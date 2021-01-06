Thursday, January 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Increase In Meat Orders In India Since The Pandemic
BusinessIndiaLead Story

Increase In Meat Orders In India Since The Pandemic

India's overall meat market was Rs 330K crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2019

0
Meat Orders
Indians order more meat as online platforms address pain points. Pixabay

Notwithstanding the brouhaha over whether the meat eateries are serving halal or jhatka meat or the recent Bird Flu scare, the reality is that the pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in raw meat orders online and key delivery players like FreshToHome, Licious, Zappfresh and BigBasket have seen three times growth in meat orders since the outbreak of the pandemic in India.

The online meat delivery market was fairly nascent with market size of Rs 700 crore in 2019. While the broader meat market has largely been unorganized, online is now growing fast as the players have successfully targeted consumer pain points associated with purchasing meat from local butchers.

“Especially, super verticals like Licious and FreshToHome have quickly gained prominence. Even verticals like Big Basket are upping their meat game,” according to Bengaluru-based market research firm RedSeer.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

While India’s overall meat market was Rs 330K crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2019, it is set to grow to more than Rs 460K crore by 2024, the firm forecasts.

The Covid-19 scare, which forced people to stop going to their friendly neighborhood meat shops, has helped online players to a great extent. They immediately jumped on to the bandwagon, successfully targeting consumer pain points like lack of hygiene, fewer options, and longer wait time at the shops.

“The meat provided by online players is clean, without any stain of blood, and has negligible odor. The online players also differ in terms of the width of offerings e, especially ready-to-cook/ready-to-eat ones. The pieces are of high quality, rich in nutritional benefits, and ideal for urban, young, working consumers,” the report noted.

Meat market includes fish (freshwater and sea fish), poultry (bird meat, ex-eggs) mutton (goat and lamb meat), pork, and beef.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

More than 70 percent of the Indian population consumes meat in some form or the other. This is particularly prominent in eastern and southern India.

For instance, more than 98 percent of the population in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh consumes meat and fish, according to the report.

Meat Orders
The online meat market has grown more than 2.5-3 times since COVID. Pixabay

“Success of online meat providers is due to vertically-integrated supply chains with high bars on quality. Also, the players have innovated to provide consumers a wide set of offerings, and attracted them through highly relevant and contextual marketing,” RedSeer informed.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: लॉन्च हुआ भारतीय रेलवे माल व्यापार विकास पोर्टल, पढ़िए Key Points 

FreshToHome is the world’s largest fully integrated online brand in fresh fish, poultry, and meat e-commerce, with approximately 1.5 million orders per month and an $85 million (nearly Rs 600 crore) annualized sales run rate on its platform.

FreshToHome said it enables its marketplace sellers to source and sell high-quality meat and fish directly from livestock farmers and fishermen and is present in most major Indian cities and the UAE.

The fresh fish and meat e-commerce platform in October last year raised $121 million (approximately Rs 891.5 crore) in a Series C funding round.

“Covid-19 transformed the fish and meat purchasing behavior of consumers dramatically. Due to safety concerns, consumers made the habit-forming shift to e-commerce and we saw online demand for our products going up many folds this year,” said Shan Kadavil, Co-Founder and CEO of FreshToHome.

The online meat market has grown more than 2.5-3 times since Covid.

ALSO READ: How Will People And Societies Change In The Wake Of The Pandemic

“This was driven by Covid-related apprehensions while purchasing from offline/local butchers. The online players effectively communicated their superior quality and hygiene practices, which boosted consumer confidence,” the RedSeer report noted.

Therefore, online players gained a significant number of new users since the Covid-19 outbreak, even as existing users ordered more, which boosted volumes. (IANS)

Previous articleAmazon Working on Alexa Device That Monitors Sleep Apnea
Next articleUpcoming Apple MacBook May Wirelessly Charge Apple Devices

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Upcoming Apple MacBook May Wirelessly Charge Apple Devices

NewsGram Desk - 0
Apple has reportedly patented two new patents that may allow the upcoming MacBook to wirelessly charge Apple devices. One of the patents talks about the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Amazon Working on Alexa Device That Monitors Sleep Apnea

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is working on a new Alexa-driven device that can monitor sleep apnea, a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts, Business Insider reported. According...
Read more
India

Committee Panel For The Development of Ladakh

NewsGram Desk - 0
Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a big step forward to protect the development and language and culture of the Union Territory of Ladakh....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Upcoming Apple MacBook May Wirelessly Charge Apple Devices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Apple has reportedly patented two new patents that may allow the upcoming MacBook to wirelessly charge Apple devices. One of the patents talks about the...
Read more

Increase In Meat Orders In India Since The Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Notwithstanding the brouhaha over whether the meat eateries are serving halal or jhatka meat or the recent Bird Flu scare, the reality is that...
Read more

Amazon Working on Alexa Device That Monitors Sleep Apnea

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is working on a new Alexa-driven device that can monitor sleep apnea, a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts, Business Insider reported. According...
Read more

Committee Panel For The Development of Ladakh

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a big step forward to protect the development and language and culture of the Union Territory of Ladakh....
Read more

5 Motivating Lessons From The Pious Srimad Bhagavad Gita

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Srimad Bhagavad Gita is not merely a pious book, rather it is a way of life. In a literal sense, it is referred to...
Read more

Exploring The Dynamics Of Social Networks

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Conventional wisdom would have us believe that it is the size of your network that matters: how many people do you know? We're told...
Read more

How Will People And Societies Change In The Wake Of The Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As a mental health expert, I have been asked several times - 'How will people and societies change and grow in the wake of...
Read more

Milagrow Launched Air Duct Cleaning Robots

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
To increase the safety of people working or living in enclosed environments, Milagrow, a domestic service robots brand, has launched two advanced industry-grade duct...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada