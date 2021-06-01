Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Importance Of Arts, Design Edu In Creative Economy
Lead StoryLife Style

Importance Of Arts, Design Edu In Creative Economy

Today art and design play a major role in education and the process of creative learning

0
design
Design is becoming fundamental to nearly all industries and innovation in the art ecosystem. Pixabay

Art and design surround life, all people in every location, without one being aware of it. Since time immemorial, art has existed as long as man has. It is a huge part of one’s culture, which shapes ideas and provides one with a deeper understanding of emotions, self-awareness, and more. Today art and design play a major role in education and the process of creative learning.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

In many ways the idea that education has something to learn from the arts and design cuts across the grain of one’s traditional beliefs about how to improve educational practice. This is where The Uno Lona Academy for art and design education comes into play. Despite prevailing doubts, we intend to examine what a conception of practice, rooted in the arts might contribute to the improvement of both the means and ends of education. Art and design as a practice have always been used for something more than just a creative indulgence. By tapping into the various benefits of art and design along with the guidance to explore its finer details, The Uno Lona Academy has organized a series of workshops and talks focusing on a diverse community of learners interested in the creative fields.

design
Art is a huge part of one’s culture, which shapes ideas and provides one with a deeper understanding of emotions, self-awareness, and more. Pixabay

Workshops of this nature can teach one about different practices that are possible under art and design. All workshop takers have their own specializations and they’re all bringing their own experience to this platform. It can expose students and art enthusiasts to different areas of art and design in a short bite-sized format. Art workshops always allow their audience to indulge in creative learning which facilitates self-learning. This has indeed proven to make an individual more self-reliant and further develops the skills of reasoning and understanding.

ALSO READ: Sravya Attaluri: Fusing Mental Health With Art

Here, at the Uno Lona Academy we are also giving people the opportunity to book a free counseling session with our educators, should participants be interested in learning more about career building in art and design. This provides direction and a more uplifting feel towards the end of the series.

We’re in that time where the importance of the creative economy is growing. Design is becoming fundamental to nearly all industries and innovation in the art ecosystem. Being a part of such a comprehensive atmosphere paves way for a greater understanding of the subject, a serene yet engaging environment to work in, and a triumphant feeling to end with. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleThe Silent Killer: All You Need To Know About Obesity
Next articleDoes Paying Kids To Do Well In School Actually Work?

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

What Can CBD Do For The Seniors?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Tahir Cannabidiol (CBD) has swept across the nation with great zeal in recent years, and it has a lot of people wondering how...
Read more
Lead Story

Nick Vujicic’s Life Without Limbs

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Motivational speakers are people with energizing personalities who provide amazing talks meant to inspire a wide audience. One such inspiring and well-known...
Read more
India

Waseem Rizvi Creates ‘New Quran’ Excluding 26 Verses That Allegedly Promotes Terrorism

NewsGram Desk - 0
Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, has kicked up a major controversy. He claims to have created...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

What Can CBD Do For The Seniors?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Tahir Cannabidiol (CBD) has swept across the nation with great zeal in recent years, and it has a lot of people wondering how...
Read more

Nick Vujicic’s Life Without Limbs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Motivational speakers are people with energizing personalities who provide amazing talks meant to inspire a wide audience. One such inspiring and well-known...
Read more

Waseem Rizvi Creates ‘New Quran’ Excluding 26 Verses That Allegedly Promotes Terrorism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, has kicked up a major controversy. He claims to have created...
Read more

The Ayurveda Vs Allopathy Debate

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht In the midst of the current COVID-19 epidemic, a new dispute has erupted concerning the two medical treatment approaches of Ayurveda and...
Read more

Indian-Origin Family Hailed For Returning Lost $1mn Lottery Ticket

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY We frequently come across tales of people who have set excellent examples of honesty and integrity. However, regardless of our age, this...
Read more

Contribution Of Hindu Temples In India During Covid Crisis

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Several Hindu temples from throughout the country have stepped forward to assist the country in combating the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Clearly, India...
Read more

“It Feels Amazing To See Independent Artists Get The Recognition They Deserve”

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With the growth and rise in popularity of independent music in the country lately, singer Armaan Malik feels Indian songs of the genre could...
Read more

Long-Term Air Pollution Exposure Doubles Risk Of Smell Loss

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Long-term exposure to particulate matter (PM) 2.5 -- a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air -- doubles the risk...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada