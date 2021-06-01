Importance Of Arts, Design Edu In Creative Economy

Art and design surround life, all people in every location, without one being aware of it. Since time immemorial, art has existed as long as man has. It is a huge part of one’s culture, which shapes ideas and provides one with a deeper understanding of emotions, self-awareness, and more. Today art and design play a major role in education and the process of creative learning.

In many ways the idea that education has something to learn from the arts and design cuts across the grain of one’s traditional beliefs about how to improve educational practice. This is where The Uno Lona Academy for art and design education comes into play. Despite prevailing doubts, we intend to examine what a conception of practice, rooted in the arts might contribute to the improvement of both the means and ends of education. Art and design as a practice have always been used for something more than just a creative indulgence. By tapping into the various benefits of art and design along with the guidance to explore its finer details, The Uno Lona Academy has organized a series of workshops and talks focusing on a diverse community of learners interested in the creative fields.

Workshops of this nature can teach one about different practices that are possible under art and design. All workshop takers have their own specializations and they’re all bringing their own experience to this platform. It can expose students and art enthusiasts to different areas of art and design in a short bite-sized format. Art workshops always allow their audience to indulge in creative learning which facilitates self-learning. This has indeed proven to make an individual more self-reliant and further develops the skills of reasoning and understanding.

Here, at the Uno Lona Academy we are also giving people the opportunity to book a free counseling session with our educators, should participants be interested in learning more about career building in art and design. This provides direction and a more uplifting feel towards the end of the series.

We’re in that time where the importance of the creative economy is growing. Design is becoming fundamental to nearly all industries and innovation in the art ecosystem. Being a part of such a comprehensive atmosphere paves way for a greater understanding of the subject, a serene yet engaging environment to work in, and a triumphant feeling to end with. (IANS/KB)