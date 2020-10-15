Thursday, October 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Increased Risks of Death in Patients With Fatty Liver Disease
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Increased Risks of Death in Patients With Fatty Liver Disease

Fatty Liver Disease May Lead to Death

0
Fatty Liver
Researchers have found an increased risk of death in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis. Pixabay

In a major study, researchers have found an increased risk of death in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis.

The study, published in the journal Gut, shows that mortality increases with disease severity, but even mild fatty liver disease is linked to higher mortality.

Small clinical studies have demonstrated that among patients with NAFLD, advanced liver fibrosis is the most important histological predictor of mortality, but until now, population-level data have been missing from cohorts with liver histology.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“This is the first nationwide cohort study with detailed liver histology data to confirm that NAFLD contributes to an increased risk of all-cause mortality,” said study first author Tracey G Simon from the Massachusetts General Hospital in the US.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is often caused by obesity and affects nearly 25 percent of the US and European adults. It represents the most common cause of chronic liver disease in Western countries.

Fatty Liver
Patients with NAFLD had a 93 percent increased risk of all-cause mortality, but the numbers varied with disease severity. Pinterest

For the current results, the research team matched 10,568 individuals with biopsy-confirmed NAFLD to general population controls through Sweden’s comprehensive, nationwide registers.

They found that all stages of NAFLD were associated with excess mortality risk, even early stages of the disease.

This risk was driven primarily by deaths from extra-hepatic cancer and cirrhosis, while the risks of cardiovascular mortality or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) mortality were relatively modest.

Patients with NAFLD had a 93 percent increased risk of all-cause mortality, but the numbers varied with disease severity.

Also Read: Chronic Jet Lag Makes Tumor Cells More Favorable

The risk increased progressively from the mildest form of NAFLD (simple steatosis), to non-fibrotic steatohepatitis (NASH), to non-cirrhotic fibrosis, and to severe NAFLD with liver cirrhosis.

These findings should be used to develop more targeted interventions designed to reduce mortality, in patients with NAFLD,” Simon said. (IANS)

Previous articleShould Brands Surrender to Cyberbullying?

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Should Brands Surrender to Cyberbullying?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrities and influencers are often the targets of cyberbullying and trolling, but the latest victim to a long list of names is jewelry brand...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Chronic Jet Lag Makes Tumor Cells More Favorable

NewsGram Desk - 0
Chronic jet lag alters the microenvironment surrounding tumor cells, making it more favorable for tumor growth, and also hinders the body's natural immune defenses,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Handwashing is the Best Defense for COVID and Other Diseases: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ten months into the pandemic, handwashing with soap remains one of our best defenses against the virus, along with other public health measures such...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Increased Risks of Death in Patients With Fatty Liver Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found an increased risk of death in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and advanced fibrosis or...
Read more

Should Brands Surrender to Cyberbullying?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrities and influencers are often the targets of cyberbullying and trolling, but the latest victim to a long list of names is jewelry brand...
Read more

Chronic Jet Lag Makes Tumor Cells More Favorable

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Chronic jet lag alters the microenvironment surrounding tumor cells, making it more favorable for tumor growth, and also hinders the body's natural immune defenses,...
Read more

Handwashing is the Best Defense for COVID and Other Diseases: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ten months into the pandemic, handwashing with soap remains one of our best defenses against the virus, along with other public health measures such...
Read more

‘Go Out With Precautions and Patronize Businesses to Prevent Job Losses’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid a slowdown in the state economy on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, Confederation of Indian Industries (Goa) president Manoj Caculo, on Thursday, said...
Read more

Moon Once had a Magnetic Field Shielding the Earth’s Atmosphere

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Moon played a huge role in the evolution of life on Earth as a new study suggests that our natural satellite once had...
Read more

Can Instagram Stories Fetch You More Likes And Followers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Andrew Thompson If you want to use Instagram stories like a professional, you have to watch your analytics. It is an observation that brands...
Read more

Para-Badminton Ace Manashi Joshi Is Setting Examples Of Breaking Stereotypes

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India's para-badminton Ace Manasi Joshi continues to inspire fellow para-athletes around the world. From setting examples to breaking stereotypes, Joshi has been a trailblazer...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada