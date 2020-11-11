Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Increment In Job Opportunities For Professionals In Travel And Hospitality Sector: Naukri.com

The sector is down by 61 percent in October compared to February

travel and hospitality
Travel and Hospitality sectors saw an incline of 35 percent and 28 percent in job profiles. Pinterest

There has been a sequential recovery of 33 percent in October in the worst-hit hospitality and travel industries in India as major cities open up and travel resumes, a Naukri.com report said on Wednesday.

The demand for professionals in the ticketing/travel/airlines and hospitality sectors saw an incline of 35 percent and 28 percent, respectively, in October versus September. Companies like Oyo, Travel Triangle, Club Mahindra, Sodexo, and Frankfinn Aviation are currently looking for candidates.

“Top six metros including Delhi (24 percent), Mumbai (7 percent), Bengaluru (6 percent), Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata contributed to 50 percent of the jobs in the sectors,” said the report.

Apart from this, roles for the sector are also open in cities like Pune, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. The relaxations in lockdown restrictions from June onwards are reflected in the recovery with a slight dip in July, but an overall upward trend. However, the road to complete recovery is still far off.

travel and hospitality
Roles for the sector are open in cities like Pune, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. Pixabay

“When we look at the Pre vs Post Covid-19 period, the sector is down by 61 percent in October compared to February. Top roles that recruiters are hiring for include sales, business development manager, front officer, guest relationship manager, travel agent, ground staff, and accountant.

Keywords like facility manager, house-keeping, and electrical maintenance are up by 400 percent, 279 percent, and 21 percent, in recruiter searches for the sectors, the report mentioned.

An earlier report by HVS India and Anarock mentioned that the hospitality segment which was brought to a grinding halt by the pandemic, is slowly witnessing an improvement in demand as hotel occupancy in the country improved 10-12 percent in September compared to that in August. (IANS)

