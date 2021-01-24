Sunday, January 24, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Improved VR Systems Developed For Eye Tracking
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Improved VR Systems Developed For Eye Tracking

Researchers have developed a new mathematical model and VR/AR techniques to accurately measure the next gaze fix point and improve user experience

0
VR
Scientists develop new model to track eye movement. Pixabay

The study, published in the SID Symposium Digest of Technical Papers, indicates that the model would make VR/AR systems more realistic and sensitive to user actions.

Researchers have developed a mathematical model that helps accurately predict the next gaze fixation point and reduces the inaccuracy caused by blinking.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“We have effectively solved the issue with the foveated rendering technology that existed in the mass production of VR systems,” researcher Viktor Belyaev, Professor at the RUDN University in Russia.

Foveated rendering is a basic technology of VR systems. When a person looks at something, their gaze is focused on the so-called foveated region, and everything else is covered by peripheral vision.

Therefore, a computer has to render the images in the foveated region with the highest degree of detail, while other parts require less computational powers.

This approach helps improve computational performance and eliminates issues caused by the gap between the limited capabilities of graphic processors and increasing display resolution.A

However, foveated rendering technology is limited in speed and accuracy of the next gaze fixation point prediction because the movement of a human eye is a complex and largely random process.

To solve this issue, the researchers developed a mathematical modeling method that helps calculate next gaze fixation points in advance.

VR
Improved VR tools used to track eye movement accurately.Pixabay

The predictions of the model are based on the study of the so-called saccadic movements (fast and rhythmic movements of the eye). They accompany the shifts of our gaze from one object to another and can suggest the next fixation point.

However, these models cannot be used by eye trackers to predict eye movements because they are not accurate enough, the team said.

Therefore, the researchers focused on a mathematical model that helped them obtain saccadic movement parameters. After that, this data was used to calculate the foveated region of an image.

ALSO READ: Dyson Launched An AI-Driven ‘V11 Absolute Pro’ Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner

The new method was tested experimentally using a VR helmet and AR glasses. The eye tracker based on the mathematical model was able to detect minor eye movements (3.4 minutes, which is equal to 0.05 degrees), and the inaccuracy amounted to 6.7 minutes (0.11 degrees).

Moreover, the team managed to eliminate the calculation error caused by blinking: a filter included in the model reduced the inaccuracy 10 times. (IANS)

Previous articleBollywood siblings who share same love for acting
Next articleHeart And Cancer Diseases Can Be Kept Away With Natural Antioxidants

RELATED ARTICLES

India

National Voters’ Day 2021: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

NewsGram Desk - 0
The day of the dignified Voters of India, The National Voters' Day is celebrated every year since 2011 all across the nation to mark...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Medical Experts Clear The Doubts Around Covid-19 Vaccine

NewsGram Desk - 0
To vaccinate or not to vaccinate - is the question on everybody's mind today. But in truth, an informed decision must be made as...
Read more
India

Third Gender People Get Their Own Toilets In New Delhi

NewsGram Desk - 0
It may seem a little late but the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has finally decided to provide toilets in the national capital exclusively...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

National Voters’ Day 2021: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The day of the dignified Voters of India, The National Voters' Day is celebrated every year since 2011 all across the nation to mark...
Read more

Medical Experts Clear The Doubts Around Covid-19 Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
To vaccinate or not to vaccinate - is the question on everybody's mind today. But in truth, an informed decision must be made as...
Read more

Third Gender People Get Their Own Toilets In New Delhi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
It may seem a little late but the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has finally decided to provide toilets in the national capital exclusively...
Read more

FSSAI States Properly Cooked Poultry And Eggs Are Safe To Eat

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A document issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India suggests that proper cooking inactivates the bird flu virus present inside poultry...
Read more

Heart And Cancer Diseases Can Be Kept Away With Natural Antioxidants

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you want to keep your immune system strong for fighting cardiovascular diseases or cancer, start taking natural antioxidants as health experts on Sunday...
Read more

Improved VR Systems Developed For Eye Tracking

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The study, published in the SID Symposium Digest of Technical Papers, indicates that the model would make VR/AR systems more realistic and sensitive to...
Read more

Bollywood siblings who share same love for acting

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When budding actress Isabelle Kaif recently unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, fans quickly found resemblance with her famous sister, Bollywood star...
Read more

Rahul Dev: Web series offer time to develop, portray a character properly

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Rahul Dev plays an important role in the upcoming thriller web series, The Perfect Script. He says he enjoys working in web shows...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
paper writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada