Tuesday, June 23, 2020
'Impractical Jokers' and their Struggle Dealing with COVID-19 Pandemic

Look how 'Impractical Jokers' are coping with COVID-19 pandemic

How 'Impractical Jokers' are coping with COVID-19 pandemic
Impractical Jokers is aired in India on Comedy Central. Wikimedia Commons

By Sugandha Rawal

Getting together and having fun is the core essence of “Impractical Jokers”, and the well-known US comedy group is exploring the virtual route to bring “laughter and levity” to people’s lives in this difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing protocol.

“We knew early on when social distancing orders were put in place that we were going to need to find a new way to do our show, especially for the time being. We needed to find a way to make something for our fans to bring laughter and levity to their lives in this difficult time,” James Murray of the Impractical Jokers told IANS.

“Luckily, I think what fans like most about our show is watching four best friends have some genuine fun and make each other laugh. We can do that from anywhere! We have this new series, that we’ve been filming over zoom remotely, called ‘Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party’, where we get to hang out and invite the audience to be a guest at a dinner with the four of us. It’s been so much fun to make and we hope we can bring it to our fans in India very soon. And don’t worry — there’s lots more Impractical Jokers to come,” he added.

How 'Impractical Jokers' are coping with COVID-19 pandemic
The above picture depicts- Impractical Jokers: The Movie official movie poster 2020. Wikimedia Commons

Asked how the pandemic will affect the comedy scene, he said: “We’re all taking things day by day, and we will pull through this together! In these times, people need comedy more than ever and we will continue to find new ways to bring laughter to people’s lives.”

Talking about the importance of spreading laughter during the virus crisis, Murray said: “It is so important for us, now more than ever, to find ways to connect with our fans and make them laugh. We want to be an escape for people, a way to deal with the stresses we’re all feeling. We will all get through this together – by caring for each other. We promise to keep you laughing!”

The New York-based comedy quartet also comprises Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano. The troupe, also known as The Tenderloins, caught the spiral of fame with the hidden-camera comedy reality TV series “Impractical Jokers”. They use a combination of hidden microphones and cameras to dare each other to go out of the comfort zone and embarrass themselves. The show is aired in India on Comedy Central.

In a previous interview to IANS, the group expressed their admiration for Priyanka Chopra, and their eagerness to collaborate with her. “We would be absolutely honoured (to work with her)!! Does anyone know if she is free next Tuesday?” Murray concluded on a light note. (IANS)

