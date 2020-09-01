Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Improvement In Food Systems Can Help Achieve Climate Goals: Report
EnvironmentLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Improvement In Food Systems Can Help Achieve Climate Goals: Report

Improved action on food systems can reduce global emissions: Report

0
Change in the food system for attaining Climate Goals
Climate change refers to global warming plus the large-scale shifts in weather patterns caused by the rising temperatures, driven by humans. Unsplash

Policymakers can improve the chances of achieving climate goals and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by making more specific commitments to transforming national food systems, a report said on Tuesday.

The report ‘Enhancing Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for Food Systems’ by WWF, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), EAT and Climate Focus finds countries are missing significant opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and identifies 16 ways policymakers could take more action, from farm to fork.

Currently, diets and food loss and waste are widely ignored, but by adding them to national climate plans, policymakers can improve their mitigation and adaptation contributions from food systems, by as much as 25 per cent.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries are expected to revise or resubmit their NDCs every five years.

Change in the food system for reaching the desired climate goals
The largest influence has been the emission of greenhouse gases, with over 90% of the impact coming from carbon dioxide and methane. Unsplash

This year, therefore, policymakers have the opportunity to adopt food systems solutions and set more ambitious targets and measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and in turn, improve biodiversity, food security and public health.

Food systems — which gather all the elements and activities that relate to the production, processing, distribution, preparation and consumption of food — account for up to 37 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions; continuing on a business as usual trajectory will single-handedly exhaust the 1.5 degrees Celsius compatible emissions budgets for all sectors.

Although 89 per cent of NDCs mention agriculture production, agriculture emissions reduction targets are mainly included in wider land-use targets.

More notably, other actions in the food system, such as reducing food loss and waste, or shifting to more sustainable diets, are widely ignored, despite presenting the combined opportunity to reduce emissions by as much as 12.5 Gt CO2e — the equivalent of taking 2.7 billion cars off the road.

“Ambitious, time-bound and measurable commitments to food systems transformation are needed if we are to achieve a 1.5 degrees Celsius future. Failing to do so is ignoring one of the main drivers of today’s climate crisis,” said Marco Lambertini, Director General WWF-International.

Improvement in the food systems in order to reach the climate goals
Surface temperature increases are greatest in the Arctic and have contributed to the retreat of glaciers, permafrost, and sea ice. Environmental impacts include the extinction or relocation of many species as their ecosystems change, most immediately in coral reefs, mountains, and the Arctic. Unsplash

“Without action on how we produce and consume food, we cannot achieve our climate or biodiversity goals, which are the foundation to achieve food security, prevent the emergence of diseases and ultimately deliver the Sustainable Development Goals. That’s why we urge governments to include climate and nature positive food systems approaches in revised and more ambitious NDCs submitted this year.

“The pandemic has exposed the fragility of our food supply systems, from complex value chains to impacts on our ecosystems. But it has also demonstrated that businesses and people are ready to build back better. This crisis offers us a chance to radically rethink how we produce and consume food,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

“For example, reorienting consumption by halving food waste and catalyzing a shift towards more plant-rich diets, is also a powerful climate mitigation tool to take advantage of. It is up to us to seize this opportunity and put sustainable food systems at the heart of the green recovery.”

The 16 actions identified in the report include reducing land-use change and conversion of natural habitats, which could reduce emissions by 4.6 Gt CO2e per year. Comparably, reducing food loss and waste, which accounts for eight per cent of all GHG emissions, could reduce emissions by 4.5 Gt CO2e per year.

Yet only 11 countries currently mention food loss in their plans and none consider food waste. Improving production methods and reducing methane emissions from livestock, could reduce emissions by up to 1.44 Gt CO2e per year, but much greater reductions could be achieved by shifting to healthier and more sustainable diets with a higher proportion of plant-based than animal-based foods which could avoid emissions of up to eight Gt CO2e each year. No current national climate plans explicitly discuss more sustainable diets.

The report finds that developed countries are less likely than developing countries to provide sector-specific mitigation actions for agriculture in their current climate plans though in absolute terms, the number of specific actions for reducing emissions in the food system in developing countries is also low.

Also Read: 3 Out of 4 CEOs Will be Personally Liable for Hacking Events by 2024: Report

Through August 2020, 15 NDC updates and revisions have been submitted and though some feature agriculture, action is still lacking.

Early indications are that sustainable food consumption and food loss and waste will continue to be ignored in the review process.

None of the updates and revisions submitted mention them in their mitigation contributions or policies and measures. (IANS)

Previous article‘Voices’ Auction Selling Price Sets New World Record for MF Husain
Next article9 Healing Crystals And Their Qualities

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

First Ever Cycling Summit In India: The Cycling Federation Of India

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with marketing exploration firm Contarctica to introduce...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Swine Flu Vaccination Given to Pregnant Women May Not Cause ASD in Offspring

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that H1N1 "swine flu" vaccination given to pregnant women might not be associated with an autism spectrum disorder in the offspring. Autism...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Electronic Artificial Skin That Reacts To Pain Like Real Skin: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed electronic artificial skin that reacts to pain just like real skin, opening the way to better prosthetics,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,147FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

First Ever Cycling Summit In India: The Cycling Federation Of India

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with marketing exploration firm Contarctica to introduce...
Read more

Swine Flu Vaccination Given to Pregnant Women May Not Cause ASD in Offspring

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that H1N1 "swine flu" vaccination given to pregnant women might not be associated with an autism spectrum disorder in the offspring. Autism...
Read more

Electronic Artificial Skin That Reacts To Pain Like Real Skin: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed electronic artificial skin that reacts to pain just like real skin, opening the way to better prosthetics,...
Read more

5 Ways To Stay Occupied Without Being Glued To Your Screens

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
This year has been a rollercoaster ride and has seen most of us adapting to the "new normal". Remote working has become the order...
Read more

Sushant’s Tragic Death Has Become Media Circus: Vidya Balan

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Vidya Balan on Tuesday stated that it was unfortunate how the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput had become a media circus. She...
Read more

9 Healing Crystals And Their Qualities

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
From ancient Egyptians to our ancestors, healing crystals have been around for centuries now. In the past decade there has been a resurgence in...
Read more

Improvement In Food Systems Can Help Achieve Climate Goals: Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Policymakers can improve the chances of achieving climate goals and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by making more specific commitments to transforming...
Read more

‘Voices’ Auction Selling Price Sets New World Record for MF Husain

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Voices, an artwork by late artist MF Husain sold for Rs 18.47 crore -- the highest price ever fetched by any of the artists...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,147FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x