniques of Kalari Freestyle. The actor says being childlike is the easiest way...
Read more

Asthma Patients Prescribed Dangerous Amounts Of Steroid Tablets: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
More than one quarter of asthma patients have been prescribed potentially dangerous amounts of steroid tablets, with researchers warning this puts them at greater...
Read more

Electroconvulsive Therapy To Reduce Suicide Risk By 84% in Bipolar Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study on patients with untreatable bipolar disorder, the researchers have shown that ECT (Electroconvulsive Therapy) was able to reduce suicide risk...
Read more

Impacts Of Civil Wars On Native Mammals Are Often Indirect: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the main impacts of civil wars on native mammals are often indirect, ultimately arising from institutional and socio-economic changes, rather...
Read more

When Conflict Engulfs Region, Culture Takes Maximum Toll: Abhay Sopori

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
For someone who recorded his first song at the age of three and has been credited for introducing the concept of concept of 'Sufi...
Read more

TRAI Decide To Avoid Regulatory Intervention On OTT Communication

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided not to go ahead with any regulatory intervention on Over-the-Top (OTT) communication. In its recommendations for...
Read more

Creativity Is Beyond Gender: Music Director Samira Koppikar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Music director, composer and singer-songwriter Samira Koppikar feels that creativity is beyond gender. "Patriarchy does exist in various industries. Yes, I have had strange...
Read more

Tips To Take Care Of Your Hair During Pandemic

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
With home sheltering for months on end during the lockdown, many of us have quite simply got sick of the sloppy dressing and carefree...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,154FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x